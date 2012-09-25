FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha up; Taiwan seeks more spot
#Basic Materials
September 25, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha up; Taiwan seeks more spot

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Asian naphtha price was
at a four-session high of $952 a tonne on Tuesday, with the
intermonth premium reaching its highest in seven sessions of
$12.50 a tonne as supplies tightened on healthy demand. 
    The intermonth premium refers to the difference between
front-month first-half November and first-half December. 
    Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp, Asia's top naphtha
buyer, is seeking at least 25,000 tonnes of open-spec naphtha
for first-half November delivery, just a day after it was
looking for heavy naphtha for the same period.
    The tender for the open-spec grade, with a minimum paraffin
content of 70 percent, will close on Wednesday. Offers will stay
valid until Thursday. 
    Separately, LG Chem has likely bought two 25,000-tonne
cargoes, one of which was for delivery to Daesan at premiums of
about $11.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F)
basis. 
    Another cargo was for delivery to Yeosu at premiums of about
$10.50 a tonne to the same formula. LG was the their South
Korean buyer purchasing cargoes since last Thursday. 
    "The market will get stronger," said a Singapore-based
trader who was referring to the firm demand and possible tighter
supplies ahead. "Already, there are fewer Western cargoes coming
to Asia next month (versus September) and India's exports
volumes are unstable."
    India's exports were going up one month and then down in
another, traders said, making it increasingly difficult to rely
on it for stable spot supplies. 
    
    * NAPHTHA TENDERS: India's Essar Oil sold 33,000-35,000
tonnes of naphtha for Oct 12-16 loading to PetroDiamond at
premiums of about $32 to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board
(FOB) basis. 
    - But some traders said the premium could be higher.
    
    GASOLINE CRACKS SLIP 
    Gasoline cracks slipped nearly 4 percent to a two-session
low of $10.76 a barrel with Vietnam's top importer having
wrapped up its spot purchases for October delivery. 
    Petrolimex has bought a total of 70,000 tonnes of gasoline
for October delivery, comprising two 30,000-tonne 92-octane
cargoes and one 10,000-tonne 95-octane cargo at premiums of
about $1.00-$1.50 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a
free-on-board (FOB) basis. 
    It had previously bought 70,000 tonnes for September
delivery at premiums of 30 cents to $1.30 a barrel to Singapore
quotes on a FOB basis. 
    In the U.S., Chevron has yet to determine how long its crude
unit at its 245,000 barrels-per-day Richmond, California, plant
will remain shut following a fire in early August.
 
        
    * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Two gasoline deals but none on
naphtha for the fifth session.
    - Shell bought two 95-octane gasoline cargoes for Oct. 17-21
loading, one of which was from Glencore at $125.10 a barrel and
the other from Unipec at $124.80 a barrel. 
    - Shell had also bought a 95-octane gasoline cargo from
Unipec on Monday for Oct. 13-17 loading at $124.80 a barrel.
 
 LIGHT DISTILLATES                                                                 
 CASH ($/T)                      ASIA     Change   % Change  Prev    RIC
                                 CLOSE                       Close   
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1         952.00     3.50      0.37  948.50  NAF-1H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2         940.00     3.00      0.32  937.00  NAF-2H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha Diff                  12.00     0.50      4.35   11.50  NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB Sing         103.41     0.36      0.35  103.05  NAF-SIN
 Naphtha Diff FOB Sing              2.11     0.11      5.50    2.00  NAF-SIN-DIF
 Naphtha-Brent  Crack             122.58    -0.92     -0.74  123.50  NAF-SIN-CRK
 Gasoline 97                      128.15    -0.47     -0.37  128.62  GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95                      124.95     0.15      0.12  124.80  GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92                      121.35     0.15      0.12  121.20  GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack                    10.76    -0.44     -3.93   11.20  GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                                                   
 SWAPS  ($/T)                    ASIA     Change   % Change  Prev    RIC
                                 CLOSE                       Close   
                                 (0830                               
                                 GMT)                                
 Brent M1                         110.59     0.19      0.17  110.40              
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1             935.00     3.00      0.32  932.00                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2            7.50     0.25      3.45    7.25                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M2             927.50     2.75      0.30  924.75                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1     12.05    -0.15     -1.23   12.20                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2     14.45     0.95      7.04   13.50                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1              102.55     0.35      0.34  102.20                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2             1.10     0.15     15.79    0.95                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M2              101.45     0.20      0.20  101.25                
 Naphtha Cracks M1                 -7.53     0.12     -1.57   -7.65                
 East-West Naphtha M1               4.50     0.00      0.00    4.50              
 East-West Naphtha M2              11.13    -0.12     -1.07   11.25              
 NWE Naphtha M1                   930.50     3.00      0.32  927.50               
 NWE Naphtha M1/M2                 14.13     0.13      0.93   14.00                
 NWE Naphtha M2                   916.38     2.88      0.32  913.50               
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1        -8.77     0.13     -1.46   -8.90                
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2        -9.16     0.03     -0.33   -9.19                
 *Sing refers to Singapore                                                         
    
    

 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
