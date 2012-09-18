FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Fuel Oil-Oct/Nov spread weakens to four-week low
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 18, 2012 / 11:51 AM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Oct/Nov spread weakens to four-week low

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market weakened further on
Tuesday, with the prompt inter-month spread falling to its lowest level in four
weeks as sentiment remained depressed due to a higher volumes of supplies coming
into Asia. 
    The October/November spread lost 63 cents to a backwardation of $2.88 a
tonne by the Asian close, the weakest since Aug. 22, according to Reuters data. 
    Buying interest for straight-run fuel oil in China has also slowed, despite
more volumes arriving in the country, as independent refiners choose to stay on
the sidelines and prices remained volatile. 
    Reflecting the current weak market, Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp
 sold 10,000 tonnes of pyrolysis fuel oil (PFO) and 35,000 tonnes of
high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), for end-September lifting from Mailiao, to Total
at a lower price, according to industry sources. 
    Formosa sold the PFO parcel at a premium of $60.00-$65.00 a tonne to
Singapore quotes and the HSFO at a discount of $60.00-$65.00 a tonne to
Singapore quotes, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. 
    The refiner previously sold a similar tender to Gunvor, at a premium of
$75.00-$80.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes for PFO and a discount of $50.00 a
tonne to Singapore quotes for HSFO. 
      
    *TENDERS:
    - Taiwan's Formosa sold 10,000 tonnes of PFO, for Sept. 28-30 lifting from
Mailiao, to Total at a premium of $60.00-$65.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes,
FOB.
    - Formosa also sold 35,000 tonnes of HSFO, for Sept. 28-30 lifting from
Mailiao, to Total at a discount of $53.00-$55.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes,
FOB. 
    - India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd is offering 30,000 tonnes of
380-cst, for Oct. 10-14 lifting from Kochi, via tender which closes on Sept. 20,
with a one-day validity.
    - Indian Oil Corp is offering 30,000-35,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for
Oct. 6-8 loading from Chennai, via tender which closes on Sept. 19, with a
one-day validity.
    - Saudi's ExxonMobil is offering 80,000 tonnes of 650-cst, for Oct. 1-3
lifting from Yanbu, via tender which closes on Sept. 18.
    - Saudi Aramco is offering up to 90,000 tonnes of 650-cst, for Oct. 7-9
loading from Yanbu, via tender with an unspecified closing date. 
    - Saudi Aramco is also offering up to 101,000 tonnes of A991 180-cst, for
Oct. 7-9 loading from Ras Tanura, via tender with an unspecified closing date.  
              
   
    *CASH DEALS: Two 380-cst trades
    - Brightoil sold 20,000 tonnes, for Oct. 3-7 loading, to Gunvor at $671.00 a
tonne.
    - Shell bought 20,000 tonnes, for Oct. 9-13 loading, from Brightoil at
$670.50 a tonne. 
    
    *REFINERY NEWS:
    - Japanese refiner Nansei Sekiyu said it had resumed oil refining operations
at its 100,000 barrels-per-day Nishihara refinery in Okinawa on Monday morning
after a strong typhoon that brought heavy rain and strong winds had passed.
 
 
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                      Close    
 Cargo - 180cst             686.00  -17.30     -2.46   703.30  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                1.95   -0.30    -13.33     2.25  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             671.85  -15.30     -2.23   687.15  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                0.75   -0.10    -11.76     0.85  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         677.00  -15.00     -2.17   692.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                        
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            5.15    0.30      6.19     4.85                 
 Premium                                                       
                                                                              
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                    Close    
 Brent M1                   113.82   -2.91     -2.49   116.73              
 180cst M1                  683.63  -16.75     -2.39   700.38                
 180cst M1/M2                 2.88   -0.62    -17.71     3.50                
 180cst M2                  680.75  -16.13     -2.31   696.88                
 Visco M1                    13.00   -1.63    -11.14    14.63                
 Visco M2                    13.00   -1.00     -7.14    14.00                
 380cst M1                  670.63  -15.12     -2.20   685.75                
 380cst M1/M2                 2.88    0.00      0.00     2.88                
 380cst M2                  667.75  -15.13     -2.22   682.88                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -5.68    0.37     -6.12    -6.05                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -5.47    0.45     -7.60    -5.92                
 East-West M1                37.50   -0.75     -1.96    38.25             
 East-West M2                37.25   -0.25     -0.67    37.50             
 Barges M1                  646.13  -16.00     -2.42   662.13               
 Barges M1/M2                 2.63   -0.12     -4.36     2.75                
 Barges M2                  643.50  -15.88     -2.41   659.38               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -14.82    0.47     -3.07   -15.29                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -14.62    0.56     -3.69   -15.18                
 
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.