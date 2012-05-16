FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Margins fall;Formosa cuts ops
#Energy
May 16, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Margins fall;Formosa cuts ops

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 16 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha margins held at
a 5-1/2 month low as sellers mostly saw rising supplies amid
weaker demand. 	
    News of Formosa, Asia's top naphtha buyer, cutting runs at
its 2.93 million tonnes per year (tpy) cracking complex to about
85 percent of its capacity was expected to drag sellers' mood
down further. 	
    Margins for first-half July were at $76.13 a tonne premiums
when measured against July Brent crude. 	
    "Everything looks quite weak now, from gasoline to liquefied
petroleum gas (LPG) and these affect naphtha," said a
Singapore-based trader. 	
    Asian crackers can replace up to 15 percent of their naphtha
feedstock with LPG. Amid lower demand for naphtha is the
expectation of higher supplies coming from Europe as demand in
the West slows. 	
    "Current premiums for Indian cargoes are still high and are 
not reflecting the difficult market ahead because the cargoes
are for prompt June lifting," said a North Asian trader. 	
    July premiums will fall. 	
    Intermonth premiums - the difference between first-half July
and first-half August - were at $6.00 a tonne, lowest seen this
year.  	
    	
    GASOLINE CONTINUES DOWNWARDS	
    Asia's gasoline margins extended losses to hover around a
four-month low as traders looked past Vietnam shutting down its
only refinery for three-four weeks for an equipment check.	
    Gasoline margins when measured against July Brent crude were
at $7.05 a barrel, lowest since Dec. 5. 	
    Of the nearly 130,000 tonnes of fuels that Petrolimex,
Saigon Petro and PV Oil are seeking for May-June delivery, only
about 23 percent of that is on gasoline, with the rest being
diesel.  	
    "Vietnam's gasoline demand is expected to be weaker in third
quarter compared to first-half of the year because of monsoon
season," said a trader.	
    Its demand is estimated to fall by more than 15 percent
during the wet season. 	
                	
    * NAPHTHA TENDERS: India's BPCL sold 175,000 tonnes of
naphtha for July-September lifting from Mumbai at premiums of
$26-$27 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB)
basis.   	
    - Shell will be lifting one 35,000-tonne cargo in July and
two cargoes each in August and September. 	
    - BPCL sold a 35,000-tonne cargo for first-half July loading
to Idemitsu at premiums of $25-$26 a tonne. 	
    - This was part of its quarterly term offers. 	
    - BPCL had fetched $27-$35 for cargoes lifting
second-quarter. 	
    - Indian Oil sold 35,000 tonnes for June 4-6 loading from
Chennai at premiums of about $43.50 a tonne to its own formula
on a FOB basis. 	
	
    * SINGAPORE CASH TRADES: Three gasoline deals but none on
naphtha for the second straight session. 	
    - Shell sold a 92-octane gasoline cargo to Gracewood for
June 5-9 loading at $117.30 a barrel. 	
    - ConocoPhilips sold a 95-octane gasoline cargo to Vitol for
June 11-15 loading at $120.40 a barrel. 	
    - Mercuria bought a 97-octane gasoline cargo for June 11-5
loading from Total at $124.30 a barrel. 	
    	
 LIGHT DISTILLATES                                                                                               
 CASH ($/T)                                    ASIA CLOSE  Change        % Change     Prev       RIC
                                                                                      Close      
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1                          903.00        -18.00        -1.95     921.00  NAF-1H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2                          897.00        -13.00        -1.43     910.00  NAF-2H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha Diff                                    6.00         -5.00       -45.45      11.00  NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB Singapore                      97.99         -2.00        -2.00      99.99  NAF-SIN
 Naphtha Diff FOB Singapore                          0.69         -0.55       -44.35       1.24  NAF-SIN-DIF
 Naphtha-Brent  Crack                               76.13         -6.52        -7.89      82.65  NAF-SIN-CRK
 Gasoline 97                                       124.30         -1.70        -1.35     126.00  GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95                                       120.40         -2.40        -1.95     122.80  GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92                                       117.30         -1.95        -1.64     119.25  GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack                                      7.05         -0.42        -5.62       7.47  GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                                                                                 
 SWAPS  ($/T)                                  ASIA CLOSE  Change        % Change     Prev       RIC
                                               (0830 GMT)                             Close      
 Brent M1                                            0.00       -111.74      -100.00     111.74              
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1                              896.50        -10.50        -1.16     907.00                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2                            -1.25         -1.00       400.00      -0.25                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M2                              897.75         -9.50        -1.05     907.25                
 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M1                 18.10         -1.05        -5.48      19.15                
 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M2                 21.15         -1.85        -8.04      23.00                
 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1                           97.60         -1.05        -1.06      98.65                
 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1/M2                         0.20         -0.20       -50.00       0.40                
 Naphtha FOB Singapore M2                           97.40         -0.85        -0.87      98.25                
 Naphtha Cracks M1                                 -10.96          0.00         0.00     -10.96                
 East-West Naphtha M1                               15.50          1.00         6.90      14.50              
 East-West Naphtha M2                               13.50          1.50        12.50      12.00              
 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1                       881.00        -11.50        -1.29     892.50               
 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1/M2                     -3.25         -0.50        18.18      -2.75                
 Northwest Europe Naphtha M2                       884.25        -11.00        -1.23     895.25               
 Crack Northwest Europe Naphtha-Brent M1           -12.57          0.00         0.00     -12.57                
 Crack Northwest Europe Naphtha-Brent M2           -12.00         -0.40         3.45     -11.60                
 	
 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
