#Energy
September 5, 2012 / 11:35 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Market lacks low viscosity blendstock

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil viscosity spread continued to
climb on Wednesday, with the prompt September contract widening to a near
nine-month high on shortage of the 180-centistoke (cst) fuel oil. 
    The September viscosity spread, difference between the
180-cst and 380-cst outright prices, widened to $15.75 a tonne by the Asian
close, highest since Dec. 15, Reuters data showed.
    The viscosity spread acts as one of the indications of the blendstock
balance in the market.
    The 180-cst fuel oil is often used to blend higher viscosity fuel oil into
bunker grades. The low availability of this supply could also mean a tighter
bunker market, a trader said.
    In the swaps market, the October/November inter-month contract continued to
see significant interests, with close to 400,000 tonnes traded.
    The contract , which turns prompt in 1.5 weeks, fell 63 cents to a
backwardation of $3.63 a tonne, according to Reuters data.       
      
    Japan's fuel oil inventory for the week to Sept. 1 declined. Low sulphur
C-tye fuel oil fell four percent to 0.87 million litres, while high sulphur
C-type fuel oil was done two percent to 1.64 million litres.
    By March 31 next year, Japan will include A-type fuel oil in its national
strategic reserves for the first time to better equip the country to cope with
crises such as last year's devastating earthquake, trade ministry officials
said. Other oil products that will be included for the first time are gasoline
and gasoil. 
    
    * CASH DEALS: No trades reported

 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                      Close    
 Cargo - 180cst             691.00  -14.00     -1.99   705.00  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                4.85   -0.45     -8.49     5.30  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             674.70  -13.75     -2.00   688.45  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                3.85   -0.30     -7.23     4.15  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         682.00  -13.00     -1.87   695.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                        
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            7.30    0.75     11.45     6.55                 
 Premium                                                       
                                                                              
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                    Close    
 Brent M1                   113.94   -2.20     -1.89   116.14              
 180cst M1                  688.00  -13.63     -1.94   701.63                
 180cst M1/M2                 5.13   -0.62    -10.78     5.75                
 180cst M2                  682.88  -13.00     -1.87   695.88                
 Visco M1                    15.75    0.12      0.77    15.63                
 Visco M2                    14.63   -0.37     -2.47    15.00                
 380cst M1                  672.25  -13.75     -2.00   686.00                
 380cst M1/M2                 4.00   -1.13    -22.03     5.13                
 380cst M2                  668.25  -12.63     -1.85   680.88                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -5.58    0.00      0.00    -5.58                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -5.63    0.06     -1.05    -5.69                
 East-West M1                40.00    0.00      0.00    40.00             
 East-West M2                36.63   -0.37     -1.00    37.00             
 Barges M1                  648.00  -13.63     -2.06   661.63               
 Barges M1/M2                 1.75   -1.00    -36.36     2.75                
 Barges M2                  646.25  -12.63     -1.92   658.88               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -14.52    0.25     -1.69   -14.77                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -14.56    0.21     -1.42   -14.77                
                                                                              
    
    

 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
