Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Margins down to 6-month low
#Basic Materials
May 22, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Margins down to 6-month low

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 22 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha price and
margins were at a six-month low of $869 a tonne and $55.85 a
tonne respectively as demand is expected to spiral down on
cracker run cuts in South Korea and Taiwan. 	
    South Korea's YNCC and top refiner SK Energy are cutting
utilization rates at its crackers on weak petrochemical margins.	
    YNCC will reduce utilization rates at its 1.9 million tonnes
per year (tpy) cracking complex to 90 percent starting end May
for a month, while SK Energy will cut operations rates at its
200,000 tpy cracker to about 80 percent of its capacity starting
June. 	
    Operations at its larger 660,000 tpy cracker will not be
affected. 	
    "It is really bad news for petrochemical makers if South
Korean crackers charge down. We were expecting the
(petrochemical) market to pick up but it did not," said a
Singapore-based trader.	
    South Korea is usually the last to reduce cracker runs as it
has newer technology. 	
    Taiwan's Formosa, Asia's top naphtha buyer, had already cut
operational rates at its 2.93 million tpy cracking complex last
week to about 85 percent. 	
    The weaker fundamentals have weighed on spot premiums, with
Honam Petrochemical having bought about 50,000 tonnes of naphtha
for first-half July arrival at premiums of about $5.00 a tonne
to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.	
    This made it the lowest premium South Korea has ever seen in
four months. 	
    	
    GASOLINE CRACKS DOWN	
    Gasoline margins/cracks were at a four-session low of $7.18
a barrel as shipments of Asian barrels to the U.S. are no longer
economically workable. 	
    Despite the weaker cracks, reforming margins - gasoline
premiums/losses against naphtha - were at a two-session high of
$21.38 a barrel, indicating that it was more profitable for
refiners to reform naphtha into the automobile fuel and sell it.	
    Vietnam's Petrolimex is in the market seeking 20,000 tonnes
of gasoline for June delivery to plug a supply shortfall caused
by the shutdown of the country's only refinery last week for up
to four weeks. 	
    	
    * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: A deal each on gasoline and naphtha.	
    - Gunvor bought a 92-octane gasoline cargo for June 11-15
loading from Shell at $115.60 a barrel. 	
    - Mabanaft bought a second-half July naphtha cargo from
Glencore at $866 a tonne. 	
    	
    * REFINERY NEWS: The Philippines' biggest oil refiner Petron
Corp is conducting partial maintenance at its 180,000
barrels-per-day refinery. 	
    - It is not known which units are affected at the refinery
in Limay, Bataan, but they are said to be downstream units used
to produce oil products from heavy to light distillates.     	
 LIGHT DISTILLATES                                                                                         
 CASH ($/T)                               ASIA CLOSE  Change        % Change    Prev Close    RIC
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1                     869.00         -5.50       -0.63        874.50  NAF-1H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2                     864.00         -4.50       -0.52        868.50  NAF-2H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha Diff                               5.00         -1.00      -16.67          6.00  NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB Singapore                 94.22         -0.61       -0.64         94.83  NAF-SIN
 Naphtha Diff FOB Singapore                     0.57         -0.06       -9.52          0.63  NAF-SIN-DIF
 Naphtha-Brent  Crack                          55.85         -8.73      -13.52         64.58  NAF-SIN-CRK
 Gasoline 97                                  122.80          0.20        0.16        122.60  GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95                                  119.00          0.20        0.17        118.80  GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92                                  115.60          0.20        0.17        115.40  GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack                                 7.18         -0.23       -3.10          7.41  <GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                                                                           
 SWAPS  ($/T)                             ASIA CLOSE  Change        % Change    Prev Close    RIC
                                          (0830 GMT)                                          
 Brent M1                                     108.42          0.43        0.40        107.99              
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1                         875.50          5.50        0.63        870.00  <NACFRJPSWMc1
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2                       -2.25         -0.75       50.00         -1.50  <NACFRJPSDMc1
 Naphtha CFR Japan M2                         877.75          6.25        0.72        871.50  <NACFRJPSWMc2
 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M1            31.75         13.15       70.70         18.60  <NAPTC4SPDMc1
 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M2            35.80         13.90       63.47         21.90  <NAPTC4SPDMc2
 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1                      93.75         -0.85       -0.90         94.60  <NAFOBSGSWMc1
 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1/M2                    0.20          0.00        0.00          0.20  <NAFOBSGSDMc1
 Naphtha FOB Singapore M2                      93.55         -0.85       -0.90         94.40  <NAFOBSGSWMc2
 Naphtha Cracks M1                            -10.89          0.27       -2.42        -11.16  <NACFRJPCKMc1
 East-West Naphtha M1                          13.50          1.00        8.00         12.50              
 East-West Naphtha M2                          12.50          1.00        8.70         11.50              
 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1                  862.00          4.50        0.52        857.50               
 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1/M2                -3.25         -0.75       30.00         -2.50  <NAPCNWEASMc1
 Northwest Europe Naphtha M2                  865.25          5.25        0.61        860.00               
 Crack Northwest Europe Naphtha-Brent M1      -12.28          0.15       -1.21        -12.43  <NAPCNWEACMc1
 Crack Northwest Europe Naphtha-Brent M2      -11.28          0.20       -1.74        -11.48  <NAPCNWEACMc2
 	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)

