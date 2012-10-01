FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha margins at 3-week high
October 1, 2012 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha margins at 3-week high

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Asian naphtha price was at
a two-session low of $973 a tonne on Monday but margins were up
for the fourth session to reach a three-week high of $134.43 a
tonne as strong gasoline demand in the West continued to support
the market.
    Naphtha can be reformed into gasoline or be blended with the
automobile fuel other than being used as a petrochemical
feedstock. 
    The strong gasoline demand in the U.S. and West Africa have
likely caused Europe to cut back on its naphtha exports. 
    An estimated 400,000-450,000 tonnes of Western naphtha
arriving this month in Asia reflected a sharp fall in its
volumes when compared to 800,000 tonnes received in September.
    "Naphtha is now driven by gasoline demand even though the
summer driving season is over in the U.S. The U.S. is
experiencing lower inventories because of supply disruption,"
said a Singapore-based trader. 
    It was unclear when Chevron Corp will be able to restart a
crude unit at its 245,000 barrels per day (bpd) Richmond
refinery in California following a fire in early August.
 
    The plant accounts for one-eighth of California's refining
capacity. 
    "Demand for European gasoline is equally strong as their
cargoes are shipped to West Africa and not just to the U.S.,"
said the same trader. 
    These factors overshadowed the squeezed petrochemical
margins and Formosa having to reduce operating rates at its 2.93
million tonnes per year (tpy) cracking complex to 80 percent of
its capacity after a fire at a monoethylene glycol (MEG) unit
operated by its sister company Nan Ya Plastics. 
    In Japan, top refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp has not 
restarted its 443,000 tpy naphtha cracker at its Kawasaki plant
following a maintenance which started on Aug. 13. 
    The cracker was initially scheduled to resume operations in
end September. 

    * NAPHTHA TENDERS: India's Reliance has sold 50,000-55,000
tonnes to Unipec for Oct. 25-30 loading at premiums slightly
above $35 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB)
basis. 
    - Yemen's Aden Refinery sold 25,000 tonnes of light naphtha
and another 25,000 tonnes of N+A grade to Glencore for Oct. 5-7
loading at premiums of about $40 a tonne to Middle East quotes
on a FOB basis. 
    - This was Aden's second spot deal this year as it was
forced to stop spot exports for at least nine months due to
attacks on its oil pipelines. 
    
    * GASOLINE CRACKS AT 7-WK HIGH
    Gasoline cracks were at a seven-week high of $12.79 a barrel
supported by demand from Indonesia which will shut a secondary
unit starting in late October which would affect its gasoline
production. 
    Pertamina will shut an atmospheric residue
hydro-demetallization unit at its 125,000 bpd Balongan refinery
for 45 days. 
    The unit removes metals from residue oil, which can then be
used as a gasoline feedstock. 
    The impending shutdown of the unit has led to a record
import demand of 10.5 million barrels of gasoline for October
delivery, traders said. 
    "Given that the unit will be shut for more than 40 days,
their gasoline imports could still remain high for November,"
said a trader, adding that it was tough to fix an exact number.
        
    * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Only one deal was done, and that was
on gasoline where BP sold a 97-octane cargo to Shell for Oct.
23-27 loading at $132.30 a barrel. 
    
    
 LIGHT DISTILLATES                                                                
 CASH ($/T)                     ASIA     Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                                CLOSE                      Close    
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1        973.00   -5.50     -0.56   978.50  NAF-1H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2        960.00   -3.00     -0.31   963.00  NAF-2H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha Diff                 13.00   -2.50    -16.13    15.50  NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB Sing        105.74   -0.61     -0.57   106.35  NAF-SIN
 Naphtha Diff FOB Sing             1.69   -0.86    -33.73     2.55  NAF-SIN-DIF
 Naphtha-Brent  Crack            134.43    0.35      0.26   134.08  NAF-SIN-CRK
 Gasoline 97                     132.30   -0.09     -0.07   132.39  GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95                     129.01   -0.09     -0.07   129.10  GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92                     124.60   -0.70     -0.56   125.30  GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack                   12.79    0.08      0.63    12.71  GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                                                  
 SWAPS  ($/T)                   ASIA     Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                                CLOSE                      Close    
                                (0830                               
                                GMT)                                
 Brent M1                        111.81   -0.78     -0.69   112.59              
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1            949.00   -8.00     -0.84   957.00                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2          11.00    2.00     22.22     9.00                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M2            938.00  -10.00     -1.05   948.00                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1    -0.50  -10.70   -104.90    10.20                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2     0.65  -11.80    -94.78    12.45                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1             105.50    0.30      0.29   105.20                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2            1.35    0.10      8.00     1.25                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M2             104.15    0.20      0.19   103.95                
 Naphtha Cracks M1                -7.59   -0.33      4.55    -7.26                
 East-West Naphtha M1              5.00    0.50     11.11     4.50              
 East-West Naphtha M2             11.75    0.50      4.44    11.25              
 NWE Naphtha M1                  944.00   -8.50     -0.89   952.50               
 NWE Naphtha M1/M2                17.75    2.00     12.70    15.75                
 NWE Naphtha M2                  926.25  -10.50     -1.12   936.75               
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1       -8.89   -0.38      4.47    -8.51                
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2       -9.37   -0.56      6.36    -8.81                
 *Sing refers to Singapore                                                        
    

    
    


    
      
        
    


 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
