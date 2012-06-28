FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha strengthens on supply
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 28, 2012 / 12:11 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha strengthens on supply

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 28 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha intermonth
spreads returned to premiums on Thursday for the first time in
three weeks on tighter supplies, while naphtha margins jumped
nearly 21.5 percent to reach their highest in a month of $51.45
a tonne premium.  
    Front-month first-half August naphtha price was at $745.50
and first-half September at $744.50. 
    "The market continues to react to a stronger European market
and Formosa about to restart its crackers," said a trader. 
    Europe naphtha margins received a boost after refiners cut
runs to combat poor margins. These run cuts have also affected
Asia as that meant fewer barrels will be shipped out of Europe
to the East, which is structurally short of naphtha.
    Formosa, Asia's top naphtha buyer, is expected to restart
two of its three crackers at its 2.93 million tonnes per year
(tpy) complex from next week after an outage caused them to
shut.. 
    End users' spot demand has also bolstered sellers'
sentiment. Honam Petrochemical bought around 25,000 tonnes of
naphtha for first-half August arrival at Daesan at premiums of
about $1.00 a tonne to Japan spot quotes on a cost-and-freight
(C&F) basis. 
    The purchased came just a day after LG Chem and Titan had
bought up to 80,000 tonnes of naphtha, also for first-half
August arrival. 
    "There is a general feeling that the petrochemicals market
is improving. But that said, there's also a lot of volatility
that we have to grapple with," said another trader. 
    "The market is up one moment, and down the next because of
all the uncertainties surrounding Europe."
    
    * NAPHTHA TENDERS: MRPL offered 35,000 tonnes for July 28-30
loading from New Mangalore port, while its parent company ONGC
has also offered 35,000 tonnes for July 24-25 loading from
Hazira. 
    - Both tenders close on July 3, with bids to stay valid
until July 4.  
    
    GASOLINE MARGINS DOWN
    In contrast, gasoline margins fell to a three-session low of
$4.46 a barrel premium after four-straight sessions of gains as
supplies were expected to be restored in Vietnam from next week.
    Petrolimex bought its second July cargo, this time a
30,000-tonne 92-octane cargo for July 8-14 lifting either from
Singapore or Taiwan at premiums of more than $1.00 a barrel to
Singapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. 
    But Vietnam's only refinery - the 130,500 barrels per day
plant in Dung Quat - was due to restart in early July after
shutting down around mid-May for equipment checks. 
    "The gasoline market is not as tight as people had thought
in the past few days. There's no net incremental demand and
supply is not very tight either," said a trader. 
    Although Singapore onshore light distillate stocks, which
comprise mainly of gasoline, fell to a three-week low of 10.978
million barrels, the average stock levels in June at 10.924
million barrels were still more than 10 percent higher compared
May average stock levels at about 9.536 million barrels.
 
     
    * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: One deal each on naphtha and
gasoline.
    - Gracewood bought from Gunvor a 95-octane gasoline cargo
for July 18-22 loading at $100.10 a barrel. 
    - Mabanaft sold a second-half August naphtha cargo to
Glencore at $745 a tonne. 
    
    
 LIGHT DISTILLATES                                                             
 CASH ($/T)                     ASIA    Change  % Change  Prev    RIC
                                CLOSE                     Close   
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1       745.50   14.00      1.91  731.50  NAF-1H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2       744.50   13.00      1.78  731.50  NAF-2H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha Diff                 1.00    0.75    300.00    0.25  NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB Sing        80.61    1.55      1.96   79.06  NAF-SIN
 Naphtha Diff FOB Sing            0.06    0.20   -142.86   -0.14  NAF-SIN-DIF
 Naphtha-Brent  Crack            51.45    8.98     21.14   42.47  NAF-SIN-CRK
 Gasoline 97                    102.50    0.26      0.25  102.24  GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95                    100.10   -0.64     -0.64  100.74  GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92                     97.00   -0.40     -0.41   97.40  GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack                   4.46   -1.07    -19.35    5.53  <GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                                               
 SWAPS  ($/T)                   ASIA    Change  % Change  Prev    RIC
                                CLOSE                     Close   
                                (0830                             
                                GMT)                              
 Brent M1                        92.54    0.67      0.73   91.87              
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1           745.00   12.50      1.71  732.50  <NACFRJPSWMc1
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2         -1.50    1.00    -40.00   -2.50  <NACFRJPSDMc1
 Naphtha CFR Japan M2           746.50   11.50      1.56  735.00  <NACFRJPSWMc2
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1   20.05    0.35      1.78   19.70  <NAPTC4SPDMc1
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2   20.65   -0.65     -3.05   21.30  <NAPTC4SPDMc2
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1             80.55    1.35      1.70   79.20  <NAFOBSGSWMc1
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2          -0.10    0.00      0.00   -0.10  <NAFOBSGSDMc1
 Naphtha FOB Sing M2             80.65    1.35      1.70   79.30  <NAFOBSGSWMc2
 Naphtha Cracks M1               -9.60    0.60     -5.88  -10.20  <NACFRJPCKMc1
 East-West Naphtha M1            14.63   -2.62    -15.19   17.25              
 East-West Naphtha M2            16.50   -0.25     -1.49   16.75              
                                730.38   15.13      2.12  715.25               
 NWE Naphtha M1/M2                0.38    3.38   -112.67   -3.00  <NAPCNWEASMc1
 NWE Naphtha M2                 730.00   11.75      1.64  718.25               
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1     -11.43    0.63     -5.22  -12.06  <NAPCNWEACMc1
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2     -11.25    0.62     -5.22  -11.87  <NAPCNWEACMc2
 *Sing refers to Singapore                                                     
    
    
    
    
    
    

    

 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.