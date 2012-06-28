Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha strengthens on supply

SINGAPORE, June 28 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha intermonth spreads returned to premiums on Thursday for the first time in three weeks on tighter supplies, while naphtha margins jumped nearly 21.5 percent to reach their highest in a month of $51.45 a tonne premium. Front-month first-half August naphtha price was at $745.50 and first-half September at $744.50. "The market continues to react to a stronger European market and Formosa about to restart its crackers," said a trader. Europe naphtha margins received a boost after refiners cut runs to combat poor margins. These run cuts have also affected Asia as that meant fewer barrels will be shipped out of Europe to the East, which is structurally short of naphtha. Formosa, Asia's top naphtha buyer, is expected to restart two of its three crackers at its 2.93 million tonnes per year (tpy) complex from next week after an outage caused them to shut.. End users' spot demand has also bolstered sellers' sentiment. Honam Petrochemical bought around 25,000 tonnes of naphtha for first-half August arrival at Daesan at premiums of about $1.00 a tonne to Japan spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis. The purchased came just a day after LG Chem and Titan had bought up to 80,000 tonnes of naphtha, also for first-half August arrival. "There is a general feeling that the petrochemicals market is improving. But that said, there's also a lot of volatility that we have to grapple with," said another trader. "The market is up one moment, and down the next because of all the uncertainties surrounding Europe." * NAPHTHA TENDERS: MRPL offered 35,000 tonnes for July 28-30 loading from New Mangalore port, while its parent company ONGC has also offered 35,000 tonnes for July 24-25 loading from Hazira. - Both tenders close on July 3, with bids to stay valid until July 4. GASOLINE MARGINS DOWN In contrast, gasoline margins fell to a three-session low of $4.46 a barrel premium after four-straight sessions of gains as supplies were expected to be restored in Vietnam from next week. Petrolimex bought its second July cargo, this time a 30,000-tonne 92-octane cargo for July 8-14 lifting either from Singapore or Taiwan at premiums of more than $1.00 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. But Vietnam's only refinery - the 130,500 barrels per day plant in Dung Quat - was due to restart in early July after shutting down around mid-May for equipment checks. "The gasoline market is not as tight as people had thought in the past few days. There's no net incremental demand and supply is not very tight either," said a trader. Although Singapore onshore light distillate stocks, which comprise mainly of gasoline, fell to a three-week low of 10.978 million barrels, the average stock levels in June at 10.924 million barrels were still more than 10 percent higher compared May average stock levels at about 9.536 million barrels. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: One deal each on naphtha and gasoline. - Gracewood bought from Gunvor a 95-octane gasoline cargo for July 18-22 loading at $100.10 a barrel. - Mabanaft sold a second-half August naphtha cargo to Glencore at $745 a tonne. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA Change % Change Prev RIC CLOSE Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 745.50 14.00 1.91 731.50 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 744.50 13.00 1.78 731.50 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 1.00 0.75 300.00 0.25 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 80.61 1.55 1.96 79.06 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 0.06 0.20 -142.86 -0.14 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 51.45 8.98 21.14 42.47 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 102.50 0.26 0.25 102.24 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 100.10 -0.64 -0.64 100.74 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 97.00 -0.40 -0.41 97.40 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 4.46 -1.07 -19.35 5.53 <GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA Change % Change Prev RIC CLOSE Close (0830 GMT) Brent M1 92.54 0.67 0.73 91.87 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 745.00 12.50 1.71 732.50 <NACFRJPSWMc1 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 -1.50 1.00 -40.00 -2.50 <NACFRJPSDMc1 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 746.50 11.50 1.56 735.00 <NACFRJPSWMc2 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 20.05 0.35 1.78 19.70 <NAPTC4SPDMc1 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 20.65 -0.65 -3.05 21.30 <NAPTC4SPDMc2 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 80.55 1.35 1.70 79.20 <NAFOBSGSWMc1 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 -0.10 0.00 0.00 -0.10 <NAFOBSGSDMc1 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 80.65 1.35 1.70 79.30 <NAFOBSGSWMc2 Naphtha Cracks M1 -9.60 0.60 -5.88 -10.20 <NACFRJPCKMc1 East-West Naphtha M1 14.63 -2.62 -15.19 17.25 East-West Naphtha M2 16.50 -0.25 -1.49 16.75 730.38 15.13 2.12 715.25 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 0.38 3.38 -112.67 -3.00 <NAPCNWEASMc1 NWE Naphtha M2 730.00 11.75 1.64 718.25 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -11.43 0.63 -5.22 -12.06 <NAPCNWEACMc1 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -11.25 0.62 -5.22 -11.87 <NAPCNWEACMc2 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)