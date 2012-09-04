FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-180-cst cash premium rises to 3-month high
September 4, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-180-cst cash premium rises to 3-month high

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market held onto its strength
on Tuesday, with cash differential for the 180-centistoke (cst) grade inching up
to its highest in three months as sentiment continued to be supported by low
supply levels. 
    Cash differential for the 180-cst gained 45 cents to a premium of $5.30 a
tonne above Singapore spot quotes.
    Inter-month swaps for the 180-cst fuel oil were also strong. The balanced
September/October inter-month spread was valued at a backwardation of $5.75 a
tonne by the Asian close at 0830 GMT.
    More interest was seen for the second-month October/November inter-month
spread, with close to 700,000 tonnes traded. The contract was valued at a
backwardation of $4.25 a tonne by the Asian close, 13 cents higher than the
previous session.
    Fixed-price swaps contracts were also actively traded, with Brightoil
emerging as a major player during the trading window. The Hong Kong-listed
trader sold 65,000 tonnes of the September 180-cst fixed price contract, and
bought 30,000 tonnes of the October 180-cst contract.
    Traders said that low inventory levels continued supported sentiment,
especially when low-viscosity supply is tight. The prompt viscosity spread, the
price difference between the 180-cst and 380-cst fuel oil, has surged to close
to $16.00 a tonne. 
    However, heavy arbitrage arrivals for the first half of September, are
likely to cause inventory to build up, thus easing fundamentals.   
    
    * TENDERS:
    - India's Essar Oil sold 45,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 18-26
lifting from Vadinar, to PetroChina at an unspecified price.  
    
    * CASH DEALS: Two 180-cst and two 380-cst deals
    - Vitol bought 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 30-Oct. 4 loading, from
Mercuria at a premium of $4.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.
    - Hin Leong bought 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 24-28 loading, from
Mercuria at a premium of $4.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.
    - Gunvor bought 20,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Sept. 19-23 loading, from Kuo
Oil at a premium of $6.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.
    - Gunvor bought another 20,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Sept. 24-28 loading,
also from Kuo Oil at a premium of $5.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. 
    
    
    * REFINERY NEWS:
    - Dragon Aromatics plans to start up the largest condensate splitter in
China in the fourth quarter of this year which will provide feedstock for the
production of paraxylene, industry sources said on Tuesday. 
    - Venezuela's PDVSA said on Friday it restarted two key production units at
the country's biggest refinery following an explosion a week ago.
     

 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                      Close    
 Cargo - 180cst             705.00    9.85      1.42   695.15  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                5.30    0.45      9.28     4.85  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             688.45    9.95      1.47   678.50  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                4.15    0.80     23.88     3.35  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         695.00   10.00      1.46   685.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                        
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            6.55    0.05      0.77     6.50                 
 Premium                                                       
                                                                              
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                    Close    
 Brent M1                   116.14    1.59      1.39   114.55              
 180cst M1                  701.63    9.50      1.37   692.13                
 180cst M1/M2                 5.75   -0.13     -2.21     5.88                
 180cst M2                  695.88    9.63      1.40   686.25                
 Visco M1                    15.63    0.25      1.63    15.38                
 Visco M2                    15.00    0.37      2.53    14.63                
 380cst M1                  686.00    9.25      1.37   676.75                
 380cst M1/M2                 5.13    0.00      0.00     5.13                
 380cst M2                  680.88    9.25      1.38   671.63                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -5.58   -0.01      0.18    -5.57                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -5.69    0.06     -1.04    -5.75                
 East-West M1                40.00    1.50      3.90    38.50             
 East-West M2                37.00    0.75      2.07    36.25             
 Barges M1                  661.63    8.00      1.22   653.63               
 Barges M1/M2                 2.75   -0.88    -24.24     3.63                
 Barges M2                  658.88    8.88      1.37   650.00               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -14.77   -0.22      1.51   -14.55                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -14.77   -0.15      1.03   -14.62                
  

 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
