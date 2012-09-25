Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha up; Taiwan seeks more spot

SINGAPORE, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Asian naphtha price was at a four-session high of $952 a tonne on Tuesday, with the intermonth premium reaching its highest in seven sessions of $12.50 a tonne as supplies tightened on healthy demand. The intermonth premium refers to the difference between front-month first-half November and first-half December. Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp, Asia's top naphtha buyer, is seeking at least 25,000 tonnes of open-spec naphtha for first-half November delivery, just a day after it was looking for heavy naphtha for the same period. The tender for the open-spec grade, with a minimum paraffin content of 70 percent, will close on Wednesday. Offers will stay valid until Thursday. Separately, LG Chem has likely bought two 25,000-tonne cargoes, one of which was for delivery to Daesan at premiums of about $11.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis. Another cargo was for delivery to Yeosu at premiums of about $10.50 a tonne to the same formula. LG was the their South Korean buyer purchasing cargoes since last Thursday. "The market will get stronger," said a Singapore-based trader who was referring to the firm demand and possible tighter supplies ahead. "Already, there are fewer Western cargoes coming to Asia next month (versus September) and India's exports volumes are unstable." India's exports were going up one month and then down in another, traders said, making it increasingly difficult to rely on it for stable spot supplies. * NAPHTHA TENDERS: India's Essar Oil sold 33,000-35,000 tonnes of naphtha for Oct 12-16 loading to PetroDiamond at premiums of about $32 to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. - But some traders said the premium could be higher. GASOLINE CRACKS SLIP Gasoline cracks slipped nearly 4 percent to a two-session low of $10.76 a barrel with Vietnam's top importer having wrapped up its spot purchases for October delivery. Petrolimex has bought a total of 70,000 tonnes of gasoline for October delivery, comprising two 30,000-tonne 92-octane cargoes and one 10,000-tonne 95-octane cargo at premiums of about $1.00-$1.50 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. It had previously bought 70,000 tonnes for September delivery at premiums of 30 cents to $1.30 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a FOB basis. In the U.S., Chevron has yet to determine how long its crude unit at its 245,000 barrels-per-day Richmond, California, plant will remain shut following a fire in early August. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Two gasoline deals but none on naphtha for the fifth session. - Shell bought two 95-octane gasoline cargoes for Oct. 17-21 loading, one of which was from Glencore at $125.10 a barrel and the other from Unipec at $124.80 a barrel. - Shell had also bought a 95-octane gasoline cargo from Unipec on Monday for Oct. 13-17 loading at $124.80 a barrel. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA Change % Change Prev RIC CLOSE Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 952.00 3.50 0.37 948.50 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 940.00 3.00 0.32 937.00 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 12.00 0.50 4.35 11.50 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 103.41 0.36 0.35 103.05 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 2.11 0.11 5.50 2.00 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 122.58 -0.92 -0.74 123.50 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 128.15 -0.47 -0.37 128.62 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 124.95 0.15 0.12 124.80 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 121.35 0.15 0.12 121.20 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 10.76 -0.44 -3.93 11.20 GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA Change % Change Prev RIC CLOSE Close (0830 GMT) Brent M1 110.59 0.19 0.17 110.40 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 935.00 3.00 0.32 932.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 7.50 0.25 3.45 7.25 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 927.50 2.75 0.30 924.75 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 12.05 -0.15 -1.23 12.20 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 14.45 0.95 7.04 13.50 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 102.55 0.35 0.34 102.20 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 1.10 0.15 15.79 0.95 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 101.45 0.20 0.20 101.25 Naphtha Cracks M1 -7.53 0.12 -1.57 -7.65 East-West Naphtha M1 4.50 0.00 0.00 4.50 East-West Naphtha M2 11.13 -0.12 -1.07 11.25 NWE Naphtha M1 930.50 3.00 0.32 927.50 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 14.13 0.13 0.93 14.00 NWE Naphtha M2 916.38 2.88 0.32 913.50 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -8.77 0.13 -1.46 -8.90 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -9.16 0.03 -0.33 -9.19 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)