Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Intermth premiums stay firm

SINGAPORE, April 26 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha intermonth premiums, the difference between front-month first-half June and first-half July, persisted at $18.00 a tonne for the fourth session on Thursday, about 6 percent higher than a month ago as demand stayed firm. But first-half June margins, the premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude, hit their lowest in three months at $129.73 a tonne. "Propane prices have weakened in the West and gasoline demand is also coming off," said a trader, explaining that these factors had pressured Asia's naphtha margins. LPG can replaced 5-15 percent of naphtha feedstock in some Asian crackers. As a result, prices of the latter have to be kept at competitive levels. Naphtha can also be reformed into gasoline. Weaker gasoline demand in the West will mean lower buying interest for naphtha. That could prompt Europe to increase its naphtha exports, some of which come to Asia. Asia's naphtha demand in the meantime has remained healthy. South Korea's LG Chem bought at least one cargo for first-half June arrival, bringing its total volumes bought this week to at least 100,000 tonnes. Premiums were likely in the range of $20 a tonne level to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis. Spot cargoes priced on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for May lifting were still fetching high premiums as traders could be covering their short positions with prompt Asian and the Middle Eastern supplies. China's WEPEC and South Korea's S-Oil have each inked record deals this week with their buyers for May cargoes at premiums of about $32.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. WEPEC's open-spec grade naphtha could have been bought by Gunvor while S-Oil's cargo went to Trafigura. Qatar's Tasweeq also saw its sale premiums increased. It sold 20,000 tonnes of full-range naphtha for May 21-22 loading to PetroChina at about $40 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, higher than 80,000 tonnes previously sold to YNCC at less than $37. GASOLINE AT 1-1/2 MONTH LOW Gasoline cracks were at their lowest in about 1-1/2 months, weighed down by weak demand in the West. Supplies in Asia expected to be gradually restored with more refinery units coming back from planned maintenance had also pressurized margins. Singapore onshore stocks, which comprise mainly of gasoline, was down by about 3.2 percent to a four-week low of 10.384 million barrels in the week ended April 25. But the total April average volumes at nearly 10.670 million barrels were slightly higher March average at close to 10.351 million barrels. On gasoline tenders, India's Essar Oil has earlier this week sold 55,000 tonnes of 500 ppm gasoline for second-half May loading from Vadinar at a discount of about $1.20 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. NAPHTHA TENDERS: Indian Oil Corp (IOC) is looking to sell 15,000 tonnes of naphtha for May 16-18 loading from Kandla port and another 15,000 tonnes for May 21-23 lifting from the same port. - It has also offered 35,000 tonnes for May 28-30 loading from Dahej in the same tender which closes on May 2, with bids to stay valid until May 3. - It has previously cancelled two tenders to sell up to 70,000 tonnes of May naphtha. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Two deals on gasoline and none on naphtha. - Total bought a 97-octane gasoline cargo for May 16-20 loading from Trafigura at $135.70 a barrel. - PetroChina bought a 92-octane gasoline cargo from Vitol for May 18-22 loading at $128.90 a barrel. LIGHTDISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 1025.00 -1.00 -0.10 1026.00 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 1007.00 -1.00 -0.10 1008.00 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 18.00 0.00 0.00 18.00 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Singapore 111.53 -0.11 -0.10 111.64 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Singapore 2.73 -0.18 -6.19 2.91 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 129.73 -6.70 -4.91 136.43 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 135.70 -0.70 -0.51 136.40 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 134.20 1.35 1.02 132.85 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 128.90 0.35 0.27 128.55 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 9.53 -0.41 -4.12 9.94 GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE (0830 GMT) Change % Change Prev Close RIC Brent M1 119.28 0.71 0.60 118.57 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 1000.00 -3.00 -0.30 1003.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 6.38 -0.87 -12.00 7.25 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 993.63 -2.12 -0.21 995.75 Naphtha Japan-Singapore 7.75 -2.10 -21.32 9.85 Netback M1 Naphtha Japan-Singapore 14.88 -1.67 -10.09 16.55 Netback M2 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1 110.25 -0.10 -0.09 110.35 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1/M2 1.50 -0.05 -3.23 1.55 Naphtha FOB Singapore M2 108.75 -0.05 -0.05 108.80 Naphtha Cracks M1 -8.88 -0.95 11.98 -7.93 East-West Naphtha M1 4.50 0.25 5.88 4.25 East-West Naphtha M2 7.25 -1.50 -17.14 8.75 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1 995.50 -3.25 -0.33 998.75 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1/M2 9.13 -2.62 -22.30 11.75 Northwest Europe Naphtha M2 986.38 -0.62 -0.06 987.00 Crack Northwest Europe -9.68 -0.78 8.76 -8.90 Naphtha-Brent M1 Crack Northwest Europe -9.93 -0.49 5.19 -9.44 Naphtha-Brent M2 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)