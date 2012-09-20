FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha price hits 1-1/2 mth low
#Basic Materials
September 20, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha price hits 1-1/2 mth low

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Asian naphtha price fell
for the fourth straight day on Thursday to hit a 1-1/2 month low
of $915 a tonne with margins sliding along to a two-session low
of $107.93 a tonne on ample supplies. 
    The weaker fundamentals pressured premiums, with South
Korea's Honam Petrochemical having bought two 25,000-tonne
cargoes for first-half November arrival at Daesan port at about
$10.50 a tonne above Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F)
basis. This was the lowest premium seen in South Korea in about
three weeks. 
    But not all traders were convinced that the market will stay
weak for long as Asian crackers, especially those in South
Korea, were mostly running at full-tilt. 
    Asia's top naphtha buyer, Formosa Petrochemical Corp, has
also ended its maintenance for the year at its 2.93 million
tonnes per year (tpy) cracking complex in Mailiao. 
    "Buyers are just starting to buy November cargoes. Some
sellers who have unsold cargoes for October delivery could have
been under pressure to sell November cargoes at lower premiums,"
said a North Asian trader. 
    "Once those barrels are digested, the market will rebound
very quickly."
    
    * NAPHTHA TENDERS: Bahrain Petroleum Corp (Bapco) has sold
55,000 tonnes of naphtha for Dec. 14-18 loading at premiums of
about $30-$32 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board
(FOB) basis. 
    Traders said the buyer could be Arcadia, but this could not
be confirmed. 
    - India's HPCL has sold 15,000-20,000 tonnes of naphtha for
Sept. 20-26 loading from Mumbai to Total at premiums very close
to $17 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB)
basis. 
   
    * GASOLINE CRACKS
    Gasoline cracks jumped 18.15 percent to reach a three-week
high of $10.09 a barrel on firm demand. 
    BP was heard to have chartered a gasoline cargo for delivery
into Australia at a higher than normal freight rate, which some
traders said could be an indication of refinery work at its
Australian refinery.  
    But this could not be confirmed. 
    Singapore onshore stocks, which comprise mainly of gasoline,
were at their lowest in three weeks of 8.611 million barrels in
the week ended on Wednesday, official data showed. 
    Strong Indonesian and Malaysian demand drew some of the
Singapore gasoline cargoes away. 
 
    * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Only one cash deal for the day where
Vitol has bought from BP a 92-octane gasoline cargo for Oct.
11-15 loading at $117.70 a barrel. 
    
 LIGHT DISTILLATES                                                                  
 CASH ($/T)                       ASIA     Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                                  CLOSE                      Close    
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1          915.00  -42.00     -4.39   957.00  NAF-1H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2          903.50  -42.50     -4.49   946.00  NAF-2H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha Diff                   11.50    0.50      4.55    11.00  NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB Sing           99.44   -4.66     -4.48   104.10  NAF-SIN
 Naphtha Diff FOB Sing               2.04    0.14      7.37     1.90  NAF-SIN-DIF
 Naphtha-Brent Crack               107.93   -3.00     -2.70   110.93  NAF-SIN-CRK
 Gasoline 97                       125.85   -2.20     -1.72   128.05  GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95                       122.60   -2.20     -1.76   124.80  GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92                       117.70   -3.65     -3.01   121.35  GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack                     10.09    1.55     18.15     8.54  GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                                                    
 SWAPS  ($/T)                     ASIA     Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                                  CLOSE                      Close    
                                  (0830                               
                                  GMT)                                
 Brent M1                          107.61   -5.19     -4.60   112.80              
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1              901.00  -41.50     -4.40   942.50                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2             6.50    0.50      8.33     6.00                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M2              894.50  -42.00     -4.48   936.50                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1      13.60   -0.10     -0.73    13.70                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2      15.20   -1.95    -11.37    17.15                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1                98.60   -4.60     -4.46   103.20                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2              0.90   -0.15    -14.29     1.05                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M2                97.70   -4.45     -4.36   102.15                
 Naphtha Cracks M1                  -8.22    0.52     -5.95    -8.74                
 East-West Naphtha M1                5.25    0.25      5.00     5.00              
 East-West Naphtha M2               11.13    1.13     11.30    10.00              
 NWE Naphtha M1                    895.75  -41.75     -4.45   937.50               
 NWE Naphtha M1/M2                  12.38    1.38     12.55    11.00                
 NWE Naphtha M2                    883.37  -43.13     -4.66   926.50               
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1         -9.46    0.40     -4.06    -9.86                
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2         -9.75    0.22     -2.21    -9.97                
 *Sing refers to Singapore                                                          
 
 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
