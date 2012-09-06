Asia Fuel Oil-Market eases; Singapore stocks rise

SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market eased on Thursday, with inter-month spreads and cash differentials falling on higher stockpiles. The September/October spread was valued 13 cents lower at a backwardation of $5.00 a tonne by the Asian close at 0830 GMT, the lowest in one week, according to Reuters data. Cash differentials for both 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst also weakened. The 180-cst differential eased 65 cents to a premium of $4.20 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, while the 380-cst differential was 20 cents down at $3.65 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks for the week to Sept. 5 increased by 1.125 million barrels to a four-week high of 18.446 million barrels, data released by state trade agency International Enterprise (IE) showed. Inventories could go up in the coming weeks as Western arbitrage arrivals into Asia for September are heavy at above 4 million tonnes. However, more demand from China's teapot refineries may prevent a spike in inventory levels. Higher demand for gasoil has prompted the refineries to increase output, and in turn increasing demand for straight-run fuel oil as feedstock. Traders also continued to watch Venezuelan fuel oil exports to Asia, as the impact of the Amuay refinery fire was still unclear. The 640,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery currently runs at around 40 percent of its capacity, industry sources said. * TENDERS: - India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd sold 80,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Oct 12-14 loading from New Mangalore, to Mitsui at a discount of around $4.50 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. - India's Reliance sold 80,000 tonnes of carbon black feedstock, for Sept 22-24 loading from Sikka, to PetroChina at a discount of $11.00-$13.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes, FOB. * CASH DEALS: Three 180-cst and one 380-cst trades - Gunvor sold 29,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Sept. 22-26 loading, to BP at a premium $4.00 a tonne to first-half balance September quotes, which is equivalent to $2.45 a tonne to Singapore quotes. - Vitol sold 30,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Sept. 28-Oct. 2 loading, to Kuo Oil at a premium of $5.50 a tonne to Singapore quotes. - Gunvor sold 22,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Sept. 28-Oct. 2 loading, to BP at a premium of $5.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes. - Gunvor sold 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 24-28 loading, to Shell at a premium of $4.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 692.65 1.65 0.24 691.00 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 4.20 -0.65 -13.40 4.85 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 677.60 2.90 0.43 674.70 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 3.65 -0.20 -5.19 3.85 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 683.00 1.00 0.15 682.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 5.40 -1.90 -26.03 7.30 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 114.23 0.29 0.25 113.94 180cst M1 690.38 2.38 0.35 688.00 180cst M1/M2 5.00 -0.13 -2.53 5.13 180cst M2 685.38 2.50 0.37 682.88 Visco M1 15.00 -0.75 -4.76 15.75 Visco M2 13.75 -0.88 -6.02 14.63 380cst M1 675.38 3.13 0.47 672.25 380cst M1/M2 3.75 -0.25 -6.25 4.00 380cst M2 671.63 3.38 0.51 668.25 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -5.74 -0.16 2.87 -5.58 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -5.84 -0.21 3.73 -5.63 East-West M1 38.50 -1.50 -3.75 40.00 East-West M2 36.75 0.12 0.33 36.63 Barges M1 651.88 3.88 0.60 648.00 Barges M1/M2 3.25 1.50 85.71 1.75 Barges M2 648.63 2.38 0.37 646.25 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -14.44 0.08 -0.55 -14.52 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -14.50 0.06 -0.41 -14.56 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)