#Basic Materials
April 23, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Premiums stay firm on demand

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 23 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha price was at
a nine-week low on Monday at $1,027 a tonne, mirroring the
weakness in Brent crude, but intermonth premiums rose to their
highest in a month on the back of firm  demand. 	
    Intermonth premiums - the difference between first-half June
and first-half July - were at $18 a tonne, their highest since
March 23. 	
    Honam Petrochemical bought at least one 25,000-tonne
open-spec naphtha cargo for first-half June arrival at Daesan at
premiums of $20.50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight
(C&F) basis. 	
    The premiums were similar to what it had paid last week for
75,000 tonnes for second-half May arrival.       	
    "The premiums reflect a stable market and are not weaker as
initially expected," said a North Asian trader. 	
    Buyers were initially hoping for the market to soften as
refinery maintenance are mostly expected to be completed. 	
    Saudi Aramco is expected to restart a condensate splitter in
early May but unexpected disruption to supplies in India and
Egypt gave support to the market. 
 	
    Premiums for Indian cargoes remain steep, with Total paying
BPCL $47-$48 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board
(FOB) basis for a 35,000-tonne cargo for May 19-23 loading from
Kochi port in the West Coast of India. 	
    Gasoline cracks hovered around a six-week low of $9.54 a
barrel as tight supplies are expected to ease.	
    South Korea's SK Energy and GS Caltex, having both recently
completed scheduled maintenance, will offset any supply
shortfall caused by Taiwan skipping gasoline spot exports in May
and June. 	
    GS Caltex restarted a gasoline-making unit and crude
distillation unit (CDU) earlier this month, while SK Energy
restarted a CDU on Monday.  	
 	
    * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: One deal each on gasoline and
naphtha. 	
    - Shell bought a 97-octane gasoline cargo for May 14-18
loading from PetroChina at $134.65 a barrel. 	
    - Mabanaft sold a second-half June naphtha cargo to Itochu
at $1018 a tonne. 	
    	
 LIGHT DISTILLATES                                                                                         
 CASH ($/T)                        ASIA CLOSE  Change      % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1             1027.00       -8.50      -0.82     1035.50  NAF-1H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2             1009.00       -9.50      -0.93     1018.50  NAF-2H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha Diff                       18.00        1.00       5.88       17.00  NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB Singapore         111.77       -0.95      -0.84      112.72  NAF-SIN
 Naphtha Diff FOB Singapore              1.82       -1.00     -35.46        2.82  NAF-SIN-DIF
 Naphtha-Brent  Crack                  140.80       -5.05      -3.46      145.85  NAF-SIN-CRK
 Gasoline 97                           134.65       -1.80      -1.32      136.45  GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95                           130.97       -0.28      -0.21      131.25  GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92                           127.70       -0.50      -0.39      128.20  GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack                          9.54       -0.04      -0.42        9.58  GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                                                                           
 SWAPS  ($/T)                      ASIA CLOSE  Change      % Change   Prev Close  RIC
                                   (0830 GMT)                                     
 Brent M1                              118.15       -0.48      -0.40      118.63              
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1                 1000.00      -11.00      -1.09     1011.00                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2                 8.25       -0.50      -5.71        8.75                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M2                  991.75      -10.50      -1.05     1002.25                
 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback         5.05       -2.90     -36.48        7.95                
 M1                                                                               
 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback        10.75       -1.50     -12.24       12.25                
 M2                                                                               
 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1              110.55       -0.90      -0.81      111.45                
 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1/M2             1.55        0.10       6.90        1.45                
 Naphtha FOB Singapore M2              109.00       -1.00      -0.91      110.00                
 Naphtha Cracks M1                      -7.96       -0.69       9.49       -7.27                
 East-West Naphtha M1                    7.50       -0.50      -6.25        8.00              
 East-West Naphtha M2                    8.25       -1.50     -15.38        9.75              
 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1           992.50      -10.50      -1.05     1003.00               
 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1/M2          9.00       -1.50     -14.29       10.50                
 Northwest Europe Naphtha M2           983.50       -9.00      -0.91      992.50               
 Crack Northwest Europe                 -8.87       -0.52       6.23       -8.35                
 Naphtha-Brent M1                                                                 
 Crack Northwest Europe                 -9.37       -0.29       3.19       -9.08                
 Naphtha-Brent M2                                                                 
 	
 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by James Jukwey)

