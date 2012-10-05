FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha price recovers to $963/T
#Basic Materials
October 5, 2012 / 12:41 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha price recovers to $963/T

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Asian naphtha price
recovered on Friday and ended the week at a three-session high
of $963 a tonne.
     The intermonth premium stayed at $13 a tonne for the fifth
straight session in a market marked by limited spot purchases
from petrochemical makers. 
    Ongoing term talks and a recent holiday in South Korea have
caused buyers to retreat temporarily. 
    Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) has sealed its December 2012 to
November 2013 full-range naphtha contract for with at least one
buyer at record premiums of $27 a tonne to Middle East quotes on
a free-on-board (FOB) basis. 
    It has been in talks with buyers in London since Monday. 
    Offers started at premiums above $30 a tonne, which was
eventually reduced to $28 a tonne versus bids $26 a tonne. 
    Separately, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) will delay
its naphtha term shipments to February 2013-January 2014 instead
of from January-December 2013. 
    "We are not sure why the delay. It could be a production
problem or they foresee a weaker market," said a trader. 
    
    GASOLINE CRACKS AT FOUR-SESSION HIGH
    Asia's gasoline cracks extended gains to reach a
four-session high of $12.33 a barrel as supplies remained
relatively tight. 
    Taiwan's CPC Corp has temporarily shut a 30,000 barrels per
day (bpd) residue-desulphurisation unit (RDS) at its Kaohsiung
plant this week for about 10 days due to a mechanical problem. 
    This could a reason affecting its overall gasoline exports. 
 
    State-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) on the other hand
is seeking 100,000 barrels of gasoline imports for October
delivery as part of its plan to supply the fuel to domestic
retail stations at competitive prices. 
    
    * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Two gasoline deals and one on
naphtha. 
    - PetroChina sold a 95-octane gasoline cargo to Gunvor for
Oct. 25-29 loading at $128.30 a barrel but bought a 92-octane
octane gasoline from Morgan Stanley for Oct. 27-31 loading at
$124.50 a barrel. 
    - As for naphtha, Vitol bought a second-half December cargo
from Glencore at $950 a tonne.     
 LIGHT DISTILLATES                                                               
 CASH ($/T)                      ASIA CLOSE  Chang  %      Prev    RIC
                                                    Chang  Close   
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1            963.00  31.00   3.33  932.00  NAF-1H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2            950.00  31.00   3.37  919.00  NAF-2H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha Diff                     13.00   0.00   0.00   13.00  NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB Sing            104.63   3.44   3.40  101.19  NAF-SIN
 Naphtha Diff FOB Sing                 1.63  -0.01  -0.61    1.64  NAF-SIN-DIF
 Naphtha-Brent  Crack                121.73   6.10   5.28  115.63  NAF-SIN-CRK
 Gasoline 97                         131.17   5.50   4.38  125.67  GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95                         128.30   5.80   4.73  122.50  GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92                         124.50   5.50   4.62  119.00  GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack                       12.33   2.18  21.48   10.15  GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                                                 
 SWAPS  ($/T)                    ASIA CLOSE  Chang  %      Prev    RIC
                                 (0830 GMT)         Chang  Close   
 Brent M1                            112.16   3.32   3.05  108.84              
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1                954.75  35.25   3.83  919.50                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2               8.75   0.25   2.94    8.50                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M2                946.00  35.00   3.84  911.00                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1        15.60   4.65  42.47   10.95                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2        18.55   3.95  27.05   14.60                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1                 104.35   3.40   3.37  100.95                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2                1.30  -0.05  -3.70    1.35                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M2                 103.05   3.45   3.46   99.60                
 Naphtha Cracks M1                    -7.05   0.57  -7.48   -7.62                
 East-West Naphtha M1                 -6.00  -5.50  1100.   -0.50              
                                                        0          
 East-West Naphtha M2                  2.00  -6.00  -75.0    8.00              
 NWE Naphtha M1                      960.75  40.75   4.43  920.00               
 NWE Naphtha M1/M2                    16.75  -0.25  -1.47   17.00                
 NWE Naphtha M2                      944.00  41.00   4.54  903.00               
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1           -7.27   1.24  -14.5   -8.51                
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2           -8.16   0.63  -7.17   -8.79                
 *Sing refers to Singapore                                                       
    

 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
