Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha margins hit 4-mth high
#Basic Materials
August 30, 2012 / 12:56 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha margins hit 4-mth high

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Asian naphtha price was at
a three-session high of $982 a tonne while margins rose 9.46
percent to hit a four-month high of $134.58 a tonne as tighter
supplies and concerns over the possibility of cargoes moving
West supported the market. 
    Strong European naphtha demand has continued to limit any
fresh exports coming to Asia. 
    "Red Sea naphtha cargoes could move to the West because of
the high prices although no actual cargoes are Westbound yet,"
said a North Asian trader.
    "Another reason behind the strong Asian market is that most
traders expect Formosa to return to the market and buy spot
cargoes. It's sentiment driven because it is hard to determine
when Formosa will buy." 
    The Taiwanese petrochemical maker is Asia's top naphtha
buyer. It has three crackers of which a 1.03 million tonnes per
year (tpy) was shut on Aug. 15 for a 30-day inspection.      
    Separately, India was lowering its September exports, which
would likely be capped at 550,000 tonnes or the lowest in four
months, at a time of healthy demand from South Korea.
    
    * NAPHTHA TENDERS: The strong fundamentals saw Socar Trading
paying about $31.50 a tonne for a 35,000-tonne naphtha cargo
from India's ONGC for Sept. 13-14 loading from Mumbai. 
    This was the highest premium ONGC has received for a Mumbai
cargo in four months. 
    Malaysia's based Titan was out in the market seeking October
naphtha but the results were not known. 
    
    * GASOLINE CRACKS SINK 
    Gasoline cracks dived 12.49 percent to reach a seven-week
low of $8.06 a barrel as peak demand season in Indonesia has
tapered off. 
    Asian cargoes were still not Westbound as the U.S. has
sufficient stocks despite a recent fire in Chevron's Richmond
refinery and Venezuela's Amuay plant, the country's largest
refinery with a capacity of 645,000 barrels per day (bpd).  
    Traders were not keen to move cargoes Westward in view of
the volatility in the U.S. prices.
    Pakistan in the meantime has received offers for the 280,000
tonnes of gasoline it was seeking for October-December. 
    The offers ranged from $94.88-$112.70 from Glencore, Total
and Gulf Petroleum. 
    
    * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Arcadia sold a 95-octane cargo for
Sept. 22-26 loading to Trafigura at $124.30 a barrel, making
this the only cash deal for the day.   
    
 LIGHT DISTILLATES                                                                   
 CASH ($/T)                      ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev    RIC
                                                               Close   
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1            982.00   19.50      2.03  962.50  NAF-1H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2            970.00   18.00      1.89  952.00  NAF-2H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha Diff                     12.00    1.50     14.29   10.50  NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB Sing            106.88    2.17      2.07  104.71  NAF-SIN
 Naphtha Diff FOB Sing                 2.18    0.87     66.41    1.31  NAF-SIN-DIF
 Naphtha-Brent  Crack                134.58   11.63      9.46  122.95  NAF-SIN-CRK
 Gasoline 97                         126.65   -0.10     -0.08  126.75  GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95                         124.30   -0.05     -0.04  124.35  GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92                         121.05   -0.10     -0.08  121.15  GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack                        8.06   -1.15    -12.49    9.21  GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                                                     
 SWAPS  ($/T)                    ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev    RIC
                                 (0830 GMT)                    Close   
 Brent M1                            112.99    1.04      0.93  111.95              
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1                966.00   17.50      1.85  948.50                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2               9.63    1.63     20.38    8.00                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M2                956.37   15.87      1.69  940.50                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1        13.35   -0.95     -6.64   14.30                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2        12.72   -2.58    -16.86   15.30                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1                 105.85    2.05      1.97  103.80                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2                1.00    0.00      0.00    1.00                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M2                 104.85    2.05      1.99  102.80                
 Naphtha Cracks M1                    -6.73    0.72     -9.66   -7.45                
 East-West Naphtha M1                  2.50    1.50    150.00    1.00              
 East-West Naphtha M2                 11.25    1.25     12.50   10.00              
 NWE Naphtha M1                      963.50   16.00      1.69  947.50               
 NWE Naphtha M1/M2                    18.38    1.38      8.12   17.00                
 NWE Naphtha M2                      945.12   14.62      1.57  930.50               
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1           -7.98    0.58     -6.78   -8.56                
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2           -8.63    0.38     -4.22   -9.01                
 *Sing refers to Singapore                                                           
 
 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
