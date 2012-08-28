Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha down, spreads up

SINGAPORE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Asian naphtha price slipped nearly 2 percent to reach a four-session low of $973.50 a tonne on Tuesday but intermonth premiums rose for the fifth session to hit a five-week high on steady demand and tighter supplies. South Korea's YNCC has trimmed operating rates at its naphtha cracking complex by 20 percent after a typhoon disrupted production at its plastics units. But traders said the run cuts will last for only a brief period as YNCC aims to restore operating rates at its 1.9 million tonnes per year naphtha cracking complex in Yeochun to full capacity within two to three days. "Twenty percent should be the maximum cut YNCC would carry out at its crackers for two to three days," said a North Asian trader. "The impact on naphtha demand is marginal." At least two South Korean buyers were seeking heavy naphtha privately but it was not clear what the results were. This came a day after LG Chem and Samsung Total having bought a total of 100,000 tonnes of naphtha for first-half October arrival at premiums of $8.00-$9.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis. Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has offered 35,000-40,000 tonnes of naphtha for Sept. 18-20 loading from Dahej, and it may have one more cargo from Kandla. Tender results showed that between January and July this year, IOC has sold a total of about 800,000 tonnes of naphtha out of Kandla and Dahej, almost 32 percent less than the same period last year. * GASOLINE CRACKS SLIDE Gasoline cracks fell 5.14 percent to reach their lowest in a month at $10.34 a barrel on growing supplies amid weaker demand. The stronger gasoline prices in the U.S. due to tighter supply were not lifting the market in the East as traders said it was hard to move barrels to the U.S. West Coast as fundamentals may change even before the shipments arrive. Venezuela's biggest refinery could restart operations on Friday, following the country's worst oil industry accident. Firefighters have managed to extinguish two of three burning storage tanks at the country's 645,000 barrel-per-day Amuay facility. * SINGAPORE CASH TRADES: Three gasoline deals but none on naphtha. - Trafigura bought two 92-octane cargoes, one of which was from Total for Sept. 17-21 loading at a premiums of $2.20 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, and another from Glencore for Sept. 12-16 loading at $123.10 a barrel. - Gunvor on the other hand bought a 95-octane gasoline cargo from Phillips 66 for Sept. 23-27 loading at $125.90 a barrel. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 973.50 -18.50 -1.86 992.00 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 963.50 -19.50 -1.98 983.00 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 10.00 1.00 11.11 9.00 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 105.94 -2.05 -1.90 107.99 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 1.89 0.20 11.83 1.69 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 127.80 -2.83 -2.17 130.63 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 129.13 -2.32 -1.76 131.45 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 125.90 -2.60 -2.02 128.50 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 123.10 -2.65 -2.11 125.75 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 10.34 -0.56 -5.14 10.90 GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 112.76 -2.10 -1.83 114.86 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 960.00 -19.00 -1.94 979.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 8.75 0.75 9.38 8.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 951.25 -19.75 -2.03 971.00 Naphtha Japan-Sing 14.55 0.35 2.46 14.20 Netback M1 Naphtha Japan-Sing 14.80 0.50 3.50 14.30 Netback M2 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 105.05 -2.15 -2.01 107.20 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 1.00 0.10 11.11 0.90 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 104.05 -2.25 -2.12 106.30 Naphtha Cracks M1 -7.07 -0.10 1.43 -6.97 East-West Naphtha M1 0.00 0.00 #DIV/0! 0.00 East-West Naphtha M2 9.00 0.00 0.00 9.00 NWE Naphtha M1 960.00 -19.00 -1.94 979.00 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 17.75 0.75 4.41 17.00 NWE Naphtha M2 942.25 -19.75 -2.05 962.00 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent -8.07 -0.10 1.25 -7.97 M1 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent -8.45 -0.01 0.12 -8.44 M2 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)