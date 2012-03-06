FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Cracks, price extend fall
#Basic Materials
March 6, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 6 years ago

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Cracks, price extend fall

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 6 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha price
and cracks extended losses to reach a 1-1/2 week low on Tuesday,
while intermonth premiums were at a two-week low. 	
    Higher Indian exports and Western cargoes sailing into Asia
convinced some traders that tight supplies may ease. 	
    Cracks hit $151.65 a tonne while intermonth premiums were at
$20.50, down from more than a four-year high on Feb. 29 at $26.	
    But a dramatic fall in prices is unlikely as healthy demand
will continue to give support to naphtha. 	
    "Higher exports from India and incoming arbitrage cargoes
have caused the market to soften. But I am expecting the market
to remain volatile," said a trader. 	
    "Everyone tries to buy when the market dips and that
reverses the downtrend." 	
    South Korea's Honam Petrochemical bought around
50,000 tonnes of open-spec grade naphtha for second-half April
arrival at Daesan at premiums estimated around $18.50 a tonne to
Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis tied to a 45-day
price formula.  	
    The petrochemical maker has shut its Yeosu cracker on March
1 for maintenance and expansion works. At the end of its 40-day
shutdown, its capacity would be raised by 250,000 tonnes to 1
million tonnes per year. 	
    "When they return to the market, Honam would need to buy
even more to feed the expanded capacity. There's a limit to how
much premiums could fall," said another trader. 	
    A small leakage at an unidentified pipeline at Taiwan
refiner Formosa had caused a stir in the naphtha
sector but this ebbed away as operations at its refinery and
cracking complex were unaffected, traders said. 	
    Gasoline cracks were marginally down to reach a
three-session low, but values above $8.50 a barrel reflected a
relatively healthy Asian market versus last year's February
average at about $5.10. 	
    Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is seeking 25,000
tonnes of 95-octane gasoline in a rare purchase tender due to
maintenance at its Ruwais refinery which is set to last until
mid-April. 	
    A 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude unit is expected to
begin maintenance on March 9, along with three other units, and
will be back online on April 12. 	
    	
    * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Glencore sold to Total a 92-octane
gasoline cargo for March 26-30 loading from Singapore at $132.75
a barrel. 	
    - Trafigura sold 92-octane gasoline for March 25-29 loading
from Tanjung Langsat to Vitol at $132.20 a barrel.  	
    - Gunvor sold 92-octane gasoline for March 26-30 loading
from Singapore to Gracewood at $132.50 a barrel. 	
    - As for naphtha, Glencore sold to Vitol a first-half May
cargo at $1069, while Itochu bought from Shell a first-half May
cargo at the same price of $1069.     	
    	
        	
 LIGHT DISTILLATES                                                
 CASH ($/T)         ASIA CLOSE  Change   %       Prev     RIC
                                         Change  Close    
 OSN Naphtha CFR       1080.00   -10.00   -0.92  1090.00  NAF-1H-T
 Japan M1                                                 YO
 OSN Naphtha CFR       1059.50    -8.50   -0.80  1068.00  NAF-2H-T
 Japan M2                                                 YO
 OSN Naphtha Diff        20.50    -1.50   -6.82    22.00  NAF-TYO-
                                                          DIF
 Naphtha Netback        117.80    -1.13   -0.95   118.93  NAF-SIN
 FOB Singapore                                            
 Naphtha Diff FOB         2.70    -0.23   -7.85     2.93  NAF-SIN-
 Singapore                                                DIF
 Naphtha-Brent          151.65   -12.18   -7.43   163.83  NAF-SIN-
 Crack                                                    CRK
 Gasoline 97            137.05    -0.55   -0.40   137.60  GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95            134.10    -0.03   -0.02   134.13  GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92            132.50     0.23    0.17   132.27  GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack           8.72    -0.06   -0.68     8.78  GL92-SIN
                                                          -CRK
                                                                  
 SWAPS  ($/T)       ASIA CLOSE  Change   %       Prev     RIC
                    (0830 GMT)           Change  Close    
 Brent M1               123.78     0.29    0.23   123.49  BRENTSGM
                                                          c1
 Naphtha CFR Japan     1058.50    -8.50   -0.80  1067.00  NACFRJPS
 M1                                                       WMc1
 Naphtha CFR Japan       12.50    -4.50  -26.47    17.00  NACFRJPS
 M1/M2                                                    DMc1
 Naphtha CFR Japan     1046.00    -4.00   -0.38  1050.00  NACFRJPS
 M2                                                       WMc2
 Naphtha                  2.80     0.50   21.74     2.30  NAPTC4SP
 Japan-Singapore                                          DMc1
 Netback M1                                               
 Naphtha                 10.55     5.00   90.09     5.55  NAPTC4SP
 Japan-Singapore                                          DMc2
 Netback M2                                               
 Naphtha FOB            117.30    -1.00   -0.85   118.30  NAFOBSGS
 Singapore M1                                             WMc1
 Naphtha FOB              2.25     0.00    0.00     2.25  NAFOBSGS
 Singapore M1/M2                                          DMc1
 Naphtha FOB            115.05    -1.00   -0.86   116.05  NAFOBSGS
 Singapore M2                                             WMc2
 Naphtha Cracks M1       -7.56    -0.74   10.85    -6.82  NACFRJPC
                                                          KMc1
 East-West Naphtha        4.50     2.00   80.00     2.50  NAPJPEWM
 M1                                                       c1
 East-West Naphtha        6.50    -0.75  -10.34     7.25  NAPJPEWM
 M2                                                       c2
 Northwest Europe      1054.00   -10.50   -0.99  1064.50  NAPCNWEA
 Naphtha M1                                               Mc1
 Northwest Europe        14.50    -7.25  -33.33    21.75  NAPCNWEA
 Naphtha M1/M2                                            SMc1
 Northwest Europe      1039.50    -3.25   -0.31  1042.75  NAPCNWEA
 Naphtha M2                                               Mc2
 Crack Northwest         -8.28    -0.65    8.52    -7.63  NAPCNWEA
 Europe                                                   CMc1
 Naphtha-Brent M1                                         
 Crack Northwest         -8.50    -0.37    4.55    -8.13  NAPCNWEA
 Europe                                                   CMc2
 Naphtha-Brent M2                                         
 	
 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng. Editing by Jane Merriman)

