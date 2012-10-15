Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Lower on weaker European; demand steady

SINGAPORE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Asian naphtha prices were lower on Monday at a four-session low of $974.00 a tonne because of weaker European gasoline values. Naphtha's refining margin was also $6.58 weaker at $116.45 a tonne. Naphtha can be reformed into gasoline. "Demand in Asia looks steady from what I can see. The drop is driven by the weaker Western sentiment," said a Singapore-based naphtha trader. Some buying interest was also seen from petrochemical makers during the day. South Korea's LG Chem bought 50,000 tonnes of naphtha for second-half November delivery to Daesan at a premium of $14.50 per tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis. LG Chem's latest purchase is higher than YNCC's purchase of 75,000 tonnes for second-half November at premiums of $13.50-$14.00 per tonne to Japan quotes on a C&F basis. LG Chem last bought 50,000 tonnes of naphtha for November earlier this month. Of the total, 25,000 tonnes were for first-half delivery to Yeosu at a premium of $11.00-$12.00 to Japan quotes and the remaining for the second half at $12-$13 premium. More details emerged on Formosa Petrochemical Corp's last Friday's purchase of two-three naphtha cargoes with traders saying that the premium levels were likely to have been done at $11.00-12.00 to Japan quotes on a C&F Mailiao basis. * NAPHTHA TENDERS: - Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd issued a tender to sell 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for November 17-19 loading. The tender closes on October 17 and is valid up to October 18. GASOLINE CRACKS SINKS TO 7-SESSION LOW Asia's gasoline cracks sunk to a seven-session low of $9.61 a barrel following lower European values and weakening Western African demand for gasoline. Iraq's Ministry of Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) is seeking 1.643 million tonnes of 92-octane gasoline, 1.097 million tonnes of gasoil with 500 parts-per-million (ppm) sulphur and 548,000 tonnes of LPG for delivery into Khor Al-Zubair terminal. The contract starts once it is effective up to December 2013, the document showed. The tender closes on Oct. 23. Vietnam's Petrolimex also issued a tender to buy 10,000 tonnes of 95-octane gasoline for November 1-3 delivery. The tender closed on October 12 and is valid to October 15. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: One naphtha deal, one gasoline deal. - Trafigura sold a 95-octane gasoline cargo for Nov. 2 to Nov. 6 loading to Shell at $127.80 a barrel. - On naphtha, Mabanaft sold a first-half December/first-half March spread deal to Shell at $29.50 a tonne. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Prev Close RIC Change OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 974.00 -11.00 -1.12 985.00 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 960.00 -11.50 -1.18 971.50 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 14.00 0.50 3.70 13.50 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 105.64 -1.25 -1.17 106.89 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 1.64 0.00 0.00 1.64 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 116.45 -6.58 -5.35 123.03 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 130.50 -1.40 -1.06 131.90 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 127.80 -1.39 -1.07 129.19 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 123.95 -1.40 -1.12 125.35 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 9.61 -0.81 -7.77 10.42 GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE (0830 Change % Prev Close RIC GMT) Change Brent M1 114.34 -0.60 -0.52 114.94 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 958.25 -12.25 -1.26 970.50 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 8.25 -1.25 -13.16 9.50 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 950.00 -11.00 -1.14 961.00 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 9.65 -1.00 -9.39 10.65 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 13.10 -0.65 -4.73 13.75 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 105.40 -1.25 -1.17 106.65 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 1.30 -0.10 -7.14 1.40 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 104.10 -1.15 -1.09 105.25 Naphtha Cracks M1 -8.78 -0.62 7.60 -8.16 East-West Naphtha M1 -4.00 2.00 -33.33 -6.00 East-West Naphtha M2 7.50 0.25 3.45 7.25 NWE Naphtha M1 962.25 -14.25 -1.46 976.50 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 19.75 -3.00 -13.19 22.75 NWE Naphtha M2 942.50 -11.25 -1.18 953.75 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -9.62 -0.65 7.25 -8.97 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -9.33 -0.44 4.95 -8.89 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Bohan Loh, editing by William Hardy)