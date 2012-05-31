Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha drops on Formosa

SINGAPORE, May 31 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha price fell to its lowest in 1-1/2 year at $830 a tonne on Thursday with margins diving to a week low as sentiment sank on Asia's top buyer Formosa shutting the largest of its three crackers unexpectedly. Japan's Idemitsu having bought a first-half July cargo did nothing to boost sentiment. The premiums paid were unclear, but traders said levels would likely be in the range of $7.00-$9.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis. In Taiwan, Formosa shut on Thursday a 1.2 million tonnes per year (tpy) No. 3 cracker, its spokesman said without giving the reasons. Traders said Formosa is expected to keep the unit shut for about two weeks, at a time when naphtha feedstock demand has already been battered by bad petrochemical margins. Sellers were already concerned that Formosa had halted spot purchases as it had scheduled to shut its 700,000 tpy No 1 cracker for about 40 days starting June 19 and its 1.03 million tpy No. 2 unit for two weeks starting mid-August. "A two-week shutdown of its largest unit would wipe out around 130,000 tonnes of naphtha demand. It is not a small volume," said a trader. "At least the shutdown for No. 1 and No. 2 units were planned. An unexpected shutdown will have a greater impact." The compounded effect drove naphtha margins, the premiums/losses on refining Brent into the petrochemical feedstock, down by about 18 percent to $52.10 a tonne. * NAPHTHA TENDERS: India's BPCL sold 18,000 tonnes of naphtha to Unipec for June 15-20 lifting from Mumbai at a premium of around $20 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. The cargo is from its Bina refinery. - With this, BPCL's total exports next month now stood at about 238,000 tonnes, some 41 percent higher than for May. - HPCL on the other hand sold 25,000-30,000 tonnes for June 15-17 loading from Vizag to Glencore with premiums likely in the low $20s a tonne level to the refiner's price formula on a FOB basis. GASOLINE CRACKS UP Gasoline margins reached a 2-1/2 week high of $8.48 a barrel after holding in the $7.00-$8.00 a barrel range since May 15. Petrolimex is into its second round of buying gasoline to plug a supply shortfall caused by the shutdown of Vietnam's only refinery. The volumes it were seeking were not immediately clear, but it joined Saigon Petro and PV Oil which are also into their second round of buying cargoes for June-July delivery. Singapore onshore stocks, which comprise mainly of gasoline, were at 8.749 million barrels in the week ended May 30, official data showed. Although this level was at a two-week high, it was about 2 million barrels lower compared to the average for January-April at 10.770 million barrels. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: No trades on gasoline and naphtha. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 830.00 -25.50 -2.98 855.50 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 823.50 -25.50 -3.00 849.00 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 6.50 0.00 0.00 6.50 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Singapore 89.88 -2.84 -3.06 92.72 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Singapore 0.73 -0.09 -10.98 0.82 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 52.10 -11.40 -17.95 63.50 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 118.98 -1.25 -1.04 120.23 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 115.53 -1.20 -1.03 116.73 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 112.20 -1.20 -1.06 113.40 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 8.48 0.68 8.72 7.80 GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Brent M1 103.71 -1.89 -1.79 105.60 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 823.00 -26.00 -3.06 849.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 -3.25 -1.00 44.44 -2.25 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 826.25 -25.00 -2.94 851.25 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M1 18.40 -0.35 -1.87 18.75 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M2 24.80 0.65 2.69 24.15 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1 89.40 -2.85 -3.09 92.25 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1/M2 0.35 0.00 0.00 0.35 Naphtha FOB Singapore M2 89.05 -2.85 -3.10 91.90 Naphtha Cracks M1 -11.90 -0.88 7.99 -11.02 East-West Naphtha M1 14.50 -2.50 -14.71 17.00 East-West Naphtha M2 13.00 -1.50 -10.34 14.50 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1 808.50 -23.50 -2.82 832.00 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1/M2 -4.75 0.00 0.00 -4.75 Northwest Europe Naphtha M2 813.25 -23.50 -2.81 836.75 Crack Northwest Europe Naphtha-Brent M1 -13.35 -0.72 5.70 -12.63 Crack Northwest Europe Naphtha-Brent M2 -12.48 -0.68 5.76 -11.80 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)