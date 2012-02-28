FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Cracks hit 11-mth high
#Basic Materials
February 28, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 6 years

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Cracks hit 11-mth high

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha price
held firm on Tuesday, while intermonth premiums for first-half
April and first-half May hit $25 a tonne, the highest in about
26 months on persistent tight supplies and as cracks rose to an
11-month high. 	
    South Korea's Honam bought volumes for second-half April
arrival at premiums of about $18.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a
cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, with prices pegged to a 45-day
price formula. 	
    It had on Feb. 23 bought first-half April volumes at
$16.00-$18.00, reflecting that premiums for second-half April
did not ease as some buyers had hoped.	
    "Offers are limited in the market on healthy demand and
refinery turnarounds," said a trader. 	
    India's March naphtha exports are likely to hover around
five-month lows at the 700,000-tonne level, similar to volumes
in February, traders said on Tuesday, keeping supplies tight
while demand remains firm. 	
       	
     The market has been hit by a three-week maintenance this
month at a Reliance 290,000 barrels per day crude unit, which
has curbed exports. It usually exports 180,000-200,000 tonnes a
month, but has sold only 10,000 tonnes of March naphtha.	
    Gasoline cracks were at a week high with supplies still seen
limited on upcoming refinery maintenance in South Korea. 	
    Indonesia's Pertamina has completed talks to buy 88-octane
gasoline for second-quarter delivery at a discount of $1.60 a
barrel to Singapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. 	
    Traders said the contract allows Pertamina to nominate up to
8.5 million barrels of the gasoline grade a month. 	
    It was seeking record volumes of 9.5 million barrels of
88-octane for February delivery due to an upcoming maintenance
at its Balongan refinery in March. 	
    	
    * SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): March and April rose $1.50
and 13 cents respectively to $1,062.00 and $1,050.75 a tonne. 	
   	
    * EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between
CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's March swaps
were $5.50 higher than Northwest European swaps versus $7.00 a
tonne higher in the previous session. 	
        	
    * SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads
for April narrowed 74 cents to $6.82 a barrel to Brent crude.	
    	
    * JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for
front-month first-half April rose $9.00 to $1,099 a tonne,
highest since April 29 2011 at $1,106.50 a tonne. 	
    	
    * BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth premiums between
first-half April and first-half May widened $2.00 to $25.00 a
tonne, highest since Dec. 23, 2009 at the same level. 	
	
    * CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half April --
the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha --
rose $14.40 to $172.23 a tonne premium, highest since Jan. 5
2011 at $186.50. 	
    	
    * NAPHTHA TENDERS: Thailand's IRPC offered 30,000 tonnes of
heavy naphtha for April loading in a tender closing on Wednesday
with bids to stay valid until Friday. 	
    - BPCL offered 10,000 tonnes for March 20-24 loading from
Haldia in a tender closing on March 5, with bids to stay valid
until March 7. 	
  	
    * NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: None. 	
	
    * REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha
GL92-SIN-DIF fell $1.21 to $12.94 a barrel.	
	
    * GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses
obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- gained 52
cents to $9.33 a barrel, highest since Feb. 22 at $9.57. 	
	
    * GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Two deals, both of which were sold
by Trafigura. 	
    - It sold a 97-octane cargo for March 19-23 loading from
Tanjung Langsat to Vitol at $137.30 a barrel, and another
97-octane cargo to Shell for March 16-20 loading from Singapore
at $137.80 a barrel. 	
	
PRODUCT                           Price          Prev     Change	
APR12 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO      1098.50/1099.50  1090.00  +9.00	
SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN  119.58/119.68    118.95   +0.68	
MAR NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S    1061.00-1063.00  1060.50  +1.50	
APR NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S    1049.75-1051.75  1050.63  +0.13	
SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 137.75/137.85    138.70   -0.90	
SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 134.85/134.95    135.90   -1.00	
SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 132.85/132.95    133.10   -0.20	
SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF    12.93/12.95     14.15    -1.21	
	
 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Alison Birrane)

