Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha premiums at 2-mth high

SINGAPORE, July 10 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha price extended losses to reach a four-session low of $816 a tonne on Tuesday on weaker Brent crude, but spot premiums in South Korea were at their highest in about two months as demand stayed firm. LG Chem has bought at least 25,000 tonnes of open-spec naphtha at premiums of about $7.50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, making this the highest premium paid in South Korea since May 9. The cargo is scheduled for second-half August arrival at Yeosu. "The market has remained firm with buyers seeking spot cargoes," said a North Asian trader. "They are either buying through tenders or seeking cargoes on a private basis." India's Reliance Industries in the meantime will not export spot naphtha in July for the first time in more than 18 months, which is likely to drive down the country's overall naphtha exports for the month by nearly a third. India's July exports were estimated to be around 580,000 tonnes versus about 820,000 tonnes for June. Lower exports and stronger petrochemical margins were some of the key factors behind the improved spot naphtha feedstock demand. "Petrochemical margins are good now, but that is due to olefins supply shortage because Formosa had an outage recently," said an industry source who looks at petrochemicals. "But olefins supply will increase again especially with the recent higher operating rates at some of the regional crackers." Formosa has restarted two crackers which were affected by a power outage. A third cracker is under going a 40-day maintenance since June 19. A cracker feeds mainly on naphtha in Asia and produces olefin, namely ethylene and propylene which are the building blocks for plastics. * NAPHTHA TENDERS: India's HPCL has offered 25,000 tonnes for July 30 to Aug. 1 loading from Mumbai in a tender closing on July 12. * GASOLINE CRACKS SURGE Gasoline margins jumped nearly 22 percent to reach their highest in about a month of $7.68 a barrel with unusual demand from Thailand following a fire at a plant and stronger buying interest from Indonesia. "Prompt demand would definitely add to the market strength," said a Singapore-based trader. Indonesia's gasoline demand is expected to rise nearly 10 percent to 9.5 million barrels in August from July as people travel for Ramadan, the traders added. Ramadan begins July 20. Thailand on the other hand will continue seeking gasoline cargoes after a fire damaged a crude unit at Bangchak Petroleum. Separately, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) bought 35,000 tonnes of 87-octane for mid-July to August delivery at nearly $128 a tonne. It was previously seeking two cargoes but decided to buy only one lot. * SINGAPORE CASH TRADES: Three deals on gasoline and one on naphtha. - Gunvor bought two 92-octane gasoline cargoes for July 25-29 loading, one of which was from Shell at $106.10 a barrel and the other from Total at $106.40 a barrel. - Vitol bought a 95-octane gasoline for July 25-29 loading at $109.60 a barrel from BP. - As for naphtha, Shell sold a first-half September cargo to Itochu at $812 a tonne. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 816.00 -8.50 -1.03 824.50 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 809.00 -9.50 -1.16 818.50 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 7.00 1.00 16.67 6.00 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 88.40 -0.98 -1.10 89.38 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 0.65 -0.13 -16.67 0.78 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 76.73 -4.97 -6.08 81.70 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 112.05 0.69 0.62 111.36 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 109.60 0.65 0.60 108.95 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 106.25 0.90 0.85 105.35 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 7.68 1.37 21.71 6.31 <GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 98.57 -0.45 -0.45 99.02 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 809.50 -8.50 -1.04 818.00 <NACFRJPSWMc1 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 3.50 0.50 16.67 3.00 <NACFRJPSDMc1 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 806.00 -9.00 -1.10 815.00 <NACFRJPSWMc2 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 15.43 0.68 4.61 14.75 <NAPTC4SPDMc1 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 17.15 0.90 5.54 16.25 <NAPTC4SPDMc2 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 88.23 -1.02 -1.14 89.25 <NAFOBSGSWMc1 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 0.58 0.08 16.00 0.50 <NAFOBSGSDMc1 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 87.65 -1.10 -1.24 88.75 <NAFOBSGSWMc2 Naphtha Cracks M1 -9.01 -0.55 6.50 -8.46 <NACFRJPCKMc1 East-West Naphtha M1 15.00 3.00 25.00 12.00 East-West Naphtha M2 17.75 0.25 1.43 17.50 NWE Naphtha M1 794.50 -11.50 -1.43 806.00 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 6.25 -2.25 -26.47 8.50 <NAPCNWEASMc1 NWE Naphtha M2 788.25 -9.25 -1.16 797.50 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -10.99 -0.58 5.57 -10.41 <NAPCNWEACMc1 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -10.84 -0.63 6.17 -10.21 <NAPCNWEACMc2 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by James Jukwey)