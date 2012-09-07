FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha cracks back to high levels
#Basic Materials
September 7, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha cracks back to high levels

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Asian naphtha price ended
the week at a three-session high of $1,000.50 a tonne while
margins returned to its highest level in 4-1/2 month of $146.63
as tight prompt supplies and demand quickly reversed the
previous day's losses. 
    South Korea's Honam Petrochemical has bought at least 50,000
tonnes of naphtha for second-half October delivery to Yeosu and
Daesan at premiums of about $17.50-$18.00 a tonne to Japan quote
on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. 
    This was higher compared to $11.50 a tonne premium it had
paid on Sept. 3 for 50,000 tonnes of naphtha for first-half
October arrival. 
    "Low Indian exports for September, a lack of European
cargoes coming to Asia and healthy demand have remained as the
factors driving up the premiums," a North Asian trader said.  
    India's total September exports so far stand at about
510,000 tonnes, the lowest in at least three years, as refinery
maintenance and strong domestic demand for gasoline have reduced
the availability of naphtha for exports. 
    Naphtha can be reformed into gasoline.  
    
    * NAPHTHA TENDERS/DEALS: Strong fundamentals saw Unipec
shelling out about $46 a tonne premium to Middle East quotes on
a free-on-board (FOB) basis to India's MRPL for 35,000 tonnes of
naphtha for Oct. 11-13 loading, making this a new record premium
for the refiner. 
    - Reliance and BPCL also saw their sales premiums shooting
up to at least $40.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB
basis. 
    - Reliance has sold a 75,000-tonne cargo for Sept. 25-30
loading from Sikka to Cargill at premiums in the low $40s per
tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. 
    - BPCL sold 35,000 tonnes for Oct. 2-4 loading from Mumbai
to Japanese trader Marubeni at premiums close to the $40 a tonne
level. 
    
    * CRACKER NEWS: Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co 
has shut one of the two naphtha crackers at its Tokuyama plant
in western Japan for scheduled maintenance. 
    - South Korea's YNCC has on Sunday fully restored
operational rates at its 1.9 million tonnes per year cracking
complex to 100 percent after cutting it to 80 percent capacity
on Aug. 28. 
    
    * GASOLINE CRACKS REBOUND
    Asia's gasoline margins extended gains to reach a
seven-session high, supported by demand from the Singapore cash
market where Chinese trading firms Unipec and PetroChina. 
    Spot demand from Vietnamese importers Petrolimex, Saigon
Petro and PV Oil were also giving the market a boost.
 
    It was not immediately clear if Asian traders were planning
on moving barrels to the U.S. due to the hurricane season. 
       
    * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Four deals. 
    - PetroChina bought two 92-octane gasoline cargoes for Sept.
22-26 loading, of which one cargo will be supplied by Total at
$121.90 a barrel, and the second cargo by Chevron at $122.30 a
barrel. 
    - Unipec has also bought a 92-octane gasoline cargo for
Sept. 22-26 loading, but from Gunvor at $122.45 a barrel. 
    - Glencore sold a first-half November/second-half November
spread deal to BP at $7.50 a tonne. 
 LIGHT DISTILLATES                                                                     
 CASH ($/T)                      ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev      RIC
                                                               Close     
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1           1000.50    9.50      0.96    991.00  NAF-1H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2            985.00    8.00      0.82    977.00  NAF-2H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha Diff                     15.50    1.50     10.71     14.00  NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB Sing            108.94    1.06      0.98    107.88  NAF-SIN
 Naphtha Diff FOB Sing                 2.09    0.86     69.92      1.23  NAF-SIN-DIF
 Naphtha-Brent  Crack                146.63   12.35      9.20    134.28  NAF-SIN-CRK
 Gasoline 97                         128.42    2.02      1.60    126.40  GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95                         125.92    2.02      1.63    123.90  GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92                         122.22    2.02      1.68    120.20  GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack                        8.37    2.40     40.20      5.97  GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                                                       
 SWAPS  ($/T)                    ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev      RIC
                                 (0830 GMT)                    Close     
 Brent M1                            113.85   -0.38     -0.33    114.23              
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1                985.50   -4.00     -0.40    989.50                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2              10.50   -1.00     -8.70     11.50                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M2                975.00   -3.00     -0.31    978.00                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1         9.00   -5.35    -37.28     14.35                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2        13.35   -3.45    -20.54     16.80                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1                 108.50    0.15      0.14    108.35                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2                1.65    0.10      6.45      1.55                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M2                 106.85    0.05      0.05    106.80                
 Naphtha Cracks M1                    -5.52    0.04     -0.72     -5.56                
 East-West Naphtha M1                 -0.25   -1.75   -116.67      1.50              
 East-West Naphtha M2                  6.00   -2.25    -27.27      8.25              
 NWE Naphtha M1                      985.75   -2.25     -0.23    988.00               
 NWE Naphtha M1/M2                    16.75   -1.50     -8.22     18.25                
 NWE Naphtha M2                      969.00   -0.75     -0.08    969.75               
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1           -6.18    0.30     -4.63     -6.48                
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2           -7.80    0.30     -3.70     -8.10                
 *Sing refers to Singapore                                                             
 
 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)

Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy
