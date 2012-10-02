FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha margins snap gains
October 2, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha margins snap gains

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Asian naphtha price
extended losses on Tuesday to reach a three-session low of $966
while margins snapped four sessions of gains and fell to $124.95
a tonne as squeezed petrochemical margins overshadowed the firm
gasoline prices in the West.
    Naphtha can be reformed into gasoline or be blended with the
automobile fuel. Firm gasoline prices in Europe and the U.S.
were the main reason holding up the naphtha market as that meant
less naphtha left for exports to Asia. 
    But concerns over slower global economic activity were
starting to build again as petrochemical makers could be hit if
manufacturing for consumer and industrial goods fall. 
    "Petrochemical makers are paying higher premiums that they
should for naphtha feedstock," said a Singapore-based trader. 
    Petrochemicals, made mostly from naphtha in Asia, are used
to make plastics among many other products such as polyester and
synthetic rubber. 
     Although U.S. manufacturing unexpectedly grew last month
for the first time since May, euro zone factories suffered their
worst quarter since early 2009 and China lost steam.
 
    "There was no good explanation for the strong naphtha cracks
other than the firm gasoline prices in the U.S.," said another
Singapore-based trader. 
    Shrinking refining throughput and strong gasoline demand in
West Africa were supporting European naphtha prices while in the
U.S. a major plant operated by Chevron in Richmond, California,
has remained offline following a fire in early August. 
    A note by BNP Paribas had recently said that the forward
winter Reformulated Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending (RBOB)
cracks were seen as too high given the fundamentals. 
    
    GASOLINE CRACKS DIVE 
    Asia's gasoline margins fell for the first time in about a
week. The margins dived nearly 13 percent to $11.16 a barrel
from the previous session as effects of Indonesia's firm demand
for October cargoes, due to an upcoming maintenance at a
secondary unit late this month, started to wane. 
    Pertamina will shut a unit which removes metals from residue
oil at its 125,000 barrels per day (bpd) Balongan refinery for
45 days. 
    Residue oil, or fuel oil, is used as feedstock in a
gasoline-making unit. 
    
    * NAPHTHA TENDERS: India's HPCL has sold 25,000-27,000
tonnes of naphtha for Oct. 17-22 loading from Mumbai to Shell at
premiums of $22-$23 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a
free-on-board (FOB) basis. 
    - Russia's Rosneft has offered a total of 2.16 million
tonnes of naphtha for November 2012 to April 2013 loading from
Nakhodka, Vanino and Tuapse. 
    - It had previously sold 600,000 tonnes of naphtha for
November 2011 to April 2012 from Nakhodka at premiums of about
$9.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a FOB basis. 
    - Cargoes from Nakhodka are usually exported to Asia because
of the port being nearer to the East. 
    - Rosneft currently has a six-month contract which expires
this month with buyer BP for cargoes lifting from Nakhodka at
premiums of $19-$20 a tonne. 
    
    * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Only one deal, with Marubeni having
bought a first-half December naphtha cargo from Glencore at $959
a tonne. 
 LIGHT DISTILLATES                                                               
 CASH ($/T)                     ASIA     Change  % Change  Prev    RIC
                                CLOSE                      Close   
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1        966.00   -7.00     -0.72  973.00  NAF-1H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2        953.00   -7.00     -0.73  960.00  NAF-2H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha Diff                 13.00    0.00      0.00   13.00  NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB Sing        104.96   -0.78     -0.74  105.74  NAF-SIN
 Naphtha Diff FOB Sing             1.61   -0.08     -4.73    1.69  NAF-SIN-DIF
 Naphtha-Brent  Crack            124.95   -9.48     -7.05  134.43  NAF-SIN-CRK
 Gasoline 97                     130.94   -1.36     -1.03  132.30  GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95                     127.38   -1.63     -1.26  129.01  GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92                     123.30   -1.30     -1.04  124.60  GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack                   11.16   -1.63    -12.74   12.79  GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                                                 
 SWAPS  ($/T)                   ASIA     Change  % Change  Prev    RIC
                                CLOSE                      Close   
                                (0830                              
                                GMT)                               
 Brent M1                        112.14    0.33      0.30  111.81              
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1            955.00    6.00      0.63  949.00                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2          10.00   -1.00     -9.09   11.00                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M2            945.00    7.00      0.75  938.00                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1    12.70   13.20  -2640.00   -0.50                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2    14.85   14.20   2184.62    0.65                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1             104.70   -0.80     -0.76  105.50                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2            1.35    0.00      0.00    1.35                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M2             103.35   -0.80     -0.77  104.15                
 Naphtha Cracks M1                -7.14    0.45     -5.93   -7.59                
 East-West Naphtha M1              2.50   -2.50    -50.00    5.00              
 East-West Naphtha M2             10.00   -1.75    -14.89   11.75              
 NWE Naphtha M1                  952.50    8.50      0.90  944.00               
 NWE Naphtha M1/M2                17.50   -0.25     -1.41   17.75                
 NWE Naphtha M2                  935.00    8.75      0.94  926.25               
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1       -8.25    0.64     -7.20   -8.89                
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2       -8.77    0.60     -6.40   -9.37                
 *Sing refers to Singapore                                                       
 
    

 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
