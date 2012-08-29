FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha premiums remain at 5-week high
August 29, 2012 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha premiums remain at 5-week high

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Asian naphtha price fell to a low of $962.50 a tonne on
Wednesday, tracking Brent crude losses but intermonth premiums stayed at a five-week high,
supported by vibrant spot demand.
    Intermonth premiums are the difference between front-month first-half October and first-half
November prices. 
    South Korea's Honam Petrochemical bought naphtha at about $9.50-$10.00 a tonne above Japan
quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, five times more than what it had paid on Aug. 23,
traders said on Wednesday. 
    "Premiums may test levels above $10 due to healthy demand from South Korea. Not all buyers
have completed their first-half October spot purchases," said a North Asian trader.  
   It was not immediately clear how many cargoes Honam had bought, but traders estimated about
50,000 tonnes, bringing its total purchases for first-half October arrival at about 150,000
tonnes so far. 
    KPIC, South Korea's smallest ethylene maker, had on Tuesday purchased 25,000 tonnes of
naphtha for first-half October arrival. But the premium levels were not known.    
    India's Essar Oil benefited from the stronger fundamentals and sold up to 30,000 tonnes of
naphtha to Vitol for Sept. 16-20 loading from Vadinar at premiums of about $25 a tonne to Middle
East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
    This reflected a near 67 percent spike in premiums versus a recent sale, also for a
September cargo to Vitol. 
    
    * GASOLINE CRACKS AT 1-1/2 MTH LOW
    Gasoline cracks fell to a 1-1/2 month low of $9.21 a barrel as supply rose and no support
was seen coming from the U.S. West Coast despite Venezuela having pulled cargoes away from the
U.S. 
    Venezuela's largest refinery -- the 645,000 barrels per day (bpd) Amuay facility -- aims to
restart within the next two days after fire has been extinguished. 
    The crude distillation unit (CDU) at Chevron Corp's 245,000-bpd Richmond, California,
remains down after a fire on Aug. 6. 
    Chevron had also reported an malfunction of a gasoline-making unit at the Richmond refinery
on Tuesday, but the glitch was minor. 
   Separately, Kenya has bought close to 250,000 tonnes of oil products including gasoline for
September to October delivery from sellers Galana, Addax and Gapco. 
   
    * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Glencore sold a second-half October naphtha cargo to Shell at $957 a
tonne and a first-half October/second-half October naphtha spread dealt to Vitol at $5.50.
    - There were no other cash deals. 
    
 LIGHT DISTILLATES                                                                      
 CASH ($/T)                       ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change   Prev    RIC
                                                                 Close   
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1             962.50  -11.00      -1.13  973.50  NAF-1H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2             952.00  -11.50      -1.19  963.50  NAF-2H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha Diff                      10.50    0.50       5.00   10.00  NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB Sing             104.71   -1.23      -1.16  105.94  NAF-SIN
 Naphtha Diff FOB Sing                  1.31   -0.58     -30.69    1.89  NAF-SIN-DIF
 Naphtha-Brent  Crack                 122.95   -4.85      -3.79  127.80  NAF-SIN-CRK
 Gasoline 97                          126.75   -2.38      -1.84  129.13  GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95                          124.35   -1.55      -1.23  125.90  GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92                          121.15   -1.95      -1.58  123.10  GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack                         9.21   -1.13     -10.93   10.34  GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                                                        
 SWAPS  ($/T)                     ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change   Prev    RIC
                                  (0830 GMT)                     Close   
 Brent M1                             111.95   -0.81      -0.72  112.76              
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1                 948.50  -11.50      -1.20  960.00                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2                8.00   -0.75      -8.57    8.75                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M2                 940.50  -10.75      -1.13  951.25                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1         14.30   -0.25      -1.72   14.55                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2         15.30    0.50       3.38   14.80                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1                  103.80   -1.25      -1.19  105.05                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2                 1.00    0.00       0.00    1.00                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M2                  102.80   -1.25      -1.20  104.05                
 Naphtha Cracks M1                     -7.45   -0.38       5.37   -7.07                
 East-West Naphtha M1                   1.00    1.00   #DIV/0!     0.00              
 East-West Naphtha M2                  10.00    1.00      11.11    9.00              
 NWE Naphtha M1                       947.50  -12.50      -1.30  960.00               
 NWE Naphtha M1/M2                     17.00   -0.75      -4.23   17.75                
 NWE Naphtha M2                       930.50  -11.75      -1.25  942.25               
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1            -8.56   -0.49       6.07   -8.07                
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2            -9.01   -0.56       6.63   -8.45                
 *Sing refers to Singapore                                                              
    

 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Alison Birrane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
