Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha prices increase as demand firm

SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Asian naphtha prices gained on Thursday as demand from petrochemical companies remained firm . South Korea's petrochemical marker LG Chem bought an open-spec naphtha cargo for first-half October arrival at Daesan port at a premium of about $2.50 a tonne to Japan quotes, and another for arrival in Yeosu at a premium of $2 a tonne, a trader said. This is sharply higher than the discount of $1.50-$2 for a second-half September arrival cargo. Also providing support, Japan's Mitsui Chemicals Inc said it expects to restart the 612,000 tonnes per year naphtha cracker at its Ichihara plant in Chiba, east of Tokyo, early next week after an unplanned shutdown on Tuesday. The cracker was shut due to a problem with a power line, which cut off electricity supply from Tokyo Electric Power Co at 1:42 a.m. on Tuesday (1642 GMT on Monday). * GASOLINE STOCKS FALL Singapore onshore light distillate stocks, which comprise mainly gasoline, fell nearly 13 percent to reach their lowest level since February 2009 at 8.324 million barrels, on demand from Indonesia and Malaysia. Singapore exported about 270,533 tonnes of gasoline to Indonesia in the week to Aug. 22, a 40 percent increase from the week before while the country shipped about 110,784 tonnes of gasoline to Malaysia, up more than 70 percent. Demand for road transport fuel increased in Malaysia and Indonesia during Eid al-Fitr over the weekend, the culmination of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. But gasoline demand could likely weaken as the festivities end. It could also decline in Vietnam with the country's sole refinery back from maintenance. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: One naphtha deal. - Sietco sold 25,000 tonnes of naphtha for delivery into Japan over first half October to first half November to Marubeni at $4.50 a tonne premium. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Chang % Prev RIC Change Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 975.50 21.00 2.20 954.50 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 971.00 20.00 2.10 951.00 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 4.50 1.00 28.57 3.50 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 106.16 2.30 2.21 103.86 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 0.41 0.10 32.26 0.31 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 104.45 6.90 7.07 97.55 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 132.75 0.40 0.30 132.35 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 129.95 1.35 1.05 128.60 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 126.50 1.25 1.00 125.25 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 10.36 -0.63 -5.73 10.99 GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Chang % Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Change Close Brent M1 116.14 1.88 1.65 114.26 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 967.75 18.75 1.98 949.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 3.75 1.37 57.56 2.38 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 964.00 17.38 1.84 946.62 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback 42.55 25.50 149.56 17.05 M1 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback 15.85 -2.42 -13.25 18.27 M2 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 102.80 -0.75 -0.72 103.55 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 -2.55 -2.95 -737.5 0.40 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 105.35 2.20 2.13 103.15 Naphtha Cracks M1 -9.03 0.05 -0.55 -9.08 East-West Naphtha M1 4.00 -1.25 -23.81 5.25 East-West Naphtha M2 9.50 1.00 11.76 8.50 NWE Naphtha M1 963.75 20.00 2.12 943.75 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 9.25 3.62 64.30 5.63 NWE Naphtha M2 954.50 16.38 1.75 938.12 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -10.08 -0.06 0.60 -10.02 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -9.94 0.15 -1.49 -10.09 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Bohan Loh; Editing by Anthony Barker)