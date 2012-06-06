Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha supplies seen higher

SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha intermonth premiums fell by almost half to $1.50 a tonne on Wednesday while naphtha margins were also weaker as demand fell while supplies were expected to balloon. Eyes were on Shell, which will likely continue to operate its 800,000 tonnes per year (tpy) ethylene cracker in Singapore despite plans to shut a hydrocracker for maintenance in early July for about a month. Traders had initially expected the cracker to shut alongside the hydrocracker as it provides some raw material to the ethylene cracker. However, the ethylene cracker is designed to use a range of feedstock, unlike traditional crackers which use mainly naphtha. But traders said naphtha supply was good, at least for now. Asia is set to receive in July about 450,000 tonnes of naphtha that will be loaded in Europe and Mediterranean this month, with the volumes being more than 20 percent higher than June arrivals. "Most of the incoming arbitrage cargoes for July arrival have not found buyers. But from what I see, it might be better to sell them than to store them on vessels and suffer demurrage," a trader said. The somber market mood however did not deter Kuwait from a record high offer of $28 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for naphtha lifting over a one-year period starting August 2012. This followed record high premiums commanded by Saudi Aramco and ADNOC in their recent term talks with Asian buyers. "KPC's target may eventually be around $25 a tonne. Despite buyers' resistance, petrochemical makers still prefer to buy directly from the Middle East refiners," said a Singapore-based trader. Customers have better control over the delivery dates when dealing with state oil companies as opposed to when they buy from trading houses. GASOLINE CRACKS STAY FIRM Gasoline margins stayed above $8.40 for the fifth straight session after holding at $7.00-$8.00 a barrel throughout first-half May. Shell was seen buying its fifth gasoline cargo since the start of June, reversing its seller's position as it was only seen predominantly selling gasoline for entire month of May. Traders said the reversed position could be linked to it shutting a 110,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude unit and a reformer alongside the hydrocracker in July. Japan's Cosmo on the other hand was expected to continue importing gasoline as its quake-hit Chiba plant is not expected to restore normal runs until spring 2013. Traders said Cosmo is likely to import around 90,000 tonnes a month in third quarter. *SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Two deals on gasoline, with Shell being one of the buyers picking up a 97-octane gasoline cargo from Total for July 2-6 loading at $114.40 a barrel. - PetroChina was the other buyer who bought a 92-octane from BP for June 21-25 loading at $108.10 a barrel. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 782.00 9.50 1.23 772.50 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 780.50 10.50 1.36 770.00 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 1.50 -1.00 -40.00 2.50 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 84.55 1.06 1.27 83.49 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 0.00 -0.14 -100.00 0.14 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 35.15 -1.90 -5.13 37.05 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 114.40 -0.77 -0.67 115.17 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 110.90 -0.10 -0.09 111.00 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 108.10 1.43 1.34 106.67 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 8.52 -0.09 -1.05 8.61 <GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Brent M1 99.58 1.52 1.55 98.06 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 783.25 13.25 1.72 770.00 <NACFRJPSWMc1 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 -4.75 -1.75 58.33 -3.00 <NACFRJPSDMc1 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 788.00 15.00 1.94 773.00 <NACFRJPSWMc2 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 21.40 3.80 21.59 17.60 <NAPTC4SPDMc1 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 27.50 5.55 25.28 21.95 <NAPTC4SPDMc2 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 84.65 1.05 1.26 83.60 <NAFOBSGSWMc1 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 0.15 0.00 0.00 0.15 <NAFOBSGSDMc1 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 84.50 1.05 1.26 83.45 <NAFOBSGSWMc2 Naphtha Cracks M1 -12.02 0.15 -1.23 -12.17 <NACFRJPCKMc1 East-West Naphtha M1 18.00 -0.50 -2.70 18.50 East-West Naphtha M2 16.75 0.00 0.00 16.75 765.25 13.75 1.83 751.50 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 -6.00 -1.25 26.32 -4.75 <NAPCNWEASMc1 NWE Naphtha M2 771.25 15.00 1.98 756.25 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -13.89 0.14 -1.00 -14.03 <NAPCNWEACMc1 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -12.81 0.08 -0.62 -12.89 <NAPCNWEACMc2 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)