Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha margins go higher

SINGAPORE, June 18 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha margins rose for the third session on Monday, this time by about 21 percent to almost 1-1/2 week high of $28.70 a tonne premium. Demand appeared stronger compared to last week, with South Korea's LG Chem and Honam Petrochemical and Japan's Idemitsu seeking second-half July cargoes through tenders. The results could not be confirmed although a trader said Honam may have bought around 50,000 tonnes at a discount of $3.00-$3.50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, while Idemitsu may have secured one 25,000-tonne cargo at a discount of $2.00. Traders however emphasized that the spot naphtha supplies were not lacking, which was why prices were still at discounted levels. "The stronger naphtha market is just driven by an improved sentiment as people are now seeing that the market may not be as bleak as earlier expected," said a Singapore-based trader. "But who knows," he added, pointing out that fundamentally, the naphtha market remained challenged as supplies were high. Some of the optimism on Monday were also coming from expectations that plastic prices may increase following operational run cuts at plastic units by makers to combat bad margins. "Low-linear density polyethylene (LLDPE) supply is tighter now due to operating rates being significantly cut in the last couple of months. That is why the plastic prices were relatively firm," said another trader. Naphtha is a raw material for ethylene which is then used make plastics. Higher plastic prices could support naphtha demand. * NAPHTHA TENDERS: India's BPCL sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for July 11-13 loading from Kochi to Total at about $14 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board basis. - ONGC offered 35,000 tonnes for July 12-13 loading from Mumbai in a tender closing on June 21, with bids to stay valid until June 22. - Indian Oil Corp (IOC) offered 35,000 tonne for July 10-12 loading from Dahej in a tender due to be awarded on June 21. GASOLINE CRACKS STAY AT 6-MTH LOW Gasoline cracks stayed at a six-month low of $4.09 a barrel premium on slower demand. Indonesia's Pertamina was expected to import around 8.7 million barrels of gasoline for July delivery, down by about 3.3 percent from June as domestic supplies are being restored following a refinery maintenance. A drop in buying by Asia's top gasoline importer will weigh on sentiment even if the decrease is marginal as it combines with lower demand from Vietnam, Asia's second largest importer. Although Vietnam may delay the restart of its only refinery to early July from late June after it was shut for equipment checks around mid-May, traders said this was not completely unexpected. Most of the key Vietnamese importers have factored in a possible delay and have mostly completed their July purchases. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: BP sold a first-half September cargo to Lukoil at $762 a tonne, making this the only cash deal for light distillates on Monday. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 759.50 2.50 0.33 757.00 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 761.50 2.00 0.26 759.50 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff -2.00 0.50 -20.00 -2.50 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 82.05 0.28 0.34 81.77 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing -0.70 -0.02 2.94 -0.68 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 28.70 4.90 20.59 23.80 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 107.06 -1.14 -1.05 108.20 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 104.50 -1.10 -1.04 105.60 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 101.50 -1.05 -1.02 102.55 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 4.06 -0.73 -15.24 4.79 <GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 97.44 -0.25 -0.26 97.69 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 763.50 -0.50 -0.07 764.00 <NACFRJPSWMc1 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 -3.00 0.50 -14.29 -3.50 <NACFRJPSDMc1 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 766.50 -1.00 -0.13 767.50 <NACFRJPSWMc2 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 21.00 -3.20 -13.22 24.20 <NAPTC4SPDMc1 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 20.85 -2.80 -11.84 23.65 <NAPTC4SPDMc2 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 82.50 0.30 0.36 82.20 <NAFOBSGSWMc1 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 -0.35 0.10 -22.22 -0.45 <NAFOBSGSDMc1 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 82.85 0.20 0.24 82.65 <NAFOBSGSWMc2 Naphtha Cracks M1 -12.27 0.14 -1.13 -12.41 <NACFRJPCKMc1 East-West Naphtha M1 14.50 -1.00 -6.45 15.50 East-West Naphtha M2 13.50 -0.25 -1.82 13.75 749.00 0.50 0.07 748.50 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 -4.00 1.25 -23.81 -5.25 <NAPCNWEASMc1 NWE Naphtha M2 753.00 -0.75 -0.10 753.75 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -13.77 0.17 -1.22 -13.94 <NAPCNWEACMc1 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -13.28 -0.11 0.84 -13.17 <NAPCNWEACMc2 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)