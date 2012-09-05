FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha cracks hit 4-1/2 mth high
September 5, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha cracks hit 4-1/2 mth high

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Asian naphtha price eased to a two-session low of $997 a
tonne on Wednesday due to lower Brent crude, but margins, or cracks, rose for the fifth straight
session to a 4-1/2 month high of $142.45 a tonne on stubborn tight supplies. 
    The strong fundamentals prompted South Korea's LG Chem to fork out about $18.50 a tonne
premium to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) for a 25,000-tonne naphtha cargo for
second-half October delivery to Yeosu port.
    It paid $19.00 a tonne premium for another 25,000-tonne cargo for the same period delivery
to Daesan port. 
    These premiums were the highest LG Chem has paid for spot naphtha since late April. 
    "The price uptrend should last for a while, but if naphtha gets too pricey, petrochemical
makers would have to cut cracker runs," said a Singapore-based trader.
    "There are limitations to how high prices can go given the weak economic situation in China
and Europe."
    The highest premium seen so far this year for open-spec naphtha in South Korea was about
$21.50 a tonne. 
    
    * NAPHTHA TENDERS/DEALS: Saudi Aramco has sold up to 600,000 tonnes of naphtha for September
lifting, matching its export volumes in July loading. 
    - Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) on the other hand has sold 50,000 tonnes of full-range naphtha
for Oct. 6-7 loading and 24,000 tonnes of light grade for Oct. 4-5 loading at a premium of $39 a
tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis.
    - ADNOC has also sold a spot cargo for October lifting at premiums of around $40 a tonne.
Traders estimated the volume to be around 75,000 tonnes or one long-range vessel.  
    - India's MRPL sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for Oct. 3-5 loading from New Mangalore to
Total at premiums of close to $42 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis. 
    - MRPL's current premium is just $3 shy of its record price of $45 a tonne when it sold a
March cargo to Unipec in February.     
    
    * GASOLINE CRACKS AT 2-MTH LOW
    Gasoline cracks fell for the seventh-straight session to reach a two-month low of $4.81 a
barrel as supplies built. 
    Asian traders were not moved by the supply tightness in Europe and recent fire at Chevron's
plant in Richmond in the U.S. and Venezuela. The hurricane season in the U.S. has also failed to
lift the somber mood. 
    That was because there were no incentives to move cargoes from Asia to the West given the
volatility in prices. 
    Traders added that the stringent gasoline specifications in the U.S. had also made it hard
for them to move barrels. 
    But the European gasoline refining margin were in stark contrast at a four-year high of
around $21.50 a barrel. 
    On tenders, MRPL sold 25,000 tonnes of 92-octane gasoline for Oct. 7-9 loading from New
Mangalore to Vitol at a premium of about $3.00 a barrel to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis. 
    
 LIGHT DISTILLATES                                                                   
 CASH ($/T)                      ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev    RIC
                                                               Close   
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1            997.00  -14.00     -1.38  1011.0  NAF-1H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2            982.00  -15.00     -1.50  997.00  NAF-2H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha Diff                     15.00    0.50      3.45   14.50  NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB Sing            108.55   -1.55     -1.41  110.10  NAF-SIN
 Naphtha Diff FOB Sing                 2.00    0.10      5.26    1.90  NAF-SIN-DIF
 Naphtha-Brent  Crack                142.45    2.50      1.79  139.95  NAF-SIN-CRK
 Gasoline 97                         125.08   -2.42     -1.90  127.50  GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95                         122.51   -2.59     -2.07  125.10  GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92                         118.75   -2.55     -2.10  121.30  GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack                        4.81   -0.35     -6.78    5.16  GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                                                     
 SWAPS  ($/T)                    ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev    RIC
                                 (0830 GMT)                    Close   
 Brent M1                            113.94   -2.20     -1.89  116.14              
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1                980.25  -17.75     -1.78  998.00                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2               9.75    0.75      8.33    9.00                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M2                970.50  -18.50     -1.87  989.00                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1         7.80   -2.90    -27.10   10.70                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2        11.10   -0.95     -7.88   12.05                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1                 108.05   -1.65     -1.50  109.70                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2                1.45    0.30     26.09    1.15                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M2                 106.60   -1.95     -1.80  108.55                
 Naphtha Cracks M1                    -6.11    0.14     -2.24   -6.25                
 East-West Naphtha M1                  4.50    3.00    200.00    1.50              
 East-West Naphtha M2                 12.25    1.00      8.89   11.25              
 NWE Naphtha M1                      975.75  -20.75     -2.08  996.50               
 NWE Naphtha M1/M2                    17.50   -1.25     -6.67   18.75                
 NWE Naphtha M2                      958.25  -19.50     -1.99  977.75               
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1           -7.47    0.03     -0.40   -7.50                
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2           -8.30   -0.03      0.36   -8.27                
 *Sing refers to Singapore                                                           
 
 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Alison Birrane)

