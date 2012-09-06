FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Market eases; Singapore stocks rise
September 6, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Market eases; Singapore stocks rise

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market eased on Thursday, with
inter-month spreads and cash differentials falling on higher stockpiles.
    The September/October spread was valued 13 cents lower at a backwardation of
$5.00 a tonne by the Asian close at 0830 GMT, the lowest in one week, according
to Reuters data.
    Cash differentials for both 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst also weakened.
The 180-cst differential eased 65 cents to a premium of $4.20 a tonne above
Singapore spot quotes, while the 380-cst differential was 20 cents down at $3.65
a tonne above Singapore spot quotes.
    Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks for the week to Sept. 5 increased by 1.125
million barrels to a four-week high of 18.446 million barrels, data released by
state trade agency International Enterprise (IE) showed.
  
    Inventories could go up in the coming weeks as Western arbitrage arrivals
into Asia for September are heavy at above 4 million tonnes. 
    However, more demand from China's teapot refineries may prevent a spike in
inventory levels. Higher demand for gasoil has prompted the refineries to
increase output, and in turn increasing demand for straight-run fuel oil as
feedstock.
    Traders also continued to watch Venezuelan fuel oil exports to Asia, as the
impact of the Amuay refinery fire was still unclear. The 640,000 barrels per day
(bpd) refinery currently runs at around 40 percent of its capacity, industry
sources said. 

    * TENDERS:
    - India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd sold 80,000
tonnes of 380-cst, for Oct 12-14 loading from New Mangalore, to Mitsui at a
discount of around $4.50 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, on a free-on-board
(FOB) basis.
    - India's Reliance sold 80,000 tonnes of carbon black feedstock, for Sept
22-24 loading from Sikka, to PetroChina at a discount of $11.00-$13.00 a tonne
to Middle East quotes, FOB. 
    
    * CASH DEALS: Three 180-cst and one 380-cst trades
    - Gunvor sold 29,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Sept. 22-26 loading, to BP at a
premium $4.00 a tonne to first-half balance September quotes, which is
equivalent to $2.45 a tonne to Singapore quotes.
    - Vitol sold 30,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Sept. 28-Oct. 2 loading, to Kuo
Oil at a premium of $5.50 a tonne to Singapore quotes.
    - Gunvor sold 22,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Sept. 28-Oct. 2 loading, to BP
at a premium of $5.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes.
    - Gunvor sold 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 24-28 loading, to Shell at
a premium of $4.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes.  
    
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                      Close    
 Cargo - 180cst             692.65    1.65      0.24   691.00  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                4.20   -0.65    -13.40     4.85  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             677.60    2.90      0.43   674.70  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                3.65   -0.20     -5.19     3.85  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         683.00    1.00      0.15   682.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                        
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            5.40   -1.90    -26.03     7.30                 
 Premium                                                       
                                                                              
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                    Close    
 Brent M1                   114.23    0.29      0.25   113.94              
 180cst M1                  690.38    2.38      0.35   688.00                
 180cst M1/M2                 5.00   -0.13     -2.53     5.13                
 180cst M2                  685.38    2.50      0.37   682.88                
 Visco M1                    15.00   -0.75     -4.76    15.75                
 Visco M2                    13.75   -0.88     -6.02    14.63                
 380cst M1                  675.38    3.13      0.47   672.25                
 380cst M1/M2                 3.75   -0.25     -6.25     4.00                
 380cst M2                  671.63    3.38      0.51   668.25                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -5.74   -0.16      2.87    -5.58                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -5.84   -0.21      3.73    -5.63                
 East-West M1                38.50   -1.50     -3.75    40.00             
 East-West M2                36.75    0.12      0.33    36.63             
 Barges M1                  651.88    3.88      0.60   648.00               
 Barges M1/M2                 3.25    1.50     85.71     1.75                
 Barges M2                  648.63    2.38      0.37   646.25               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -14.44    0.08     -0.55   -14.52                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -14.50    0.06     -0.41   -14.56                
     

 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
