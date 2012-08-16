FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha margins under pressure
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 16, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha margins under pressure

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Asian naphtha price hovered near a 3-1/2
month high of $960.50 a tonne on Thursday but margins fell 7.14 percent to a
two-session low of $86.45 a tonne on ample supplies. 
    Weak fundamentals ruled in favour of the buyers, with South Korea's Honam
Petrochemical having bought 25,000 tonnes of naphtha for second-half
September arrival at the port of Yeosu at a slight discount to Japan quotes on a
cost-and-freight (C&F) basis. 
    This was the lowest price the petrochemical maker had paid in nearly two
months. With this, Honam has concluded its purchases for September, traders
said. 
    "August supply was abundant and resulted in many unsold cargoes. These had
be rolled over to meet September demand," said a Singapore-based trader. 
    With almost no buyers left in the market for September cargoes, these
sellers were under pressure to release them, especially when there are about
800,000 tonnes of Western naphtha hitting Asian shores next month.
 
    "But I believe the prices will recover for October cargoes,"   said another
trader. This was because Europe will likely limit its naphtha exports to Asia
ahead of its seasonal peak demand. 
    
    * REFINERY NEWS: Taiwan's CPC Corp has further delayed the
start-up of a new 80,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) gasoline-making unit at its Talin
plant to the end of September.   
    
    * GASOLINE MARGINS HIT 2-WEEK LOW
    Gasoline margins fell for the third straight session to a two-week low of
$11.36 a barrel as Vietnam and Indonesian demand slowed. 
    Vietnam's only oil refinery - the 135,000 barrels per day (bpd) Dung Quat
facility - has begun restarting after having been unexpectedly shut earlier this
month, said chief executive officer of Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Co,
the refinery's operator. 
    The plant is expected to run at 70 percent of its capacity by Aug. 19, he
added. 
    Vietnam's demand for Singapore gasoline in the week ended on Wednesday dived
some 45 percent to 11,420 tonnes versus the week ended on Aug. 7, official data
showed. 
    Indonesia had also reduced its demand. It had bought a total of 193,063
tonnes of gasoline from Singapore in the week ended on Wednesday, almost half of
what it had bought the week before at 348,263 tonnes.

    * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Three deals, with two on gasoline and one on
naphtha. 
    - SK Energy bought a 92-octane gasoline cargo from Total
 for Aug. 31 to Sept. 4 loading at $127.90 a barrel. 
    - Shell bought from Glencore a 95-octane gasoline cargo for Sept.
7-11 loading at $130.70 a barrel. 
    - Glencore also sold a second-half September/first-half November naphtha
spread deal to BP at $4.00 a tonne. 
    
 LIGHT DISTILLATES                                                              
 CASH ($/T)                 ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev    RIC
                                                          Close   
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1       960.50   11.50      1.21  949.00  NAF-1H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2       956.50   11.50      1.22  945.00  NAF-2H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha Diff                 4.00    0.00      0.00    4.00  NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB Sing       104.50    1.28      1.24  103.22  NAF-SIN
 Naphtha Diff FOB Sing            0.80    0.18     29.03    0.62  NAF-SIN-DIF
 Naphtha-Brent  Crack            86.45   -6.65     -7.14   93.10  NAF-SIN-CRK
 Gasoline 97                    137.28    1.84      1.36  135.44  GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95                    130.70    1.27      0.98  129.43  GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92                    127.90    1.90      1.51  126.00  GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack                  11.36   -0.52     -4.38   11.88  GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                                                
 SWAPS  ($/T)               ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev    RIC
                            (0830 GMT)                    Close   
 Brent M1                       116.54    2.41      2.11  114.13              
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1           956.00   15.00      1.59  941.00                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2          4.00   -0.25     -5.88    4.25                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M2           952.00   15.25      1.63  936.75                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing              18.20    1.05      6.12   17.15                
 Netback M1                                                       
 Naphtha Japan-Sing              18.25    1.30      7.67   16.95                
 Netback M2                                                       
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1            104.20    1.55      1.51  102.65                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2           0.45    0.00      0.00    0.45                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M2            103.75    1.55      1.52  102.20                
 Naphtha Cracks M1              -10.32   -0.75      7.84   -9.57                
 East-West Naphtha M1             7.75   -1.75    -18.42    9.50              
 East-West Naphtha M2            10.88    0.38      3.62   10.50              
 NWE Naphtha M1                 948.25   16.75      1.80  931.50               
 NWE Naphtha M1/M2                7.13    1.88     35.81    5.25                
 NWE Naphtha M2                 941.12   14.87      1.61  926.25               
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent        -11.18   -0.55      5.17  -10.63                
 M1                                                               
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent        -10.11   -0.79      8.48   -9.32                
 M2                                                               
 *Sing refers to Singapore                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Nina Chestney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.