Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Cracks rebound on demand
#Basic Materials
March 21, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 6 years ago

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Cracks rebound on demand

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 21 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha price was stable on
Wednesday, while cracks rebounded from a near two-week low to reach a
two-session high on demand from Taiwan. 	
    The intermonth premium for first-half May and first-half June was down 50
cents to $22 a tonne, but traders were unaffected by the marginal fall, which
was less than 3 percent. 	
    Optimism surrounded the marketplace as Asia's top naphtha buyer Formosa was
out seeking volumes for first-half May arrival, and this came a week after it
bought 50,000-75,000 tonnes for second-half April arrival. 	
    The tender is due to be awarded on Thursday. 	
    Spot demand could stay firm because buyers are not getting the maximum
quantities from their suppliers. Naphtha sellers usually have the option to
supply buyers 10 percent less than the contracted volumes and this affects
customers' inventories. 	
    "Sellers rather supply the minimum quantity to buyers so that they can sell
more in the spot market where premiums are high," said a trader. 	
    China's official data showed that the country was net short of 314,404
tonnes of naphtha last month. 	
    Gasoline cracks also rebounded, and went from a four-session low to a
four-session high with strong demand expected from Saudi Arabia and lower
Chinese exports last month. 	
    Traders are expecting Saudi Aramco to import between six and nine cargoes
for April to plug a supply shortage caused by refinery maintenance and firming
demand ahead of summer season. 	
    "That's quite a huge amount for gasoline for a month," said a trader. 	
    Its Ras Tanura refinery, which is the Middle East's largest with a crude
processing capacity of 550,000 barrels per day (bpd), has shut several units
including a crude unit in March for a planned maintenance.  	
    Traders said Saudi Aramco could also be stockpiling on gasoline ahead of
Ramadan to avoid being caught in short supplies as experienced last year. 	
    China exported 206,075 tonnes of gasoline last month. This was lower than
January's volumes at 282,464 and 2011's monthly average at nearly 340,000
tonnes. 	
        	
 LIGHT DISTILLATES                                             
 CASH ($/T)           ASIA       Change  % Change  Prev Close  RIC
                      CLOSE                                    
 OSN Naphtha CFR      1091.00    0.00    0.00      1091.00     NAF-1H-TYO
 Japan M1                                                      
 OSN Naphtha CFR      1069.00    0.50    0.05      1068.50     NAF-2H-TYO
 Japan M2                                                      
 OSN Naphtha Diff     22.00      -0.50   -2.22     22.50       NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB  119.02     0.00    0.00      119.02      NAF-SIN
 Singapore                                                     
 Naphtha Diff FOB     3.47       0.05    1.46      3.42        NAF-SIN-DIF
 Singapore                                                     
 Naphtha-Brent        157.55     0.22    0.14      157.33      NAF-SIN-CRK
 Crack                                                         
 Gasoline 97          139.00     0.30    0.22      138.70      GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95          136.70     -0.50   -0.36     137.20      GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92          134.70     0.25    0.19      134.45      GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack       10.24      0.28    2.81      9.96        GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                               
 SWAPS  ($/T)         ASIA       Change  % Change  Prev Close  RIC
                      CLOSE                                    
                      (0830                                    
                      GMT)                                     
 Brent M1             124.45     -0.04   -0.03     124.49                  
 Naphtha CFR Japan    1065.00    -3.50   -0.33     1068.50                   
 M1                                                            
 Naphtha CFR Japan    8.75       -0.25   -2.78     9.00                      
 M1/M2                                                         
 Naphtha CFR Japan    1056.25    -3.25   -0.31     1059.50                   
 M2                                                            
 Naphtha              9.75       -3.95   -28.83    13.70                     
 Japan-Singapore                                               
 Netback M1                                                    
 Naphtha              15.40      -3.70   -19.37    19.10                     
 Japan-Singapore                                               
 Netback M2                                                    
 Naphtha FOB          117.25     0.05    0.04      117.20                    
 Singapore M1                                                  
 Naphtha FOB          1.60       0.00    0.00      1.60                      
 Singapore M1/M2                                               
 Naphtha FOB          115.65     0.05    0.04      115.60                    
 Singapore M2                                                  
 Naphtha Cracks M1    -7.09      -0.32   4.73      -6.77                     
 East-West Naphtha    4.00       2.00    100.00    2.00                    
 M1                                                            
 East-West Naphtha    8.75       1.50    20.69     7.25                    
 M2                                                            
 Northwest Europe     1061.00    -5.50   -0.52     1066.50                  
 Naphtha M1                                                    
 Northwest Europe     13.50      -0.75   -5.26     14.25                     
 Naphtha M1/M2                                                 
 Northwest Europe     1047.50    -4.75   -0.45     1052.25                  
 Naphtha M2                                                    
 Crack Northwest      -8.06      -0.49   6.47      -7.57                     
 Europe                                                        
 Naphtha-Brent M1                                              
 Crack Northwest      -8.67      -0.32   3.83      -8.35                     
 Europe                                                        
 Naphtha-Brent M2                                              
 	
 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Alison Birrane)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.