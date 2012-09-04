Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha margins surge on limited supply

SINGAPORE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Asian naphtha margins surged to nearly $140 a tonne above Brent prices as supply remained tight in the region. Premiums for Indian cargoes earlier this week fetched premiums at more than three-month high. South Korea's Samsung Total failed to award its buy tender for an open-specification naphtha cargo for second-half October delivery due to high offers, traders said. Honam Petrochemical had earlier purchased two cargoes at a premium of $11.50 a tonne, which is about $1-1.50 a tonne higher than a previous cargo, reflecting stronger market sentiments. Traders felt the strength was more a case of tight supply rather than an increase in demand. "There's less arbitrage volumes (from Europe), less Indian exports and strength in LPG," said a Singapore-based trader. "The Europe paper is too strong." Naphtha prices in Europe rose as demand by both gasoline blenders and petrochemical firms mopped up European volumes reducing the availability of cargoes for export to Asia, where prices have been rising as a result. The upcoming switch from summer to winter grade gasoline in Europe has also added to pressure on available volumes in the gasoline market. Indian exports of naphtha have reduced on the back of refinery maintenance in Chennai and Vizag, as well as on good domestic demand, a trader said. "Reforming margins have also been strong until recently," the trader added. India's Reliance Industries is expected to skip spot naphtha shipment this month, which would be the second time this year the firm did not offer spot cargoes due to better gasoline margins compared to naphtha. Naphtha can be sold or reformed into gasoline if the returns from the latter are higher. The move comes at a time when Europe is expected to limit its cargoes for October arrival in Asia due to refinery maintenance and firm gasoline demand. * NAPHTHA TENDERS: Kuwait Petroleum Corp has offered 50,000 tonnes of full-range grade for Oct. 6-7 loading and 24,000 tonnes of light grade for Oct. 4-5 loading. The tender closed on Tuesday, with same-day validity. * GASOLINE TENDERS: Indonesia's Petral is seeking 100,000 barrels of 92-octane cargo for Sept. 28-30 delivery into Jakarta. The tender closes on Sept. 6 and is valid until Sept. 7. - Wepec has offered 31,000 to 33,000 tonnes of 92-octane gasoline for Oct. 4-6 delivery. The tender closed on Tuesday. - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp is seeking a combination cargo of gasoil and gasoline totalling 310,000 barrels for Sept. 28 delivery. The tender closes on Sept. 11 and is valid until Sept. 14. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: One naphtha deal, three gasoline trades. - Glencore sold a second-half October cargo to Marubeni at $1011 a tonne. - Gunvor bought a Sept. 25-29 loading 92-octane cargo from Vitol at $121.30 a barrel. - Total sold a Sept. 20-24 loading 95-octane cargo to Sietco at $125.10 a barrel. - Total sold a Sept. 19-23 loading 92-octane cargo to Trafigura at $121.30 a barrel. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Chang % Prev RIC Change Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 1011.00 14.50 1.46 996.50 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 997.00 11.50 1.17 985.50 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 14.50 2.50 20.83 12.00 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 110.10 1.61 1.48 108.49 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 1.90 0.41 27.52 1.49 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 139.95 2.57 1.87 137.38 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 127.50 2.10 1.67 125.40 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 125.10 2.10 1.71 123.00 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 121.30 1.50 1.25 119.80 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 5.16 -0.09 -1.71 5.25 GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Chang % Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Change Close Brent M1 116.14 1.59 1.39 114.55 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 998.00 12.75 1.29 985.25 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 9.00 -0.25 -2.70 9.25 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 989.00 13.00 1.33 976.00 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback 10.70 -0.75 -6.55 11.45 M1 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback 12.05 -0.95 -7.31 13.00 M2 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 109.70 1.50 1.39 108.20 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 1.15 -0.05 -4.17 1.20 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 108.55 1.55 1.45 107.00 Naphtha Cracks M1 -6.25 -0.14 2.29 -6.11 East-West Naphtha M1 1.50 -0.75 -33.33 2.25 East-West Naphtha M2 11.25 -1.50 -11.76 12.75 NWE Naphtha M1 996.50 13.50 1.37 983.00 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 18.75 -1.00 -5.06 19.75 NWE Naphtha M2 977.75 14.50 1.51 963.25 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -7.50 0.02 -0.27 -7.52 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -8.27 -0.02 0.24 -8.25 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Florence Tan, editing by William Hardy)