Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Strong naphtha demand vs lower stocks

SINGAPORE, July 11 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha price reversed losses to reach a three-session high of $825 a tonne on Wednesday while margins surged nearly 11 percent to hit a two-month high of $84.83 a tonne premium as demand strengthened amid tighter supplies. South Korea's YNCC bought a total of 100,000 tonnes of naphtha for August delivery at premiums of about $8.50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis. This was higher than what rival LG Chem paid the previous day at $7.50 a tonne premium. Improved petrochemical margins were among the reasons for the strength in the market as they helped spur demand for naphtha feedstock to run petrochemical units. But traders were cautious as the nagging European crisis will continue to fuel volatility in the market. "The petrochemical market is improving as a whole," said one of the traders based in Singapore. "This means that Europe and the U.S. will also increase their operating rates and vie for naphtha feedstock. "But given the uncertainty of the economy, no one knows for sure what the future holds." For now, sellers were enjoying stronger fundamentals. "The spot market will get firmer in the short term, but over the longer term, how the market performs will be largely dependent on the Western exports to Asia," said a North Asian trader. Western exports to Asia for August arrival will be limited, traders said. * NAPHTHA TENDERS/DEALS: India's Reliance Industries has renewed a quarterly contract with Qatar to buy a total of 50,000 tonnes of gas-to-liquid (GTL) at premiums of about $25.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. - Reliance, which also exports naphtha made from crude, will be buying the two cargoes over the three-month period from Oryx. - HPCL offered 25,000-30,000 tonnes of naphtha for early Aug. 1-3 loading from Vizag in a tender closing on July 13. * CRACKER NEWS: Formosa's 1.03 million tpy No. 2 cracker, which restarted on June 29 following an outage, is now operating near full capacity. - Its 1.2 million tpy No. 3 cracker restarted on July 6 and is currently operating around 85 percent of its capacity. - Formosa's 700,000 tpy No. 1 cracker remains under a 40-day maintenance mode which started on June 19. GASOLINE MARGINS EXTEND GAINS Gasoline margins extended gains to reach a five-week high of $7.91 a barrel as supply was tight on refinery outage and maintenance. Taiwan's Formosa will delay the restart of a 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit and a 84,000 bpd gasoline-making unit by a week to next week. Traders said Asia's fifth largest refinery will skip spot gasoline exports for the fourth month in a row in August. This came at a time when Indonesian demand is expected to be higher next month at 9.5 million barrels versus 8.7 million barrels this month. Thailand is also on a spree to fill a supply shortfall following a fire at Bangchak Petroleum plant. An 80,000 bpd CDU has been damaged by the fire. Pakistan meanwhile is seeking a total of 245,000 tonnes of 87-octane gasoline for August to October arrival at Karachi in a tender closing on July 24. Pakistan has imported an average of 110,000 tonnes of gasoline a month between January and July this year. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Gunvor bought a 92-octane gasoline cargo for July 26-30 loading at $106.60 a barrel from Shell, making this the only cash deal for the day. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 825.00 9.00 1.10 816.00 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 818.00 9.00 1.11 809.00 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 7.00 0.00 0.00 7.00 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 89.40 1.00 1.13 88.40 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 0.85 0.20 30.77 0.65 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 84.83 8.10 10.56 76.73 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 112.04 -0.01 -0.01 112.05 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 109.80 0.20 0.18 109.60 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 106.60 0.35 0.33 106.25 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 7.91 0.23 2.99 7.68 <GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 98.69 0.12 0.12 98.57 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 818.50 9.00 1.11 809.50 <NACFRJPSWMc1 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 4.50 1.00 28.57 3.50 <NACFRJPSDMc1 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 814.00 8.00 0.99 806.00 <NACFRJPSWMc2 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 15.25 -0.18 -1.17 15.43 <NAPTC4SPDMc1 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 17.05 -0.10 -0.58 17.15 <NAPTC4SPDMc2 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 89.25 1.02 1.16 88.23 <NAFOBSGSWMc1 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 0.70 0.12 20.69 0.58 <NAFOBSGSDMc1 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 88.55 0.90 1.03 87.65 <NAFOBSGSWMc2 Naphtha Cracks M1 -8.25 0.76 -8.44 -9.01 <NACFRJPCKMc1 East-West Naphtha M1 13.50 -1.50 -10.00 15.00 East-West Naphtha M2 16.50 -1.25 -7.04 17.75 NWE Naphtha M1 805.00 10.50 1.32 794.50 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 7.50 1.25 20.00 6.25 <NAPCNWEASMc1 NWE Naphtha M2 797.50 9.25 1.17 788.25 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -10.08 0.91 -8.28 -10.99 <NAPCNWEACMc1 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -10.15 0.69 -6.37 -10.84 <NAPCNWEACMc2 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by James Jukwey)