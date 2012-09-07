FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Sept/Oct eases to one-week low
#Energy
September 7, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Sept/Oct eases to one-week low

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market weakened slightly on
Friday, with the prompt inter-month spread falling to a one-week low, as tight
supplies eased with higher volumes of Western arbitrage arrivals.
    The September/October inter-month spread was valued 13 cents lower at $4.88
a tonne by the Asian close at 0830 GMT. 
    Cash differentials, however, were steady. The differential for
180-centistoke (cst) inched up five cents to a premium of $4.25 a tonne above
Singapore spot quotes, while the 380-cst premium was unchanged from the previous
session at $3.65 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes.
    Western fuel oil shipments to East Asia are expected to rise to around 4.6
million tonnes in September, up from August's 4 million tonnes, according to a
Reuters survey of traders and shipping brokers. 
    However, the arrivals are mainly high viscosity cargoes, traders said. 
    Taiwan's CPC has offered, for the third time, a rare tender to
sell 35,000 tonnes straight-run low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO). The tender, for Oct
lifting from Kaohsiung, closes on Sept. 10, with bids to remain valid till Sept.
12, industry sources said. 
    The straight-run LSFO was to be used as feedstock for the company's new
80,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) gasoline-making unit at its Talin plant, but
start-up of the unit has been delayed. 
    CPC last sold 38,000 tonnes of straight-run LSFO for September lifting to
Mercuria at a premium of $83.00-$85.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes, on a
free-on-board (FOB) basis.
       
    * TENDERS:
    - Taiwan's CPC is offering 35,000 tonnes of straight-run LSFO, for Oct. 1-31
lifting, via tender which closes on Sept. 10, with a two-day validity. 
    - India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd is offering 30,000 tonnes
of 380-cst, for Sept. 22-24 lifting from Vizag, via tender which closes on Sept.
7, with same-day validity. 
    
    * CASH DEALS: One 380-cst
    - Gunvor sold 40,000 tonnes, for Oct. 3-7 loading, to Unipec at a discount
of 25 cents to first-half balance September quotes, which is equivalent to a
premium of around $3.30 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. 
    
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                      Close    
 Cargo - 180cst             691.85   -0.80     -0.12   692.65  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                4.25    0.05      1.19     4.20  <FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             677.00   -0.60     -0.09   677.60  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                3.65    0.00      0.00     3.65  <FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         683.00    0.00      0.00   683.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                        
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            6.00    0.60     11.11     5.40                
 Premium                                                       
                                                                             
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                    Close    
 Brent M1                   113.85   -0.38     -0.33   114.23              
 180cst M1                  689.63   -0.75     -0.11   690.38                
 180cst M1/M2                 4.88   -0.12     -2.40     5.00                
 180cst M2                  684.75   -0.63     -0.09   685.38                
 Visco M1                    14.63   -0.37     -2.47    15.00                
 Visco M2                    13.75    0.00      0.00    13.75                
 380cst M1                  675.00   -0.38     -0.06   675.38                
 380cst M1/M2                 4.00    0.25      6.67     3.75                
 380cst M2                  671.00   -0.63     -0.09   671.63                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -5.50    0.24     -4.18    -5.74                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -5.58    0.26     -4.45    -5.84                
 East-West M1                38.50    0.00      0.00    38.50             
 East-West M2                36.50   -0.25     -0.68    36.75             
 Barges M1                  651.13   -0.75     -0.12   651.88               
 Barges M1/M2                 2.88   -0.37    -11.38     3.25                
 Barges M2                  648.25   -0.38     -0.06   648.63               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -14.12    0.32     -2.22   -14.44                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -14.27    0.23     -1.59   -14.50                
 
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
