FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Margins lower on sliding Europe prices, higher Indian vols
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 16, 2012 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Margins lower on sliding Europe prices, higher Indian vols

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Asian naphtha margins dropped
$2.25 to a three-and-a-half week low at $114.20 on Tuesday
because of sliding European naphtha and gasoline values. More
offers for November loading shipments had also emerged from
Indian producers during the day.
    Bharat Petroleum emerged to offer 70,000 tonnes of
second-half November loading cargoes from Mumbai. The tender
closes on October 17 and is valid up to October 18.
    Hindustan Petroleum also offered 50,000 tonnes of
naphtha for November loading from Mumbai. The tender closes on
October 18 and is valid up to the same day.
    India's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation issued a
tender to sell 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for November 12-13
loading from Mumbai. The tender closes on October 19 and is
valid up to the same day.
    Meanwhile, demand from end-users in the petrochemical market
is gradually emerging with South Korea's Honam Petrochemical
buying at least 50,000 tonnes at a premium of $16.50 a tonne to
Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis. 
    The cargoes will be delivered into Daesan and Yeosu, traders
said. Honam operates a 1 million tonnes per year (tpy) cracker
each in the two cities, making it the largest ethylene operator
in South Korea.
    Sellers' details could not be immediately confirmed.
    Honam's purchase is higher than LG Chem's purchase of 50,000
tonnes for second-half November at a premium of $14.50 per tonne
on Monday and is also the highest transacted premium for
November deliveries according to Reuters data. 
    Demand for naphtha is seen steady with end-users gradually
emerging to make spot purchases, but gains were capped by weaker
European naphtha and gasoline values and demand, traders said. 
    
    GASOLINE CRACKS AT NEAR 1-MONTH LOW
    Asia's gasoline cracks dived to a near one-month low at
$8.16 a barrel reflecting weakening fundamentals in Europe where
dropping values and poorer demand had begun dampening sentiment
in Asia.
    Demand for European gasoline from West Africa had begun
tapering because of the fuel subsidy investigation in Nigeria.
The market traditionally buys significant quantities of naphtha
for blending to supplement its gasoline imports. 
    Petrolimex's tender to buy 10,000 tonnes of 95-octane for
November 1-3 loading had yet to be awarded according to traders.
   
    * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: One naphtha deal
    - Itochu bought a 25,000 tonne first-half January cargo from
Glencore at $969.00 per tonne.
    
 LIGHT DISTILLATES                                                                                   
 CASH ($/T)                         ASIA CLOSE          Change   %        Prev Close  RIC
                                                                 Change               
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1                       983.00     9.00     0.92      974.00  NAF-1H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2                       969.00     9.00     0.94      960.00  NAF-2H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha Diff                                22.50     8.50    60.71       14.00  NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB Sing                       106.64     1.00     0.95      105.64  NAF-SIN
 Naphtha Diff FOB Sing                            2.14     0.50    30.49        1.64  NAF-SIN-DIF
 Naphtha-Brent  Crack                           114.20    -2.25    -1.93      116.45  NAF-SIN-CRK
 Gasoline 97                                    130.55     0.05     0.04      130.50  GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95                                    127.85     0.05     0.04      127.80  GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92                                    124.00     0.05     0.04      123.95  GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack                                   8.16    -1.45   -15.09        9.61  GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                                                                     
 SWAPS  ($/T)                       ASIA CLOSE (0830    Change   %        Prev Close  RIC
                                    GMT)                         Change               
 Brent M1                                       115.84     1.50     1.31      114.34              
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1                           965.00    15.00     1.58      950.00                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2                          8.25     1.25    17.86        7.00                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M2                           956.75    13.75     1.46      943.00                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1                   11.45    -1.65   -12.60       13.10                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2                   13.10    -2.45   -15.76       15.55                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1                            105.95     1.85     1.78      104.10                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2                           1.10     0.05     4.76        1.05                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M2                            104.85     1.80     1.75      103.05                
 Naphtha Cracks M1                               -8.62     0.16    -1.82       -8.78                
 East-West Naphtha M1                             5.50    -2.00   -26.67        7.50              
 East-West Naphtha M2                             6.50    -0.75   -10.34        7.25              
 NWE Naphtha M1                                 959.50    17.00     1.80      942.50               
 NWE Naphtha M1/M2                                9.25     2.50    37.04        6.75                
 NWE Naphtha M2                                 950.25    14.50     1.55      935.75               
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1                      -9.23     0.39    -4.05       -9.62                
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2                      -8.98     0.35    -3.75       -9.33                
 *Sing refers to Singapore                                                                           
 
 (Reporting by Bohan Loh; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.