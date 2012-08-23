FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha prices increase as demand firm
#Basic Materials
August 23, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha prices increase as demand firm

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Asian naphtha prices gained on Thursday as demand from
petrochemical companies remained firm .
    South Korea's petrochemical marker LG Chem bought an open-spec naphtha cargo for first-half
October arrival at Daesan port at a premium of about $2.50 a tonne to Japan quotes, and another
for arrival in Yeosu at a premium of $2 a tonne, a trader said.
    This is sharply higher than the discount of $1.50-$2 for a second-half September arrival
cargo.
    Also providing support, Japan's Mitsui Chemicals Inc said it expects to restart the
612,000 tonnes per year naphtha cracker at its Ichihara plant in Chiba, east of Tokyo, early
next week after an unplanned shutdown on Tuesday.  
   The cracker was shut due to a problem with a power line, which cut off electricity supply
from Tokyo Electric Power Co at 1:42 a.m. on Tuesday (1642 GMT on Monday).  
    
    * GASOLINE STOCKS FALL
    Singapore onshore light distillate stocks, which comprise mainly gasoline, fell nearly 13
percent to reach their lowest level since February 2009 at 8.324 million barrels, on demand from
Indonesia and Malaysia.
    Singapore exported about 270,533 tonnes of gasoline to Indonesia in the week to Aug. 22, a
40 percent increase from the week before while the country shipped about 110,784 tonnes of
gasoline to Malaysia, up more than 70 percent. 
    Demand for road transport fuel increased in Malaysia and Indonesia during Eid al-Fitr over
the weekend, the culmination of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. 
    But gasoline demand could likely weaken as the festivities end. It could also decline in
Vietnam with the country's sole refinery back from maintenance.

    * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: One naphtha deal.
    - Sietco sold 25,000 tonnes of naphtha for delivery into Japan over first half October to
first half November to Marubeni at $4.50 a tonne premium.    
 LIGHT DISTILLATES                                                                   
 CASH ($/T)                  ASIA CLOSE       Chang  %       Prev      RIC
                                                     Change  Close     
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1             975.50  21.00    2.20    954.50  NAF-1H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2             971.00  20.00    2.10    951.00  NAF-2H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha Diff                       4.50   1.00   28.57      3.50  NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB Sing             106.16   2.30    2.21    103.86  NAF-SIN
 Naphtha Diff FOB Sing                  0.41   0.10   32.26      0.31  NAF-SIN-DIF
 Naphtha-Brent  Crack                 104.45   6.90    7.07     97.55  NAF-SIN-CRK
 Gasoline 97                          132.75   0.40    0.30    132.35  GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95                          129.95   1.35    1.05    128.60  GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92                          126.50   1.25    1.00    125.25  GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack                        10.36  -0.63   -5.73     10.99  GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                                                     
 SWAPS  ($/T)                ASIA CLOSE       Chang  %       Prev      RIC
                             (0830 GMT)              Change  Close     
 Brent M1                             116.14   1.88    1.65    114.26              
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1                 967.75  18.75    1.98    949.00                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2                3.75   1.37   57.56      2.38                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M2                 964.00  17.38    1.84    946.62                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback            42.55  25.50  149.56     17.05                
 M1                                                                    
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback            15.85  -2.42  -13.25     18.27                
 M2                                                                    
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1                  102.80  -0.75   -0.72    103.55                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2                -2.55  -2.95  -737.5      0.40                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M2                  105.35   2.20    2.13    103.15                
 Naphtha Cracks M1                     -9.03   0.05   -0.55     -9.08                
 East-West Naphtha M1                   4.00  -1.25  -23.81      5.25              
 East-West Naphtha M2                   9.50   1.00   11.76      8.50              
 NWE Naphtha M1                       963.75  20.00    2.12    943.75               
 NWE Naphtha M1/M2                      9.25   3.62   64.30      5.63                
 NWE Naphtha M2                       954.50  16.38    1.75    938.12               
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1           -10.08  -0.06    0.60    -10.02                
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2            -9.94   0.15   -1.49    -10.09                
 *Sing refers to Singapore                                                           
 
 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Bohan Loh; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
