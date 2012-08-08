FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Gasoline margins at 18-week high
#Basic Materials
August 8, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Gasoline margins at 18-week high

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Asia's gasoline margins extended gains for a fourth session to
reach an 18-week high of $12.75 a barrel on Wednesday, as the unexpected shutdown of Vietnam's
only refinery and strong Indonesian demand supported the market. 
    Petrolimex is the latest from Vietnam in seeking gasoline to plug the supply gap caused by
the shutdown of the 135,000 barrels per day (bpd) Dung Quat plant. 
    It is seeking a total of 70,000 tonnes of gasoline for second-half August and early
September delivery in a tender which closes on Aug. 10. Offers are to stay valid until Aug. 13. 
    This came shortly after Saigon Petro and PV Oil emerged to seek volumes for the same
reasons. 
    Singapore onshore light ends stocks, which comprise mainly gasoline, dived 10.15 percent to
their lowest in 10 weeks of 9.271 million barrels in the week to Aug. 7, official data showed.
 
    Traders were also watching the U.S. after a massive fire damaged the sole crude distillation
unit (CDU) at Chevron Corp's 245,000 barrels per day (bpd) Richmond refinery in
California. 
    "As of now, the supply tightness in Asia is preventing traders from sending cargoes over to
the USWC. But the tight supply will ease once everything goes back to normal," said a
Singapore-based trader. 
    He was referring to supply being restored in Vietnam and peak demand season in Indonesia
expected to taper off from second-half August. 
    
    NAPHTHA MARGINS SLIGHTLY UP 
    The Asian naphtha price hovered around a three-month high of $923.50 a tonne while margins
inched up 1.13 percent to a two-session high of $87.63 a tonne premium on steady demand. 
    Malaysia's Titan bought 30,000 tonnes of full-range naphtha for second-half September
delivery at a discount of $1.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.
    South Korea's YNCC bought 75,000 tonnes of open-spec naphtha, also for second-half September
delivery, but at premiums of about $5.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a C&F basis. 
    Traders said although demand was steady and that naphtha margins were slightly higher,
overall fundamentals were not that strong which was why it resulted in a discount for Titan. 
    "The market has been volatile in the last few weeks, with Europe cited as a key factor,"
said a trader. 
    Europe had previously limited its exports to Asia due to strong gasoline demand but that
changed quite quickly and at least 400,000 tonnes of exports for August arrival in the East were
done. 
    Naphtha can be reformed into gasoline. 
    
    * NAPHTHA TENDERS: India's new refiner HMEL has offered a small cargo of 13,000 tonnes for
Aug. 16-31 loading from Mumbai in a tender closing on Aug. 9, with bids to stay valid until Aug.
10. 
    
    * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Only one deal, which was on naphtha where Marubeni bought a
second-half October cargo from Glencore at $915 a tonne. 
    
 LIGHT DISTILLATES                                                                 
 CASH ($/T)                   ASIA CLOSE  Change   % Change  Prev    RIC
                                                             Close   
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1         923.50     9.00      0.98  914.50  NAF-1H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2         915.00     8.00      0.88  907.00  NAF-2H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha Diff                   8.50     1.00     13.33    7.50  NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB Sing         100.36     1.00      1.01   99.36  NAF-SIN
 Naphtha Diff FOB Sing              1.06     0.10     10.42    0.96  NAF-SIN-DIF
 Naphtha-Brent  Crack              87.63     0.98      1.13   86.65  NAF-SIN-CRK
 Gasoline 97                      133.09     1.89      1.44  131.20  GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95                      128.25     2.35      1.87  125.90  GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92                      124.20     1.20      0.98  123.00  GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack                    12.75     0.13      1.03   12.62  GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                                                   
 SWAPS  ($/T)                 ASIA CLOSE  Change   % Change  Prev    RIC
                              (0830 GMT)                     Close   
 Brent M1                         111.48     1.10      1.00  110.38              
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1             916.50     7.75      0.85  908.75                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2            4.50    -0.25     -5.26    4.75                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M2             912.00     8.00      0.88  904.00                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback        15.60    -0.80     -4.88   16.40                
 M1                                                                  
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback        17.85    -1.00     -5.31   18.85                
 M2                                                                  
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1              100.10     0.95      0.96   99.15                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2             0.75    -0.05     -6.25    0.80                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M2               99.35     1.00      1.02   98.35                
 Naphtha Cracks M1                -10.15    -0.21      2.11   -9.94                
 East-West Naphtha M1              14.00     1.50     12.00   12.50              
 East-West Naphtha M2              14.00     1.25      9.80   12.75              
 NWE Naphtha M1                   902.50     6.25      0.70  896.25               
 NWE Naphtha M1/M2                  4.50    -0.50    -10.00    5.00                
 NWE Naphtha M2                   898.00     6.75      0.76  891.25               
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1       -11.70    -0.35      3.08  -11.35                
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2       -10.47    -0.24      2.35  -10.23                
 *Sing refers to Singapore                                                         
 
 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Alison Birrane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
