Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha margins at 4-session high

SINGAPORE, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Asian naphtha price ended the week at $943.50 a tonne, with margins at a four-session high of $114.90 a tonne on lower shipments from Europe. More than 350,000 tonnes of European naphtha are expected to arrive in Asia next month, sharply down from September arrivals of about 800,000 tonnes. Although India is restoring exports, traders said the supplies will be quickly absorbed as petrochemical unit runs are still high in Asia. India is expected to have about 750,000 tonnes of naphtha for export in October versus around 530,000 tonnes in September. "There will still be some short covering taking place, but after yesterday, there are actually not that many Indian cargoes left in the market for October," said a Singapore-based trader, referring to active buying of Indian cargoes on Thursday. Asia relies on naphtha from other continents to plug a supply shortfall. * NAPHTHA TENDERS: Statoil has bought 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for Oct. 18-20 loading from New Mangalore from India's MRPL at premiums of about $35 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. - ONGC, parent company of MRPL, has sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for Oct. 10-11 loading from Mumbai port at premiums of about $30 a tonne to Cargill. - BPCL has sold around 30,000 tonnes of naphtha to Total for Oct. 17-21 loading from Kochi port at premiums at $30 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis. GASOLINE CRACKS Gasoline cracks were at a three-week high of $10.57 a barrel, supported by demand from Vietnam. Petrolimex, the country's top importer, was seeking a total of 70,000 tonnes of gasoline for October delivery in a tender that will close on Sept. 21. Offers are to stay valid until Sept. 24. Separately, Taiwan's Formosa has sold 250,000 barrels of 93-octane gasoline for second-half October lifting from Mailiao at premiums of about 50 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. India's Essar Oil sold about 55,000 tonnes of 92-octane gasoline, likely to an oil major, at levels from flat to minus 10 cents a barrel. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Six gasoline trades but no naphtha deals. - Shell bought two 95-octane gasoline cargoes for Oct. 13-17 loading, one from Trafigura at $125 a barrel and the other from Total at $124.70 a barrel. - Total has separately sold another two 92-octane gasoline cargoes for Oct. 6-10 loading, one to PetroChina at $121.10 a barrel and the other to Mercuria at $121.00 a barrel. - Vitol bought a 92-octane gasoline cargo for Oct. 17-21 loading from BP at $120.30 a barrel. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA Change % Change Prev RIC CLOSE Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 943.50 28.50 3.11 915.00 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 932.50 29.00 3.21 903.50 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 11.00 -0.50 -4.35 11.50 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 102.49 3.05 3.07 99.44 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 1.84 -0.20 -9.80 2.04 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 114.90 6.97 6.46 107.93 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 128.78 2.93 2.33 125.85 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 124.85 2.25 1.84 122.60 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 121.05 3.35 2.85 117.70 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 10.57 0.48 4.76 10.09 GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA Change % Change Prev RIC CLOSE Close (0830 GMT) Brent M1 110.48 2.87 2.67 107.61 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 928.00 27.00 3.00 901.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 6.75 0.25 3.85 6.50 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 921.25 26.75 2.99 894.50 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 1.45 -12.15 -89.34 13.60 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 15.85 0.65 4.28 15.20 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 102.95 4.35 4.41 98.60 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 2.35 1.45 161.11 0.90 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 100.60 2.90 2.97 97.70 Naphtha Cracks M1 -8.12 0.10 -1.22 -8.22 East-West Naphtha M1 4.50 -0.75 -14.29 5.25 East-West Naphtha M2 11.00 -0.13 -1.17 11.13 NWE Naphtha M1 923.50 27.75 3.10 895.75 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 13.25 0.87 7.03 12.38 NWE Naphtha M2 910.25 26.88 3.04 883.37 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -9.34 0.12 -1.27 -9.46 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -9.39 0.36 -3.69 -9.75 *Sing refers to Singapore