Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-High naphtha prices hurt demand
#Basic Materials
September 12, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-High naphtha prices hurt demand

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Asian naphtha price was
at a fresh 4-1/2 month high of $1,014.50 a tonne on Wednesday
but margins eased from a five-month high to a four-session low
of $143.53 a tonne as firm feedstock prices hurt petrochemical
margins. 
    Naphtha is used to make petrochemical products including
plastics. 
    Traders said petrochemical prices were not rising fast
enough to reflect the high raw material cost caused by tight
naphtha supplies.
    "The market is starting to soften a bit because the high
naphtha prices are eating into the petrochemical margins," said
a Singapore-based trader. 
    Gasoline cracks was marginally up by 1.63 percent to reach a
fresh two-week high of $9.28 a barrel due to recent demand from
Vietnam as its sole refinery was only able to start supplying to
the market this week after an unexpected shutdown previously. 
    The country's 135,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Dung Quat plant,
although restarted operations in mid-August after a near
two-week shutdown, was only able resume gasoil and gasoline
deliveries from this week. 
 
    * NAPHTHA TENDERS: Kuwait Petroleum Corp has offered 24,000
tonnes of light naphtha for Oct. 22-23 lifting in a tender
closing on Wednesday. The results will likely be known a day
after. 
    
    * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: No deals. 
   
 LIGHT DISTILLATES                                                                 
 CASH ($/T)                   ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                            Close    
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1        1014.50    1.50      0.15  1013.00  NAF-1H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2        1001.00    2.00      0.20   999.00  NAF-2H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha Diff                  13.00   -1.00     -7.14    14.00  NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB Sing         110.49    0.16      0.15   110.33  NAF-SIN
 Naphtha Diff FOB Sing              1.70   -0.23    -11.92     1.93  NAF-SIN-DIF
 Naphtha-Brent  Crack             143.53   -7.12     -4.73   150.65  NAF-SIN-CRK
 Gasoline 97                      131.85    1.32      1.01   130.53  GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95                      128.80    0.80      0.63   128.00  GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92                      125.48    1.30      1.05   124.18  GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack                     9.35    0.15      1.63     9.20  GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                                                   
 SWAPS  ($/T)                 ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                              (0830 GMT)                    Close    
 Brent M1                         116.13    1.15      1.00   114.98              
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1             999.50    2.50      0.25   997.00                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2           10.50    0.50      5.00    10.00                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M2             989.00    2.00      0.20   987.00                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback         8.15    1.15     16.43     7.00                
 M1                                                                  
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback        11.15    0.20      1.83    10.95                
 M2                                                                  
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1              110.15    0.15      0.14   110.00                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2             1.50   -0.05     -3.23     1.55                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M2              108.65    0.20      0.18   108.45                
 Naphtha Cracks M1                 -6.24   -0.93     17.51    -5.31                
 East-West Naphtha M1              -1.00   -1.25   -500.00     0.25              
 East-West Naphtha M2               2.50    0.75     42.86     1.75              
 NWE Naphtha M1                  1000.50    3.75      0.38   996.75               
 NWE Naphtha M1/M2                 14.00    2.50     21.74    11.50                
 NWE Naphtha M2                   986.50    1.25      0.13   985.25               
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1        -6.52   -1.01     18.33    -5.51                
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2        -7.92   -0.72     10.00    -7.20                
 *Sing refers to Singapore                                                         
        

 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
