Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha margins, price at 1-mth low
September 18, 2012 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha margins, price at 1-mth low

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The price of Asian naphtha,
and margins, extended losses on Tuesday to reach nearly a
month's low, at $962 a tonne and $108.35 a tonne respectively,
as more Indian supplies are expected to emerge on squeezed
petrochemical margins. 
    Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has offered a 35,000-tonne naphtha
cargo out of Chennai for the first time in four months as
refinery maintenance had previously curbed exports.
 
    The cargo, scheduled for Oct. 15-17 loading, was offered
through a tender closing on Thursday, with bids to stay valid
until Friday.
    IOC is the parent of Chennai Petroleum, which is to end a
maintenance period at its 190,000 barrels per day (bpd) Manali
plant at the end of this month. 
    Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
were also expected to end their maintenance at their Vizag and
Mumbai plants, respectively, this month. 
    The higher naphtha exports were coming at a time of squeezed
petrochemical margins as China's demand for plastics was weak. 
    "Petrochemical prices are not going anywhere upwards but
naphtha and crude feedstock prices have stayed high," said a
Singapore-based trader. 
    "But the naphtha premiums are at least getting a little 
more decent," the same trader said, referring to lower prices
caused by increasing supplies. 
    
    * NAPHTHA TENDERS: India's Essar Oil sold up to 30,000
tonnes of naphtha to Glencore for first-half October loading
from Vadinar at premiums of about $28 a tonne to Middle East
quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, about 15 to 20 percent
lower than an end-September cargo it sold to Vitol.
 
    
    * GASOLINE CRACKS NEAR 2-WEEK LOW
    Gasoline cracks neared a two-week low of $7.98 a barrel as
sufficient supplies weighed on margins.
    Spot demand from Vietnam, Asia's second largest gasoline
importer after Indonesia, was muted. 
    There was also a lack of appetite for Asian cargoes from the
West as the U.S. probably has sufficient stocks, even after
helping to plug a recent supply shortfall in Venezuela after its
largest refinery had to shut following a fire and an explosion
last month. 
    The 645,000 bpd Amuay plant has started ramping up and was
operating at 330,000 bpd. Its catalytic cracking unit was due to
restart on Thursday. 
       
    * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - BP sold two 92-octane gasoline cargoes for Oct. 9-13
loading at $121.80 a barrel each to Gracewood and Vitol. 
    - Vitol has also bought a naphtha cargo for second-half
November delivery at $956 from Glencore. 
    - There were only three cash deals for the day. 
    
 LIGHT DISTILLATES                                                                  
 CASH ($/T)                      ASIA CLOSE  Change  %       Prev     RIC
                                                     Change  Close    
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1            962.00  -30.00   -3.02   992.00  NAF-1H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2            951.00  -30.00   -3.06   981.00  NAF-2H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha Diff                     11.00    0.00    0.00    11.00  NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB Sing            104.67   -3.32   -3.07   107.99  NAF-SIN
 Naphtha Diff FOB Sing                 2.02   -0.02   -0.98     2.04  NAF-SIN-DIF
 Naphtha-Brent  Crack                108.35   -8.18   -7.02   116.53  NAF-SIN-CRK
 Gasoline 97                         128.85   -3.35   -2.53   132.20  GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95                         124.75   -4.50   -3.48   129.25  GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92                         121.80   -3.55   -2.83   125.35  GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack                        7.98   -0.64   -7.42     8.62  GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                                                    
 SWAPS  ($/T)                    ASIA CLOSE  Change  %       Prev     RIC
                                 (0830 GMT)          Change  Close    
 Brent M1                            113.82   -2.91   -2.49   116.73              
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1                952.00  -27.00   -2.76   979.00                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2               6.50   -1.00  -13.33     7.50                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M2                945.50  -26.00   -2.68   971.50                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1        18.25    2.25   14.06    16.00                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2        21.20    2.35   12.47    18.85                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1                 103.75   -3.25   -3.04   107.00                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2                1.05   -0.10   -8.70     1.15                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M2                 102.70   -3.15   -2.98   105.85                
 Naphtha Cracks M1                    -8.76    0.03   -0.34    -8.79                
 East-West Naphtha M1                  3.75    1.25   50.00     2.50              
 East-West Naphtha M2                  7.75   -1.25  -13.89     9.00              
 NWE Naphtha M1                      948.25  -28.25   -2.89   976.50               
 NWE Naphtha M1/M2                    10.50   -3.50  -25.00    14.00                
 NWE Naphtha M2                      937.75  -24.75   -2.57   962.50               
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1           -9.63    0.16   -1.63    -9.79                
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2           -9.89    0.24   -2.37   -10.13                
 *Sing refers to Singapore                                                          
 
    

 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)
 (lipeng.seng@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3086; Reuters
Messaging: lipeng.seng.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
