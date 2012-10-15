FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Lower on weaker European; demand steady
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 15, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Lower on weaker European; demand steady

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Asian naphtha prices were
lower on Monday at a four-session low of $974.00 a tonne because
of weaker European gasoline values. Naphtha's refining margin
was also $6.58 weaker at $116.45 a tonne.
    Naphtha can be reformed into gasoline.
    "Demand in Asia looks steady from what I can see. The drop
is driven by the weaker Western sentiment," said a
Singapore-based naphtha trader.
    Some buying interest was also seen from petrochemical makers
during the day. South Korea's LG Chem bought 50,000 tonnes of
naphtha for second-half November delivery to Daesan at a premium
of $14.50 per tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F)
basis.
    LG Chem's latest purchase is higher than YNCC's 
purchase of 75,000 tonnes for second-half November at premiums
of $13.50-$14.00 per tonne to Japan quotes on a C&F basis.
 
    LG Chem last bought 50,000 tonnes of naphtha for November
earlier this month. Of the total, 25,000 tonnes were for
first-half delivery to Yeosu at a premium of $11.00-$12.00 to
Japan quotes and the remaining for the second half at $12-$13
premium. 
    More details emerged on Formosa Petrochemical Corp's
 last Friday's purchase of two-three naphtha cargoes
with traders saying that the premium levels were likely to have
been done at $11.00-12.00 to Japan quotes on a C&F Mailiao
basis. 

    * NAPHTHA TENDERS: 
    - Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd issued a tender
to sell 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for November 17-19 loading. The
tender closes on October 17 and is valid up to October 18.
    
    GASOLINE CRACKS SINKS TO 7-SESSION LOW
    Asia's gasoline cracks sunk to a seven-session low of $9.61
a barrel following lower European values and weakening Western
African demand for gasoline.
    Iraq's Ministry of Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) is seeking
1.643 million tonnes of 92-octane gasoline, 1.097 million tonnes
of gasoil with 500 parts-per-million (ppm) sulphur and 548,000
tonnes of LPG for delivery into Khor Al-Zubair terminal.
 
    The contract starts once it is effective up to December
2013, the document showed. The tender closes on Oct. 23. 
    Vietnam's Petrolimex also issued a tender to buy 10,000
tonnes of 95-octane gasoline for November 1-3 delivery. The
tender closed on October 12 and is valid to October 15.
          
    * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: One naphtha deal, one gasoline deal.
    - Trafigura sold a 95-octane gasoline cargo for Nov. 2 to
Nov. 6 loading to Shell at $127.80 a barrel.
    - On naphtha, Mabanaft sold a first-half December/first-half
March spread deal to Shell at $29.50 a tonne. 
    
 LIGHT DISTILLATES                                                                                   
 CASH ($/T)                         ASIA CLOSE          Change   %        Prev Close  RIC
                                                                 Change               
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1                       974.00   -11.00    -1.12      985.00  NAF-1H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2                       960.00   -11.50    -1.18      971.50  NAF-2H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha Diff                                14.00     0.50     3.70       13.50  NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB Sing                       105.64    -1.25    -1.17      106.89  NAF-SIN
 Naphtha Diff FOB Sing                            1.64     0.00     0.00        1.64  NAF-SIN-DIF
 Naphtha-Brent  Crack                           116.45    -6.58    -5.35      123.03  NAF-SIN-CRK
 Gasoline 97                                    130.50    -1.40    -1.06      131.90  GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95                                    127.80    -1.39    -1.07      129.19  GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92                                    123.95    -1.40    -1.12      125.35  GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack                                   9.61    -0.81    -7.77       10.42  GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                                                                     
 SWAPS  ($/T)                       ASIA CLOSE (0830    Change   %        Prev Close  RIC
                                    GMT)                         Change               
 Brent M1                                       114.34    -0.60    -0.52      114.94              
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1                           958.25   -12.25    -1.26      970.50                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2                          8.25    -1.25   -13.16        9.50                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M2                           950.00   -11.00    -1.14      961.00                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1                    9.65    -1.00    -9.39       10.65                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2                   13.10    -0.65    -4.73       13.75                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1                            105.40    -1.25    -1.17      106.65                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2                           1.30    -0.10    -7.14        1.40                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M2                            104.10    -1.15    -1.09      105.25                
 Naphtha Cracks M1                               -8.78    -0.62     7.60       -8.16                
 East-West Naphtha M1                            -4.00     2.00   -33.33       -6.00              
 East-West Naphtha M2                             7.50     0.25     3.45        7.25              
 NWE Naphtha M1                                 962.25   -14.25    -1.46      976.50               
 NWE Naphtha M1/M2                               19.75    -3.00   -13.19       22.75                
 NWE Naphtha M2                                 942.50   -11.25    -1.18      953.75               
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1                      -9.62    -0.65     7.25       -8.97                
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2                      -9.33    -0.44     4.95       -8.89                
 *Sing refers to Singapore                                                                           
 

    

 (Reporting by Bohan Loh, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.