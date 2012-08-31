Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha margins at new 4-mth high

SINGAPORE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Asian naphtha price was at a four-session high of $986 a tonne on Friday, with margins hitting a fresh four-month high of $136.70 a tonne as demand stayed strong. South Korea's LG Chem bought 25,000 tonnes of naphtha for second-half October arrival at Yeosu at premiums of $9.50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F). This was in stark contrast to a discount of $1.50-$2.00 a tonne it had paid 10 days ago for 50,000 tonnes of naphtha for second-half September arrival. Lower Indian exports, limited supplies coming from Europe and good demand from South Korea have swiftly turned the market around. "Some South Korean buyers may not have completed first-half October purchases. Some are even looking to buy part cargoes for second-half September delivery," said a trader. Part cargoes are less than 25,000 tonnes. A medium-range cargo to South Korea is usually 25,000 tonnes. Saudi Aramco may have one or two more cargoes for sale for September loading after having sold about 200,000 tonnes so far. But even if the top naphtha supplier is able to sell the additional cargoes, its total spot sales for September lifting will not match its spot sales of up to 600,000 tonnes for July loading. * NAPHTHA TENDERS: India's BPCL sold 18,000 tonnes of naphtha from its Bina refinery to Unipec at premiums of about $17 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. - The cargo is scheduled for Sept. 20-25 loading from Mumbai. - This was the second time BPCL offered the cargo. It had earlier cancelled the tender to sell the cargo, initially meant for Sept. 16-20 loading. * GASOLINE CRACKS NEAR 2-MTH LOW Gasoline cracks were near a two-month low of $6.26 a barrel on increasing supplies due to slower demand from Asia's top two gasoline importers Indonesia and Vietnam. Traders expected margins to fall further as the Eastern region headed into the fourth quarter, usually a lull. They added that when Taiwan's CPC new gasoline-making unit comes onstream, supply will go even higher. CPC was to start to a new 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) residue fluid catalytic cracker (RFCC) in end August, but this has been delayed to end-September. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Two gasoline deals but none on naphtha for the second straight day. - Trafigura bought a 92-octane gasoline cargo from Vitol for Sept. 15-19 loading at $119.50 a barrel. - Shell bought a 95-octane gasoline cargo from Phillips 66 for Sept. 19-23 loading at $122.70 a barrel. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Prev RIC Change Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 986.00 4.00 0.41 982.00 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 974.00 4.00 0.41 970.00 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 12.00 0.00 0.00 12.00 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 107.33 0.45 0.42 106.88 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 2.18 0.00 0.00 2.18 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 136.70 2.12 1.58 134.58 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 125.10 -1.55 -1.22 126.65 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 122.70 -1.60 -1.29 124.30 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 119.50 -1.55 -1.28 121.05 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 6.26 -1.80 -22.28 8.06 GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Change Close Brent M1 113.23 0.24 0.21 112.99 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 969.00 3.00 0.31 966.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 9.50 -0.13 -1.35 9.63 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 959.50 3.13 0.33 956.37 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 12.30 -1.05 -7.87 13.35 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 11.80 -0.92 -7.23 12.72 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 106.30 0.45 0.43 105.85 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 1.00 0.00 0.00 1.00 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 105.30 0.45 0.43 104.85 Naphtha Cracks M1 -6.62 0.11 -1.63 -6.73 East-West Naphtha M1 5.25 2.75 110.00 2.50 East-West Naphtha M2 14.25 3.00 26.67 11.25 NWE Naphtha M1 963.75 0.25 0.03 963.50 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 18.50 0.12 0.65 18.38 NWE Naphtha M2 945.25 0.13 0.01 945.12 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -8.20 -0.22 2.76 -7.98 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -8.81 -0.18 2.09 -8.63 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)