FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha margins at 2-week high
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 27, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha margins at 2-week high

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Asian naphtha price was
at a week high of $957 a tonne on Thursday, with margins rising
to a two-week high of $129.08 a tonne as concerns over
tightening supplies countered petrochemical units' run cuts in
Taiwan. 
    Formosa has cut runs at its 2.93 million tonnes per year
(tpy) naphtha cracking complex to 80 percent of its capacity and
will keep to these operating rates until end-October following a
fire at a monoethylene glycol plant run by its sister company
Nan Ya Plastics. 
    Formosa cracks naphtha into ethylene and propylene among
other hydrocarbon products and some of this ethylene feedstock
is supplied to Nan Ya Plastics. 
    But despite the run cuts in Taiwan, traders continued to
look beyond that and focused instead on Western exports to Asia,
which may be insufficient to feed demand in the East as South
Korean crackers are still running at maximum capacity. 
    "The Europe naphtha market is strong, so this means there
are less cargoes for the East. The strength in the European
market will continue to affect Asia and I expect this to last
throughout October," said a Singapore-based trader. 
    In a note, J.P. Morgan stated that the increased consumption
of naphtha in the petrochemical segment of the West was not an
outright sign of improving economic activity. 
    The demand, it said, was spurred in part by the lack of   
liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which can be used to replace
naphtha in the petrochemical sector. 
   
    * NAPHTHA TENDERS: India's BPCL sold 35,000 tonnes of
naphtha for Oct. 22-24 loading from Mumbai to Itochu at premiums
of about $33-$34 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a
free-on-board (FOB) basis. 
    - This brought its total October exports from the Mumbai
plant to 105,000 tonnes versus 70,000 tonnes in September. 
    - BPCL had a maintenance at a 90,000 barrels per day (bpd)
crude distillation unit (CDU) which ended around Sept. 20. 
    - Separately, BPCL sold 11,000 tonnes of naphtha for  Oct.
10-14 loading from Haldia port to Trafigura at a discount of
about $10.50 a tonne.  
        
    GASOLINE CRACKS AT 1-1/2 MTH HIGH
    Gasoline cracks hit their highest in 1-1/2 month of $11.66 a
barrel, with support from Sri Lanka. 
    Expectations that Vietnam's Petrolimex is about to issue its
quarterly tender also boosted sentiment. 
    Petrolimex had skipped issuing a tender to buy gasoline for
third-quarter delivery due to sufficient stocks. 
    Sri Lanka's Ceypetco has bought a total of 270,000 barrels
of gasoline for Oct. 11 delivery from Daewoo.
    The cargoes comprise 240,000 barrels of 90-octane grade at
premiums of $4.62 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a
cost-and-freight (C&F) basis and 30,000 barrels of 95-octane
grade at premiums $5.92 a barrel to the same formula. 
    Lanka IOC, on the other hand, has bought 10,000 tonnes
(84,500 barrels) from Reliance for Oct. 18-22 delivery but the
price was not known. 
    
    * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Two gasoline deals, but naphtha
trades remained absent for the seventh straight session. 
    - Vitol bought two 92-octane gasoline cargoes for Oct. 23-27
loading, one of which was from SK Energy at $122 a barrel, and
another from Arcadia at $122.10 a barrel. 
 LIGHT DISTILLATES                                                               
 CASH ($/T)                      ASIA CLOSE  Chang  %     Prev     RIC
                                                    Chan  Close    
                                                    e              
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1            957.00   7.50  0.79   949.50  NAF-1H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2            945.00   7.50  0.80   937.50  NAF-2H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha Diff                     12.00   0.00  0.00    12.00  NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB Sing            104.16   1.03  1.00   103.13  NAF-SIN
 Naphtha Diff FOB Sing                 2.16   0.03  1.41     2.13  NAF-SIN-DIF
 Naphtha-Brent  Crack                129.08   1.50  1.18   127.58  NAF-SIN-CRK
 Gasoline 97                         128.61   1.05  0.82   127.56  GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95                         125.43   1.43  1.15   124.00  GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92                         122.05   1.55  1.29   120.50  GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack                       11.66   0.75  6.87    10.91  GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                                                 
 SWAPS  ($/T)                    ASIA CLOSE  Chang  %     Prev     RIC
                                 (0830 GMT)         Chan  Close    
                                                    e              
 Brent M1                            110.39   0.80  0.73   109.59              
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1                939.00   7.50  0.81   931.50                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2               8.75   1.00  12.9     7.75                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M2                930.25   6.50  0.70   923.75                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1        11.10  -0.15  -1.3    11.25                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2        13.60  -0.70  -4.9    14.30                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1                 103.10   0.85  0.83   102.25                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2                1.25   0.05  4.17     1.20                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M2                 101.85   0.80  0.79   101.05                
 Naphtha Cracks M1                    -7.03  -0.08  1.15    -6.95                
 East-West Naphtha M1                  4.00  -0.50  -11.     4.50              
                                                       1           
 East-West Naphtha M2                 10.50  -0.75  -6.6    11.25              
 NWE Naphtha M1                      935.00   8.00  0.86   927.00               
 NWE Naphtha M1/M2                    15.25   0.75  5.17    14.50                
 NWE Naphtha M2                      919.75   7.25  0.79   912.50               
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1           -8.20   0.00  0.00    -8.20                
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2           -8.53  -0.05  0.59    -8.48                
 *Sing refers to Singapore                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.