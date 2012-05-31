FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha drops on Formosa
#Basic Materials
May 31, 2012

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha drops on Formosa

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 31 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha price fell to
its lowest in 1-1/2 year at $830 a tonne on Thursday with
margins diving to a week low as sentiment sank on Asia's top
buyer Formosa shutting the largest of its three crackers
unexpectedly. 	
    Japan's Idemitsu having bought a first-half July cargo did
nothing to boost sentiment. The premiums paid were unclear, but
traders said levels would likely be in the range of $7.00-$9.00
a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis. 	
    In Taiwan, Formosa shut on Thursday a 1.2 million tonnes per
year (tpy) No. 3 cracker, its spokesman said without giving the
reasons. 	
    Traders said Formosa is expected to keep the unit shut for
about two weeks, at a time when naphtha feedstock demand has
already been battered by bad petrochemical margins. 	
    Sellers were already concerned that Formosa had halted spot
purchases as it had scheduled to shut its 700,000 tpy No 1
cracker for about 40 days starting June 19 and its 1.03 million
tpy No. 2 unit for two weeks starting mid-August. 	
    "A two-week shutdown of its largest unit would wipe out
around 130,000 tonnes of naphtha demand. It is not a small
volume," said a trader. 	
     "At least the shutdown for No. 1 and No. 2 units were
planned. An unexpected shutdown will have a greater impact."	
    The compounded effect drove naphtha margins, the
premiums/losses on refining Brent into the petrochemical
feedstock, down by about 18 percent to $52.10 a tonne. 	
    	
    * NAPHTHA TENDERS: India's BPCL sold 18,000 tonnes of
naphtha to Unipec for June 15-20 lifting from Mumbai at a
premium of around $20 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a
free-on-board (FOB) basis. The cargo is from its Bina refinery. 
  	
    - With this, BPCL's total exports next month now stood at 
about 238,000 tonnes, some 41 percent higher than for May.
 	
    - HPCL on the other hand sold 25,000-30,000 tonnes for June
15-17 loading from Vizag to Glencore with premiums likely in the
low $20s a tonne level to the refiner's price formula on a FOB
basis. 	
    	
    GASOLINE CRACKS UP	
    Gasoline margins reached a 2-1/2 week high of $8.48 a barrel
after holding in the $7.00-$8.00 a barrel range since May 15. 	
    Petrolimex is into its second round of buying gasoline to
plug a supply shortfall caused by the shutdown of Vietnam's only
refinery. 	
    The volumes it were seeking were not immediately clear, but
it joined Saigon Petro and PV Oil which are also into their
second round of buying cargoes for June-July
delivery. 	
    Singapore onshore stocks, which comprise mainly of gasoline,
were at 8.749 million barrels in the week ended May 30, official
data showed. 	
    Although this level was at a two-week high, it was about 2
million barrels lower compared to the average for January-April
at 10.770 million barrels. 	
    	
    * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: No trades on gasoline and naphtha. 	
    	
 LIGHT DISTILLATES                                                                                                           
 CASH ($/T)                                  ASIA CLOSE  Change          % Change          Prev Close      RIC
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1                        830.00          -25.50             -2.98          855.50  NAF-1H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2                        823.50          -25.50             -3.00          849.00  NAF-2H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha Diff                                  6.50            0.00              0.00            6.50  NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB Singapore                    89.88           -2.84             -3.06           92.72  NAF-SIN
 Naphtha Diff FOB Singapore                        0.73           -0.09            -10.98            0.82  NAF-SIN-DIF
 Naphtha-Brent  Crack                             52.10          -11.40            -17.95           63.50  NAF-SIN-CRK
 Gasoline 97                                     118.98           -1.25             -1.04          120.23  GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95                                     115.53           -1.20             -1.03          116.73  GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92                                     112.20           -1.20             -1.06          113.40  GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack                                    8.48            0.68              8.72            7.80  GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                                                                                             
 SWAPS  ($/T)                                ASIA CLOSE  Change          % Change          Prev Close      RIC
                                             (0830 GMT)                                                    
 Brent M1                                        103.71           -1.89             -1.79          105.60              
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1                            823.00          -26.00             -3.06          849.00                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2                          -3.25           -1.00             44.44           -2.25                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M2                            826.25          -25.00             -2.94          851.25                
 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M1               18.40           -0.35             -1.87           18.75                
 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M2               24.80            0.65              2.69           24.15                
 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1                         89.40           -2.85             -3.09           92.25                
 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1/M2                       0.35            0.00              0.00            0.35                
 Naphtha FOB Singapore M2                         89.05           -2.85             -3.10           91.90                
 Naphtha Cracks M1                               -11.90           -0.88              7.99          -11.02                
 East-West Naphtha M1                             14.50           -2.50            -14.71           17.00              
 East-West Naphtha M2                             13.00           -1.50            -10.34           14.50              
 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1                     808.50          -23.50             -2.82          832.00               
 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1/M2                   -4.75            0.00              0.00           -4.75                
 Northwest Europe Naphtha M2                     813.25          -23.50             -2.81          836.75               
 Crack Northwest Europe Naphtha-Brent M1         -13.35           -0.72              5.70          -12.63                
 Crack Northwest Europe Naphtha-Brent M2         -12.48           -0.68              5.76          -11.80                
    	
    	
    	
    	
    	
     	
        	
    	
	
    	
	
 	
	
 	
	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
