FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Weak naphtha demand to stay
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 14, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Weak naphtha demand to stay

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 14 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha intermonth prices remained at a discount of
$2.00 a tonne for the third session on Thursday as weak demand was expected to last because of
the gloomy economic outlook and rising naphtha supplies.  	
    The intermonth prices refer to the differential between front-month second-half July values
at $739 a tonne and second-half August prices at $741 a tonne. 	
    Very few buyers were in the market, with only Honam Petrochemical coming forward with a
tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of naphtha for second-half July arrival at Yeosu at a discount of
about $4.50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis. 	
    This was the first discount seen in South Korea in about 6-1/2 months. 	
    "There are no signs of petrochemical demand improving yet. We may have to wait until
fourth-quarter to see if things will improve," said a trader. 	
    Naphtha is a feedstock for petrochemical products including plastics. 	
    The unfavourable selling conditions have forced India's   Hindustan Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL)
to cancel its first naphtha export offer of 8,000-10,000 tonnes for end-June lifting.
 	
    "They cancelled the offer likely on low bids, which were heard at very steep discounts,"
said a trader. 	
    HMEL is a joint venture of state-run Hindustan Petroleum and billionaire Lakshmi Mittal's
Mittal Energy.   	
    "Europe has already started cutting runs because of weak demand particularly for naphtha and
distillates. It is that bad.  I am not surprise if Asia starts to cut," said another trader.	
    "There needs to be an equilibrium," he said referring to supply/demand balance. 	
    Asia's naphtha margins have lost almost 95 percent of their value in three months to $8.20 a
tonne premium on Thursday versus $162.60 a tonne on March 14. 	
         	
    GASOLINE CRACKS 	
    Gasoline margins were down for the fourth straight session, to hover at their lowest in
5-1/2 months, as supplies were gradually building up on weaker demand. 	
    Singapore onshore light distillate stocks surged 14.6 percent to reach their highest in
about 3-1/2 months to 11.464 million barrels. 	
    The onshore inventories comprise mainly gasoline, and official data showed that demand from
top importer Indonesia was lower in the week ended June 13. 	
    This could be because Indonesia has restarted its Balongan refinery which is its key
gasoline producing refinery among the nine refineries it has in the country. 	
    Pakistan State Oil has bought a very prompt cargo for June 16-18 arrival at Karachi at
record premiums of $249.40 a tonne to Middle East naphtha quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F)
basis as a strike at natural gas retail stations has led to heavier withdrawals from its
gasoline stocks. 	
        	
    * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Two deals on gasoline and two on naphtha. 	
    - Total bought a 92-octane gasoline cargo from Vitol for July 10-14 loading at $102.50 a
barrel. 	
    - Shell bought from BP a 95-octane gasoline cargo for July 5-9 loading at $105.10 a barrel. 	
    - Glencore sold a first-half August naphtha cargo to Noble at $740 a tonne.	
    - Shell also sold a cargo for first-half August delivery but to Total at the same price of
$740.	
 LIGHT DISTILLATES                                                                           
 CASH ($/T)                     ASIA CLOSE  Change     % Change    Prev Close   RIC
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1           739.00       5.00        0.68       734.00  NAF-1H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2           741.00       5.00        0.68       736.00  NAF-2H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha Diff                    -2.00       0.00        0.00        -2.00  NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB Sing            79.77       0.55        0.69        79.22  NAF-SIN
 Naphtha Diff FOB Sing               -0.48       0.00        0.00        -0.48  NAF-SIN-DIF
 Naphtha-Brent  Crack                 8.20       5.00      156.25         3.20  NAF-SIN-CRK
 Gasoline 97                        108.15      -0.05       -0.05       108.20  GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95                        105.10      -0.70       -0.66       105.80  GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92                        102.50      -0.10       -0.10       102.60  GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack                       5.05      -0.11       -2.13         5.16  <GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                                                             
 SWAPS  ($/T)                   ASIA CLOSE  Change     % Change    Prev Close   RIC
                                (0830 GMT)                                      
 Brent M1                            97.44       0.00        0.00        97.44              
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1               741.50       4.00        0.54       737.50  <NACFRJPSWMc1
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2             -3.50       0.00        0.00        -3.50  <NACFRJPSDMc1
 Naphtha CFR Japan M2               745.00       4.00        0.54       741.00  <NACFRJPSWMc2
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1       20.60      17.05      480.28         3.55  <NAPTC4SPDMc1
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2       21.85      17.05      355.21         4.80  <NAPTC4SPDMc2
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1                 80.10      -1.45       -1.78        81.55  <NAFOBSGSWMc1
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2              -0.25       0.00        0.00        -0.25  <NAFOBSGSDMc1
 Naphtha FOB Sing M2                 80.35      -1.45       -1.77        81.80  <NAFOBSGSWMc2
 Naphtha Cracks M1                  -14.66       0.45       -2.98       -15.11  <NACFRJPCKMc1
 East-West Naphtha M1                12.00      -1.25       -9.43        13.25              
 East-West Naphtha M2                14.50       0.75        5.45        13.75              
                                    729.50       5.25        0.72       724.25               
 NWE Naphtha M1/M2                   -1.00       2.00      -66.67        -3.00  <NAPCNWEASMc1
 NWE Naphtha M2                     730.50       3.25        0.45       727.25               
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1         -16.27       0.36       -2.16       -16.63  <NAPCNWEACMc1
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2         -14.94       0.67       -4.29       -15.61  <NAPCNWEACMc2
 *Sing refers to Singapore                                                                   
 	
 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.