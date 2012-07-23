FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha margins fall; demand muted
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 23, 2012 / 12:16 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha margins fall; demand muted

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 23 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha prices fell by
about 4 percent to a five-session low of $856 a tonne on Monday,
with margins down in tow to a week low of $83.05 a tonne premium
on muted buying interest from petrochemical makers. 
    South Korean buyers appeared to be holding back after a week
of brisk purchases. 
    "The naphtha market was quiet today, with crude prices
diving. Demand will be temporarily frozen as buyers will take a
wait-and-see stance as they expect prices to fall further," said
a North Asian trader. 
    Some traders were also watching European exports to Asia.
    Total refinery output in Europe last month was up 3.1
percent versus May, with naphtha showing the biggest
month-on-month production gains at 3.4 percent. 
    Separately, Socar Trading made its presence for the first
time in the Singapore cash market by selling a cargo to
Mercuria. Socar started a naphtha trading desk around late first
quarter to early second-quarter of this year. 
        
    * NAPHTHA TENDERS: Itochu picked up 71,000 tonnes of August
naphtha from S-Oil and IRPC. 
    - It paid around $12.00-$13.50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a
free-on-board (FOB) basis for S-Oil's 33,000 tonnes of light
grade for Aug. 18-22 loading from Onsan port.
    - Itochu paid about $56-$60 a tonne to the same formula for
IRPC's 38,000 tonnes of heavy grade for second-half August
lifting from Rayong port. 
    - Tasweeq has likely sold around 75,000 tonnes of naphtha
for late August loading Glencore at premiums of about
$26.00-$28.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis.
    - The grades comprise full-range naphtha and plant
condensate. 
    - Traders said Tasweeq has separately sold another 50,000
tonnes of naphtha for late August loading.
        
    * GASOLINE CRACKS SLIDE
    Asia's gasoline margins eased by 3.27 percent to reach a
two-session low of $11.24 a barrel, which were still sharply
higher than June' average at $5.54 a barrel. 
    Traders said profits have shot up considerably in the last
few sessions on tighter prompt supplies but that more cargoes
should become available after August as the fasting month will
be over and CPC would have started a new gasoline-making unit. 
    Europe was also seen pumping out more gasoline in June
versus May at 1.8 percent more last month. 
    China's June exports at 266,195 tonnes were double the
volumes in May. 
    Outside of Asia, Kenya's demand was firm, with the country
seeking 90,282 tonnes of the automobile fuel for August delivery
in a tender closing on July 24. 
        
    * SINGAPORE CASH TRADES: No deals on gasoline with four of
the five bids being withdrawn while no offers were given. 
    - But there were two deals on naphtha, with Socar selling a
cargo for second-half September delivery to Mercuria at $857 a
tonne. 
    - Shell sold a first-half September/first-half October
spread deal at $9.00 a tonne premium to Marubeni. 
 LIGHT DISTILLATES                                                                
 CASH ($/T)                   ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev    RIC
                                                            Close   
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1         856.00  -35.00     -3.93  891.00  NAF-1H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2         847.00  -32.50     -3.70  879.50  NAF-2H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha Diff                   9.00   -2.50    -21.74   11.50  NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB Sing          92.86   -3.89     -4.02   96.75  NAF-SIN
 Naphtha Diff FOB Sing              1.61   -0.29    -15.26    1.90  NAF-SIN-DIF
 Naphtha-Brent  Crack              83.05   -5.98     -6.72   89.03  NAF-SIN-CRK
 Gasoline 97                      123.61   -1.54     -1.23  125.15  GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95                      119.30   -1.65     -1.36  120.95  GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92                      114.30   -4.25     -3.58  118.55  GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack                    11.24   -0.38     -3.27   11.62  GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                                                  
 SWAPS  ($/T)                 ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev    RIC
                              (0830 GMT)                    Close   
 Brent M1                         103.06   -3.87     -3.62  106.93              
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1             843.50  -34.50     -3.93  878.00                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2            3.50   -1.50    -30.00    5.00                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M2             840.00  -33.00     -3.78  873.00                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback        10.55   -4.80    -31.27   15.35                
 M1                                                                 
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback        15.60   -2.40    -13.33   18.00                
 M2                                                                 
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1               92.55   -3.30     -3.44   95.85                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2             0.95    0.10     11.76    0.85                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M2               91.60   -3.40     -3.58   95.00                
 Naphtha Cracks M1                 -9.73    0.20     -2.01   -9.93                
 East-West Naphtha M1              14.50   -1.00     -6.45   15.50              
 East-West Naphtha M2              14.38   -1.12     -7.23   15.50              
 NWE Naphtha M1                   829.00  -33.50     -3.88  862.50               
 NWE Naphtha M1/M2                  3.38   -1.62    -32.40    5.00                
 NWE Naphtha M2                   825.63  -31.87     -3.72  857.50               
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1       -11.32    0.33     -2.83  -11.65                
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2       -10.93    0.29     -2.58  -11.22                
 *Sing refers to Singapore                                                        
 
 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.