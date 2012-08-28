FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha down, spreads up
August 28, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha down, spreads up

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Asian naphtha price
slipped nearly 2 percent to reach a four-session low of $973.50
a tonne on Tuesday but intermonth premiums rose for the fifth
session to hit a five-week high on steady demand and tighter
supplies. 
    South Korea's YNCC has trimmed operating rates at its
naphtha cracking complex by 20 percent after a typhoon disrupted
production at its plastics units. 
    But traders said the run cuts will last for only a brief
period as YNCC aims to restore operating rates at its 1.9
million tonnes per year naphtha cracking complex in Yeochun to
full capacity within two to three days. 
    "Twenty percent should be the maximum cut YNCC would carry
out at its crackers for two to three days," said a North Asian
trader. "The impact on naphtha demand is marginal." 
    At least two South Korean buyers were seeking heavy naphtha
privately but it was not clear what the results were. 
    This came a day after LG Chem and Samsung Total having
bought a total of 100,000 tonnes of naphtha for first-half
October arrival at premiums of $8.00-$9.00 a tonne to Japan
quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis. 
    Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has offered 35,000-40,000 tonnes of
naphtha for Sept. 18-20 loading from Dahej, and it may have one
more cargo from Kandla. 
    Tender results showed that between January and July this
year, IOC has sold a total of about 800,000 tonnes of naphtha
out of Kandla and Dahej, almost 32 percent less than the same
period last year. 
    
    * GASOLINE CRACKS SLIDE
    Gasoline cracks fell 5.14 percent to reach their lowest in a
month at $10.34 a barrel on growing supplies amid weaker demand.
    The stronger gasoline prices in the U.S. due to tighter
supply were not lifting the market in the East as traders said
it was hard to move barrels to the U.S. West Coast as
fundamentals may change even before the shipments arrive. 
    Venezuela's biggest refinery could restart operations on
Friday, following the country's worst oil industry accident.
 
    Firefighters have managed to extinguish two of three burning
storage tanks at the country's 645,000 barrel-per-day Amuay
facility. 
    
    * SINGAPORE CASH TRADES: Three gasoline deals but none on
naphtha. 
    - Trafigura bought two 92-octane cargoes, one of which was
from Total for Sept. 17-21 loading at a premiums of $2.20 a
barrel to Singapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, and
another from Glencore for Sept. 12-16 loading at $123.10 a
barrel. 
    - Gunvor on the other hand bought a 95-octane gasoline cargo
from Phillips 66 for Sept. 23-27 loading at $125.90 a barrel. 

 LIGHT DISTILLATES                                                               
 CASH ($/T)                ASIA CLOSE  Change   % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                          Close    
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1      973.50   -18.50     -1.86   992.00  NAF-1H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2      963.50   -19.50     -1.98   983.00  NAF-2H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha Diff               10.00     1.00     11.11     9.00  NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB Sing      105.94    -2.05     -1.90   107.99  NAF-SIN
 Naphtha Diff FOB Sing           1.89     0.20     11.83     1.69  NAF-SIN-DIF
 Naphtha-Brent  Crack          127.80    -2.83     -2.17   130.63  NAF-SIN-CRK
 Gasoline 97                   129.13    -2.32     -1.76   131.45  GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95                   125.90    -2.60     -2.02   128.50  GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92                   123.10    -2.65     -2.11   125.75  GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack                 10.34    -0.56     -5.14    10.90  GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                                                 
 SWAPS  ($/T)              ASIA CLOSE  Change   % Change  Prev     RIC
                           (0830 GMT)                     Close    
 Brent M1                      112.76    -2.10     -1.83   114.86              
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1          960.00   -19.00     -1.94   979.00                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2         8.75     0.75      9.38     8.00                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M2          951.25   -19.75     -2.03   971.00                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing             14.55     0.35      2.46    14.20                
 Netback M1                                                        
 Naphtha Japan-Sing             14.80     0.50      3.50    14.30                
 Netback M2                                                        
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1           105.05    -2.15     -2.01   107.20                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2          1.00     0.10     11.11     0.90                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M2           104.05    -2.25     -2.12   106.30                
 Naphtha Cracks M1              -7.07    -0.10      1.43    -6.97                
 East-West Naphtha M1            0.00     0.00  #DIV/0!      0.00              
 East-West Naphtha M2            9.00     0.00      0.00     9.00              
 NWE Naphtha M1                960.00   -19.00     -1.94   979.00               
 NWE Naphtha M1/M2              17.75     0.75      4.41    17.00                
 NWE Naphtha M2                942.25   -19.75     -2.05   962.00               
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent        -8.07    -0.10      1.25    -7.97                
 M1                                                                
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent        -8.45    -0.01      0.12    -8.44                
 M2                                                                
 *Sing refers to                                                                 
 Singapore                                                         
    

 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)

