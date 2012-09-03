Asia Fuel Oil-Sept/Oct climbs to over two-month high

SINGAPORE, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market strengthened on Monday, with the prompt inter-month spread inching up to its highest in more than two months, as sentiment continued to be supported by low inventory levels. The September/October spread, the difference between September and October outright prices, gained 50 cents to close at a backwardation of $5.88 a tonne, its strongest since June 28, according to Reuters data. The front-month September viscosity spread, price difference between the 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst grades, also widened. The contract rose 88 cents to an eight-month high of $15.38 a tonne by the Asian close. The viscosity spread acts as one of the indications of the blendstock balance in the market. Traders expect low-viscosity supply to tighten, despite heavy volumes of Western arbitrage arrivals this month, as the cargos mainly consist of higher viscosity materials. Besides that, expectations of a revival in Chinese feedstock demand is also fuelling sentiment. In Sri Lanka, Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) shut the country's sole 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery on Saturday after a damage to a floating pipeline was discovered. The shutdown is likely to last a few days, according to an official. The refinery resumed operations on Aug. 10 after planned maintenance, which started on July 2. During this period, Ceypetco bought 70,000 tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) and 85,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) to meet domestic shorts. Following its recent shutdown on Saturday, the refiner issued a tender to buy 40,000 tonnes of HSFO for Sept. 13 delivery to Dolphin Pier, Colombo. The tender closes on Sept. 4, with offers to remain valid for 72 hours. Ceypetco last purchased 15,000 tonnes of LSFO and 25,000 tonnes of HSFO, for Aug. 29-30 delivery, from Indonesian firm Bumi Siak Pusako at a premium of $84.95 and $69.95 a tonne above Singapore quotes, respectively. * TENDERS: - Sri Lanka's Ceypetco issued a tender to buy 40,000 tonnes of HSFO for Sept. 13 delivery. The tender closes on Sept. 4, with 72-hour validity. * CASH DEALS: No trades reported * REFINERY NEWS: - Japan's JX Nippon Oil & Energy said on Monday it restarted the 136,000 bpd sole crude distillation unit (CDU) at the Oita refinery in southwestern Japan on Saturday. - Sri Lanka has shut its sole 50,000 bpd oil refinery for a few days after damage to a floating pipeline at the Colombo port. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 695.15 7.25 1.05 687.90 Diff - 180cst 4.85 -0.05 -1.02 4.90 Cargo - 380cst 678.50 5.50 0.82 673.00 Diff - 380cst 3.35 -0.95 -22.09 4.30 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 685.00 6.00 0.88 679.00 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 6.50 0.50 8.33 6.00 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 114.55 1.32 1.17 113.23 180cst M1 692.13 7.75 1.13 684.38 180cst M1/M2 5.88 0.50 9.29 5.38 180cst M2 686.25 7.25 1.07 679.00 Visco M1 15.38 0.88 6.07 14.50 Visco M2 14.63 0.63 4.50 14.00 380cst M1 676.75 6.87 1.03 669.88 380cst M1/M2 5.13 0.25 5.12 4.88 380cst M2 671.63 6.63 1.00 665.00 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -5.57 -0.08 1.46 -5.49 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -5.75 -0.06 1.05 -5.69 East-West M1 38.50 0.00 0.00 38.50 East-West M2 36.25 -0.25 -0.68 36.50 Barges M1 653.63 7.75 1.20 645.88 Barges M1/M2 3.63 0.25 7.40 3.38 Barges M2 650.00 7.50 1.17 642.50 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -14.55 -0.17 1.18 -14.38 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -14.62 -0.19 1.32 -14.43