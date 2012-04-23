Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Premiums stay firm on demand

SINGAPORE, April 23 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha price was at a nine-week low on Monday at $1,027 a tonne, mirroring the weakness in Brent crude, but intermonth premiums rose to their highest in a month on the back of firm demand. Intermonth premiums - the difference between first-half June and first-half July - were at $18 a tonne, their highest since March 23. Honam Petrochemical bought at least one 25,000-tonne open-spec naphtha cargo for first-half June arrival at Daesan at premiums of $20.50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis. The premiums were similar to what it had paid last week for 75,000 tonnes for second-half May arrival. "The premiums reflect a stable market and are not weaker as initially expected," said a North Asian trader. Buyers were initially hoping for the market to soften as refinery maintenance are mostly expected to be completed. Saudi Aramco is expected to restart a condensate splitter in early May but unexpected disruption to supplies in India and Egypt gave support to the market. Premiums for Indian cargoes remain steep, with Total paying BPCL $47-$48 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for a 35,000-tonne cargo for May 19-23 loading from Kochi port in the West Coast of India. Gasoline cracks hovered around a six-week low of $9.54 a barrel as tight supplies are expected to ease. South Korea's SK Energy and GS Caltex, having both recently completed scheduled maintenance, will offset any supply shortfall caused by Taiwan skipping gasoline spot exports in May and June. GS Caltex restarted a gasoline-making unit and crude distillation unit (CDU) earlier this month, while SK Energy restarted a CDU on Monday. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: One deal each on gasoline and naphtha. - Shell bought a 97-octane gasoline cargo for May 14-18 loading from PetroChina at $134.65 a barrel. - Mabanaft sold a second-half June naphtha cargo to Itochu at $1018 a tonne. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 1027.00 -8.50 -0.82 1035.50 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 1009.00 -9.50 -0.93 1018.50 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 18.00 1.00 5.88 17.00 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Singapore 111.77 -0.95 -0.84 112.72 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Singapore 1.82 -1.00 -35.46 2.82 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 140.80 -5.05 -3.46 145.85 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 134.65 -1.80 -1.32 136.45 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 130.97 -0.28 -0.21 131.25 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 127.70 -0.50 -0.39 128.20 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 9.54 -0.04 -0.42 9.58 GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Brent M1 118.15 -0.48 -0.40 118.63 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 1000.00 -11.00 -1.09 1011.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 8.25 -0.50 -5.71 8.75 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 991.75 -10.50 -1.05 1002.25 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback 5.05 -2.90 -36.48 7.95 M1 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback 10.75 -1.50 -12.24 12.25 M2 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1 110.55 -0.90 -0.81 111.45 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1/M2 1.55 0.10 6.90 1.45 Naphtha FOB Singapore M2 109.00 -1.00 -0.91 110.00 Naphtha Cracks M1 -7.96 -0.69 9.49 -7.27 East-West Naphtha M1 7.50 -0.50 -6.25 8.00 East-West Naphtha M2 8.25 -1.50 -15.38 9.75 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1 992.50 -10.50 -1.05 1003.00 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1/M2 9.00 -1.50 -14.29 10.50 Northwest Europe Naphtha M2 983.50 -9.00 -0.91 992.50 Crack Northwest Europe -8.87 -0.52 6.23 -8.35 Naphtha-Brent M1 Crack Northwest Europe -9.37 -0.29 3.19 -9.08 Naphtha-Brent M2 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by James Jukwey)