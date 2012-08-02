FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha rallies on petchems
August 2, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha rallies on petchems

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Asian naphtha price rose
for the fifth session to reach $893 a tonne, while its margins
jumped nearly 19 percent to $95.60 a tonne to hit a 2-1/2 month
high on demand. 
    Improved petrochemical prices will likely spur buyers to
seek cargoes to feed their crackers. 
    South Korea's SK Energy has raised its utilization rates at
its 200,000 tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracker since Monday
after it reduced the rates to about 80 percent in June.
 
    Taiwan's Formosa is also expected to restart a 700,000 tpy
No 1 cracker within the next few days following a maintenance
that started on June 19. 
    "Formosa might return to the market and buy some naphtha
spot cargoes. Then there is YNCC's term tender," said a
Singapore-based trader. 
    "From what I see, most cargoes, even the Western exports to
Asia, have likely found buyers for first-half September
delivery. We'll have to see what's in stored for second-half
September and where the market will continue to rally after YNCC
completes its term purchases." 
     YNCC is seeking September 2012 to August 2013 naphtha
through a tender which will close on Aug. 3. Offers will stay
valid until Aug. 7. 
    Taiwan's CPC also has a tender to buy full-range naphtha.
 
    
    *NAPHTHA TENDERS: BPCL sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha to
Shell for Aug. 28-30 loading from Mumbai at premiums of $24-$25
a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
    
    GASOLINE CRACKS STABLE
    Gasoline margins stayed firm at $11.18 a barrel, highest in
about 1-1/2 weeks as tight prompt supplies have yet to ease. 
    Although the Singapore onshore stocks, which comprise mainly
of gasoline, were up 10.5 percent to reach a four-week high of
10.318 million barrels, traders said the higher stocks could be
temporary. 
    A key reason was that Vietnam's demand was sharply slower as
its only refinery was able to meet most of its local needs for
now. 
    "But demand from Sri Lanka and India is expected to stay
healthy," said a Singapore-based trader. 
    Peak demand season in Indonesia and Saudi Arabia was also
expected to support the market. 

    * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Four deals, of which Shell was the
sole buyer of the four cargoes. 
    - The oil major bought a 95-octane gasoline cargo for Aug.
17-21 loading at $123.60 a barrel from Total.
    - It separately bought from PetroChina another 95-octane
cargo for Aug. 23-27 loading at $123.30 a barrel and 97-octane
gasoline cargo for Aug. 22-26 loading at $126.80 a barrel. 
    - Shell also bought a first-half October naphtha cargo from
BP at $889 a tonne. 

 LIGHT DISTILLATES                                                                 
 CASH ($/T)                      ASIA CLOSE  Chang  %       Prev     RIC
                                                    Change  Close    
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1            893.00  25.00    2.88   868.00  NAF-1H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2            886.00  24.50    2.84   861.50  NAF-2H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha Diff                      7.00   0.50    7.69     6.50  NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB Sing             96.97   2.78    2.95    94.19  NAF-SIN
 Naphtha Diff FOB Sing                 0.87  -0.87  -50.00     1.74  NAF-SIN-DIF
 Naphtha-Brent  Crack                 95.60  15.25   18.98    80.35  NAF-SIN-CRK
 Gasoline 97                         126.80   3.40    2.76   123.40  GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95                         123.45   3.25    2.70   120.20  GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92                         117.50   1.30    1.12   116.20  GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack                       11.18   0.00    0.00    11.18  GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                                                   
 SWAPS  ($/T)                    ASIA CLOSE  Chang  %       Prev     RIC
                                 (0830 GMT)         Change  Close    
 Brent M1                            106.28   1.29    1.23   104.99              
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1                885.50  24.00    2.79   861.50                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2               4.50   1.00   28.57     3.50                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M2                881.00  23.00    2.68   858.00                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1        14.30  -9.75  -40.54    24.05                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2        15.65  -8.95  -36.38    24.60                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1                  96.80   3.75    4.03    93.05                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2                0.65   0.20   44.44     0.45                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M2                  96.15   3.55    3.83    92.60                
 Naphtha Cracks M1                    -8.39   1.27  -13.15    -9.66                
 East-West Naphtha M1                 18.25   1.00    5.80    17.25              
 East-West Naphtha M2                 16.75   1.25    8.06    15.50              
 NWE Naphtha M1                      867.25  23.00    2.72   844.25               
 NWE Naphtha M1/M2                     3.00   1.25   71.43     1.75                
 NWE Naphtha M2                      864.25  21.75    2.58   842.50               
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1          -10.25   1.13   -9.93   -11.38                
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2           -9.26   1.33  -12.56   -10.59                
 *Sing refers to Singapore                                                         
    
    

 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
