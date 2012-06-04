FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha margins near 7-mth low
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 4, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha margins near 7-mth low

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 4 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha price fell for the fifth straight session on
Monday to reach its lowest in nearly 20 months, at $755.50 a tonne, while margins neared a
seven-month low as dwindling demand weighed on sentiment. 	
    Honam has likely bought two 25,000-tonne naphtha cargoes, each for first-half July arrival
at Yeosu and Daesan ports, at premiums ranging around $3.50-$4.50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a
cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, traders said. This was down 10 to 30 percent versus a previous
purchase made on May 22. 	
    At least one other South Korean buyer had also bought a cargo but the deal was done through
private negotiations and no details were available. 	
    Overall, buyers were treading cautiously in view of the gloomy economic outlook. 	
    Titan was the latest to join YNCC, SK Energy and IRPC to trim utilization rates at its
cracking complex to combat squeezed margins. 	
    It reduced operational rates at the smaller of its two crackers to around 80-85 percent of
its 260,000 tonnes per year (tpy) capacity. Its larger 407,000 tpy unit is running at 90-95
percent of its capacity. 	
    Formosa, on the other hand, has shut its 1.2 million tpy cracker following an outage last
week. 	
    "It is without a doubt the market will only get more bearish each day," said a trader. 	
    Despite that, ADNOC was able to command record high premiums for naphtha lifting from July
2012 to June 2013 at $26.00-$27.50 a tonne to its own price formula on a free-on-board (FOB)
basis. 	
    But traders said some of the customers who embraced the high levels had also reduced
volumes, probably to lift just one or two cargoes for the year. 	
    "Most buyers will want to keep the relationship (with ADNOC). Additionally, petrochemical
makers in general prefer the Middle Eastern refiner's grades because they know what they are
getting as they are buying from a source familiar to them," said a buyer who pointed out other
reasons behind the acceptance.    	
    	
    * NAPHTHA TENDERS: India's HPCL sold 20,000-25,000 tonnes on Friday for June 16-18 lifting
from Mumbai to Unipec at premiums of about $11.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis. 
 	
   - It sold similar volumes to Itochu on June 1 for July 3-5 loading from the same port at
premiums of $10.15 a tonne. 	
    - ONGC sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for June 16-17 lifting from Hazira to Gunvor at about
$22 a tonne premium.   	
    - MRPL had also sold 35,000 tonnes, but for June 26-28 loading from New Mangalore to Lukoil
at premiums of about $22 a tonne. 	
    	
    GASOLINE CRACKS UP	
    Gasoline margins rose for the fourth straight session to reach their highest in nearly three
weeks at $8.73 a barrel, supported by demand from Sri Lanka and Vietnam. 	
    Lanka IOC bought 29,000 tonnes of gasoline at premiums of $2.50-$4.45 a barrel while
Ceypetco purchased about 14,300 tonnes of gasoline at premiums of $2.11 a barrel on a delivered
basis.  	
    All cargoes are for late June delivery. 	
    Saigon Petro bought 20,000 tonnes of 95-octane gasoline for July arrival at premiums of
about $3.00 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis. 	
    Pakistan however has bought five out of six gasoline cargoes, each at 35,000 tonnes, at
premiums ranging from $111.80 to $119.28 a tonne over Middle East naphtha quotes from Total,
Swiss Singapore and Gunvor. 	
    High premiums had forced Pakistan to delay buying the sixth cargo. 	
    India's MRPL sold a rare gasoline cargo of 92-octane grade for July 3-5 loading to Trafigura
at premiums of about $2.50 a barrel to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis. 	
    MRPL last sold a cargo for March loading to Vitol at premiums of about $2.70 a barrel. 	
    	
    * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Three deals on gasoline and one on naphtha. 	
    - Shell bought a 95-octane gasoline cargo for June 20-24 loading from Trafigura at $110.60 a
barrel. 	
    - PetroChina bought from Mercuria a 92-octane gasoline cargo for June 19-23 loading at
$105.50 a barrel. 	
    - Phillips 66 paid the same price of $105.50 a barrel to Gunvor for a 92-octane gasoline
cargo, also lifting on June 19-23. 	
    - Shell sold a first-half August naphtha cargo to Mabanaft at $754.00 a tonne. 	
    	
    * REFINERY NEWS: Japan's Idemitsu Kosan said on Monday it shut the 140,000 barrel per day
(bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Hokkaido refinery on June 2 for planned maintenance.
It did not say how long the maintenance will last. 	
  	
    	
 CASH ($/T)                          ASIA CLOSE  Change   % Change  Prev       RIC
                                                                    Close      
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1                755.50   -33.50     -4.25     789.00  NAF-1H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2                753.00   -34.50     -4.38     787.50  NAF-2H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha Diff                          2.50     1.00     66.67       1.50  NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB Singapore            81.60    -3.73     -4.37      85.33  NAF-SIN
 Naphtha Diff FOB Singapore                0.10     1.57   -106.80      -1.47  NAF-SIN-DIF
 Naphtha-Brent  Crack                     29.73    -6.57    -18.10      36.30  NAF-SIN-CRK
 Gasoline 97                             114.23    -3.27     -2.78     117.50  GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95                             110.60    -3.45     -3.02     114.05  GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92                             105.50    -3.50     -3.21     109.00  GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack                            8.73     0.09      1.04       8.64  GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                                                             
 SWAPS  ($/T)                        ASIA CLOSE  Change   % Change  Prev       RIC
                                     (0830 GMT)                     Close      
 Brent M1                                 96.77    -3.59     -3.58     100.36              
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1                    754.00   -33.00     -4.19     787.00                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2                  -4.00     0.00      0.00      -4.00                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M2                    758.00   -33.00     -4.17     791.00                
 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M1       18.70   -24.90    -57.11      43.60                
 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M2       23.60   -26.25    -52.66      49.85                
 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1                 81.70    -0.90     -1.09      82.60                
 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1/M2               0.10    -0.15    -60.00       0.25                
 Naphtha FOB Singapore M2                 81.60    -0.75     -0.91      82.35                
 Naphtha Cracks M1                       -12.55    -0.08      0.64     -12.47                
 East-West Naphtha M1                     18.00     1.00      5.88      17.00              
 East-West Naphtha M2                     15.75     3.50     28.57      12.25              
 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1             736.00   -34.00     -4.42     770.00               
 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1/M2           -6.25     2.50    -28.57      -8.75                
 Northwest Europe Naphtha M2             742.25   -36.50     -4.69     778.75               
 Crack NW Europe Naphtha-Brent M1        -14.30    -0.47      3.40     -13.83                
 Crack NW Europe Naphtha-Brent M2        -13.09    -0.43      3.40     -12.66                
 	
 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.