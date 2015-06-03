Oil prices fall as oversupply weighs on markets

SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - Crude oil prices fell in early Asian trading on Wednesday as oversupply weighed on markets, with OPEC not expected to announce a production cut at its meeting on Friday.

Core Gulf members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which controls over 40 percent of the world’s crude production, have a consensus to keep the group’s oil output in place at its meeting this week, a senior Gulf OPEC delegate told Reuters in Vienna on Tuesday.

“There is consensus among Gulf OPEC countries, and others, to keep the (production) ceiling unchanged,” the source said.

“Nobody wants to rock the boat. The meeting is expected to be smooth sailing.”

High production by OPEC, but also from other regions like U.S. shale producers and Russia, has contributed to oversupply and left tankers filled with millions of barrels of oil without buyers.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Front-month U.S. crude futures were down 35 cents from their last settlement at $60.91 per barrel by 0027 GMT on Wednesday.

* Brent futures fell 29 cents to $65.20 a barrel.

MARKETS

* The U.S. dollar saw one of its biggest one-day decline against a basket of major currencies in nearly two years on Tuesday, pulled down by a stronger euro rose on expectations that Greece would reach a deal with its creditors. Athens faces a Friday deadline to repay 300 million euros ($329.58 million) to the International Monetary Fund.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday (GMT):

0145 China HSBC services PMI May

0750 France Markit services PMI May

0755 Germany Markit services PMI May

0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI May

0900 Euro zone Retail sales Apr

0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate Apr

1145 European Central Bank releases policy statement

1230 U.S. International trade Apr

1400 U.S. Non-manufacturing PMI May (Editing by Joseph Radford)