Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Intermth premiums stay firm
#Basic Materials
April 26, 2012 / 1:01 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Intermth premiums stay firm

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 26 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha intermonth
premiums, the difference between front-month first-half June and
first-half July, persisted at $18.00 a tonne for the fourth
session on Thursday, about 6 percent higher than a month ago as
demand stayed firm. 	
    But first-half June margins, the premiums/losses obtained
from refining Brent crude, hit their lowest in three months at
$129.73 a tonne.  	
    "Propane prices have weakened in the West and gasoline
demand is also coming off," said a trader, explaining that these
factors had pressured Asia's naphtha margins. 	
    LPG can replaced 5-15 percent of naphtha feedstock in some
Asian crackers. As a result, prices of the latter have to be
kept at competitive levels.         	
    Naphtha can also be reformed into gasoline. 	
    Weaker gasoline demand in the West will mean lower buying
interest for naphtha. That could prompt Europe to increase its
naphtha exports, some of which come to Asia. 	
    Asia's naphtha demand in the meantime has remained healthy. 	
    South Korea's LG Chem bought at least one cargo for
first-half June arrival, bringing its total volumes bought this
week to at least 100,000 tonnes. 	
    Premiums were likely in the range of $20 a tonne level to
Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis. 	
    Spot cargoes priced on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for May
lifting were still fetching high premiums as traders could be
covering their short positions with prompt Asian and the Middle
Eastern supplies. 	
    China's WEPEC and South Korea's S-Oil have each inked record
deals this week with their buyers for May cargoes at premiums of
about $32.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a free-on-board (FOB)
basis.   	
    WEPEC's open-spec grade naphtha could have been bought by
Gunvor while S-Oil's cargo went to Trafigura.	
    Qatar's Tasweeq also saw its sale premiums increased. 	
    It sold 20,000 tonnes of full-range naphtha for May 21-22
loading to PetroChina at about $40 a tonne to Middle East quotes
on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, higher than 80,000 tonnes
previously sold to YNCC at less than $37. 	
    	
    GASOLINE AT 1-1/2 MONTH LOW	
    Gasoline cracks were at their lowest in about 1-1/2 months,
weighed down by weak demand in the West. 	
    Supplies in Asia expected to be gradually restored with more
refinery units coming back from planned maintenance had also
pressurized margins. 	
    Singapore onshore stocks, which comprise mainly of gasoline,
was down by about 3.2 percent to a four-week low of 10.384
million barrels in the week ended April 25. 	
    But the total April average volumes at nearly 10.670 million
barrels were slightly higher March average at close to 10.351
million barrels. 	
    On gasoline tenders, India's Essar Oil has earlier this week
sold 55,000 tonnes of 500 ppm gasoline for second-half May
loading from Vadinar at a discount of about $1.20 a barrel to
Singapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.	
     	
    NAPHTHA TENDERS: Indian Oil Corp (IOC) is looking to sell
15,000 tonnes of naphtha for May 16-18 loading from Kandla port
and another 15,000 tonnes for May 21-23 lifting from the same
port.   	
   - It has also offered 35,000 tonnes for May 28-30 loading
from Dahej in the same tender which closes on May 2, with bids
to stay valid until May 3.	
   - It has previously cancelled two tenders to sell up to
70,000 tonnes of May naphtha. 	
    	
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Two deals on gasoline and none on
naphtha. 	
    - Total bought a 97-octane gasoline cargo for May 16-20
loading from Trafigura at $135.70 a barrel. 	
    - PetroChina bought a 92-octane gasoline cargo from Vitol
for May 18-22 loading at $128.90 a barrel. 	
    	
    	
 LIGHTDISTILLATES                                                                     
 CASH ($/T)                      ASIA CLOSE             Change  % Change  Prev Close  RIC
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1        1025.00                -1.00   -0.10     1026.00     NAF-1H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2        1007.00                -1.00   -0.10     1008.00     NAF-2H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha Diff                18.00                  0.00    0.00      18.00       NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB Singapore   111.53                 -0.11   -0.10     111.64      NAF-SIN
 Naphtha Diff FOB Singapore      2.73                   -0.18   -6.19     2.91        NAF-SIN-DIF
 Naphtha-Brent  Crack            129.73                 -6.70   -4.91     136.43      NAF-SIN-CRK
 Gasoline 97                     135.70                 -0.70   -0.51     136.40      GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95                     134.20                 1.35    1.02      132.85      GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92                     128.90                 0.35    0.27      128.55      GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack                  9.53                   -0.41   -4.12     9.94        GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                                                      
 SWAPS  ($/T)                    ASIA CLOSE (0830 GMT)  Change  % Change  Prev Close  RIC
 Brent M1                        119.28                 0.71    0.60      118.57                  
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1            1000.00                -3.00   -0.30     1003.00                   
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2         6.38                   -0.87   -12.00    7.25                      
 Naphtha CFR Japan M2            993.63                 -2.12   -0.21     995.75                    
 Naphtha Japan-Singapore         7.75                   -2.10   -21.32    9.85                      
 Netback M1                                                                           
 Naphtha Japan-Singapore         14.88                  -1.67   -10.09    16.55                     
 Netback M2                                                                           
 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1        110.25                 -0.10   -0.09     110.35                    
 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1/M2     1.50                   -0.05   -3.23     1.55                      
 Naphtha FOB Singapore M2        108.75                 -0.05   -0.05     108.80                    
 Naphtha Cracks M1               -8.88                  -0.95   11.98     -7.93                     
 East-West Naphtha M1            4.50                   0.25    5.88      4.25                    
 East-West Naphtha M2            7.25                   -1.50   -17.14    8.75                    
 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1     995.50                 -3.25   -0.33     998.75                   
 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1/M2  9.13                   -2.62   -22.30    11.75                     
 Northwest Europe Naphtha M2     986.38                 -0.62   -0.06     987.00                   
 Crack Northwest Europe          -9.68                  -0.78   8.76      -8.90                     
 Naphtha-Brent M1                                                                     
 Crack Northwest Europe          -9.93                  -0.49   5.19      -9.44                     
 Naphtha-Brent M2                                                                     
 	
 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)

