Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Cracks rebound on demand

SINGAPORE, March 21 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha price was stable on Wednesday, while cracks rebounded from a near two-week low to reach a two-session high on demand from Taiwan. The intermonth premium for first-half May and first-half June was down 50 cents to $22 a tonne, but traders were unaffected by the marginal fall, which was less than 3 percent. Optimism surrounded the marketplace as Asia's top naphtha buyer Formosa was out seeking volumes for first-half May arrival, and this came a week after it bought 50,000-75,000 tonnes for second-half April arrival. The tender is due to be awarded on Thursday. Spot demand could stay firm because buyers are not getting the maximum quantities from their suppliers. Naphtha sellers usually have the option to supply buyers 10 percent less than the contracted volumes and this affects customers' inventories. "Sellers rather supply the minimum quantity to buyers so that they can sell more in the spot market where premiums are high," said a trader. China's official data showed that the country was net short of 314,404 tonnes of naphtha last month. Gasoline cracks also rebounded, and went from a four-session low to a four-session high with strong demand expected from Saudi Arabia and lower Chinese exports last month. Traders are expecting Saudi Aramco to import between six and nine cargoes for April to plug a supply shortage caused by refinery maintenance and firming demand ahead of summer season. "That's quite a huge amount for gasoline for a month," said a trader. Its Ras Tanura refinery, which is the Middle East's largest with a crude processing capacity of 550,000 barrels per day (bpd), has shut several units including a crude unit in March for a planned maintenance. Traders said Saudi Aramco could also be stockpiling on gasoline ahead of Ramadan to avoid being caught in short supplies as experienced last year. China exported 206,075 tonnes of gasoline last month. This was lower than January's volumes at 282,464 and 2011's monthly average at nearly 340,000 tonnes. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA Change % Change Prev Close RIC CLOSE OSN Naphtha CFR 1091.00 0.00 0.00 1091.00 NAF-1H-TYO Japan M1 OSN Naphtha CFR 1069.00 0.50 0.05 1068.50 NAF-2H-TYO Japan M2 OSN Naphtha Diff 22.00 -0.50 -2.22 22.50 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB 119.02 0.00 0.00 119.02 NAF-SIN Singapore Naphtha Diff FOB 3.47 0.05 1.46 3.42 NAF-SIN-DIF Singapore Naphtha-Brent 157.55 0.22 0.14 157.33 NAF-SIN-CRK Crack Gasoline 97 139.00 0.30 0.22 138.70 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 136.70 -0.50 -0.36 137.20 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 134.70 0.25 0.19 134.45 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 10.24 0.28 2.81 9.96 GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA Change % Change Prev Close RIC CLOSE (0830 GMT) Brent M1 124.45 -0.04 -0.03 124.49 Naphtha CFR Japan 1065.00 -3.50 -0.33 1068.50 M1 Naphtha CFR Japan 8.75 -0.25 -2.78 9.00 M1/M2 Naphtha CFR Japan 1056.25 -3.25 -0.31 1059.50 M2 Naphtha 9.75 -3.95 -28.83 13.70 Japan-Singapore Netback M1 Naphtha 15.40 -3.70 -19.37 19.10 Japan-Singapore Netback M2 Naphtha FOB 117.25 0.05 0.04 117.20 Singapore M1 Naphtha FOB 1.60 0.00 0.00 1.60 Singapore M1/M2 Naphtha FOB 115.65 0.05 0.04 115.60 Singapore M2 Naphtha Cracks M1 -7.09 -0.32 4.73 -6.77 East-West Naphtha 4.00 2.00 100.00 2.00 M1 East-West Naphtha 8.75 1.50 20.69 7.25 M2 Northwest Europe 1061.00 -5.50 -0.52 1066.50 Naphtha M1 Northwest Europe 13.50 -0.75 -5.26 14.25 Naphtha M1/M2 Northwest Europe 1047.50 -4.75 -0.45 1052.25 Naphtha M2 Crack Northwest -8.06 -0.49 6.47 -7.57 Europe Naphtha-Brent M1 Crack Northwest -8.67 -0.32 3.83 -8.35 Europe Naphtha-Brent M2 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Alison Birrane)