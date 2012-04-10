FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Spreads near 1-1/2 week high
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 10, 2012 / 1:21 PM / in 6 years

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Spreads near 1-1/2 week high

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 10 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha price fell to a week low on Tuesday,
mirroring a decline in Brent crude, but front-month spreads were near their highest in
1-1/2 weeks on firm demand. 	
    Front-month spreads, or the difference between premiums for second-half May and second-half
June, were at $16 a tonne, while naphtha was priced at $1,065 a tonne.	
    Asia's top naphtha buyer, Formosa, is seeking open-spec naphtha for second-half May arrival,
after South Korea on Monday and Tuesday swept up at least 175,000 tonnes for the same period.
 	
    LG Chem on Tuesday also bought 75,000 to 100,000 tonnes of naphtha for second-half May
arrival at Yeosu and Daesan ports at premiums of $19.00 to $19.50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a
cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, a day after Honam picked up 100,000 tonnes.	
    YNCC on the other hand bought 80,000 tonnes of gas-to-liquid (GTL) and plant condensate
grades from Tasweeq for late May loading from Ras Laffan at premiums below $37 a tonne to Middle
East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. 	
    YNCC may have also bought some cargoes through private negotiations for second-half May
arrival on a C&F basis. 	
    "The naphtha bull run is far from over on tight supplies," said a North Asian trader. "The
tight supplies will persist through May."  	
    India's exports for April are likely to be lower than earlier expected at 900,000 tonnes. 	
    Gasoline cracks fell from a two-session high to nearly a two-week low at $10.96 a barrel in
a span of a day, but traders said tight supplies and firm demand in Asia would probably reverse
the losses.	
    NYMEX RBOB gasoline for May delivery reached its lowest since March 7 at $3.2555 a
gallon on Monday after Asian trading time, which affected the Asian market on Tuesday.
 	
    "But demand in Asia is still holding up well," said a Singapore-based trader. 	
    Pakistan is seeking 210,000 tonnes of 87-octane gasoline for May-June arrival at Karachi
following a purchase of a total of 140,000 tonnes for April-May delivery. 
 	
    Vietnam's Petrolimex on the other hand has secured about 80 percent of the 165,000 tonnes of
gasoline it was seeking for April-June delivery and is in talks to buy the remaining cargoes.
 	
    	
    * NAPHTHA TENDERS/PRIVATE DEALS: India's Reliance sold  55,000 tonnes of petrochemical grade
naphtha for late April loading from Sikka port to a Western trader at premiums of about $39 a
tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis. 	
    	
    * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Three deals, with two on gasoline.	
    - BP sold to Vitol a 92-octane gasoline cargo for May 1-5 loading at $132.90 a barrel.	
    - This was followed by another deal for 92-octane gasoline but from SK Energy to Trafigura
for April 25-29 loading at $133.00 a barrel. 	
    - Vitol also bought a naphtha cargo. 	
    - The cargo for first-half June delivery was bought from Glencore at $1056 a tonne. 	
    	
 LIGHT DISTILLATES                                                                            
 CASH ($/T)                               ASIA CLOSE  Change  %       Prev      RIC
                                                              Change  Close     
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1                    1065.00   -3.50   -0.33   1068.50  NAF-1H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2                    1049.00   -4.50   -0.43   1053.50  NAF-2H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha Diff                              16.00    1.00    6.67     15.00  NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB Singapore                116.08   -0.39   -0.33    116.47  NAF-SIN
 Naphtha Diff FOB Singapore                     1.68   -0.24  -12.50      1.92  NAF-SIN-DIF
 Naphtha-Brent Crack                          149.70   -0.35   -0.23    150.05  NAF-SIN-CRK
 Gasoline 97                                  140.89   -1.60   -1.12    142.49  GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95                                  135.89   -1.60   -1.16    137.49  GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92                                  133.00   -1.60   -1.19    134.60  GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack                                10.96   -1.18   -9.72     12.14  GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                                                              
 SWAPS  ($/T)                             ASIA CLOSE  Change  %       Prev      RIC
                                          (0830 GMT)          Change  Close     
 Brent M1                                     122.04   -0.42   -0.34    122.46              
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1                        1049.00   -4.00   -0.38   1053.00                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2                        9.50    0.50    5.56      9.00                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M2                        1039.50   -4.50   -0.43   1044.00                
 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M1             7.70   -0.85   -9.94      8.55                
 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M2            11.70   -0.90   -7.14     12.60                
 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1                     115.70   -0.35   -0.30    116.05                
 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1/M2                    1.50    0.05    3.45      1.45                
 Naphtha FOB Singapore M2                     114.20   -0.40   -0.35    114.60                
 Naphtha Cracks M1                             -6.54   -0.08    1.24     -6.46                
 East-West Naphtha M1                          -8.00    0.25   -3.03     -8.25              
 East-West Naphtha M2                           4.75    0.50   11.76      4.25              
 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1                 1057.00   -4.25   -0.40   1061.25               
 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1/M2                22.25    0.75    3.49     21.50                
 Northwest Europe Naphtha M2                 1034.75   -5.00   -0.48   1039.75               
 Crack Northwest Europe Naphtha-Brent M1       -7.07   -0.14    2.02     -6.93                
 Crack Northwest Europe Naphtha-Brent M2       -8.13   -0.24    3.04     -7.89                
                                                                                              
 	
 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Jane Baird)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.