Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Margins down nearly 20 pct
#Basic Materials
May 18, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Margins down nearly 20 pct

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 18 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha price hovered at a five-month low on Friday at
$878.50 a tonne while margins fell nearly 20 percent from a week ago, hitting a 5-1/2 month low
on slow demand. 	
    Taiwan's Formosa is not expected to seek spot cargoes in the short term as it had to defer
shipments in view of lower cracker runs and ability to replace some of its naphtha feedstock
with cheaper liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).  	
    The weaker fundamentals have hit sellers, with India's ONGC having to sell a 35,000-tonne
naphtha cargo to Idemitsu for June 12-13 loading from Mumbai at premiums of about $27.50 a tonne
to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. 	
    This was the lowest premium ONGC had garnered for its Mumbai exports since January.
 	
    "Spot premiums are finally coming off in a bear market after persisting at rocket-high
levels for many months," said a trader. 	
    South Korea's S-Oil sealed a term deal for its naphtha lifting in second-half of this year
with buyers at premiums of $10 a tonne to Japan quotes on a FOB basis. 	
    This was sharply above initial highest bids at the levels of $3.00-$4.00 a tonne. 	
    "But if benchmarked against the term barrels from the Middle East, S-Oil's premiums look
lower," said a trader who added that despite that, it was a high price to pay given the
uncertainties in naphtha demand. 	
    ADNOC, which was into its fifth day of term talks with buyers to sell volumes lifting in
July 2012 to June 2013, has not given buyers any official offers, traders said. 	
    But its initial selling price ideas were heard in levels from $30.00 a tonne to its own
price formula in a FOB basis. 	
    	
    GASOLINE CRACKS DOWN	
    Gasoline cracks were at a two-session low of $7.40 a barrel, below April's average of nearly
$11.00 a barrel as prompt supplies were not as thin as before as most refineries have completed
their maintenance.	
    Separately, Saigon Petro bought 10,000 tonnes of 92-octane gasoline and another 10,000
tonnes of 95-octane gasoline for May 26-30 and June 11-15 arrival respectively.	
    Premiums at $2.95-$3.50 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis were
higher compared with the $2.20 a barrel Thalexim and Saigon Petro had previously paid for
92-octane and 95-octane cargoes for April arrival. 	
    Sellers may have capitalized on Vietnam having shut its only refinery this week for up to a
month for equipment checks. 	
        	
    * REFINERY NEWS: Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said on Friday it would
lower crude oil refining by 4 percent, or 200,000 kilolitres, to 4.87 million kilolitres
(988,000 barrels per day) in May because of weak gasoline and middle distillate demand.
 	
	
    * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: No deals on gasoline and naphtha.	
    	
    	
 LIGHT  DISTILLATES                                                              
 CASH ($/T)                           ASIA CLOSE   Change  % Change  Prev Close  RIC
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1             878.50       -19.50  -2.17     898.00      NAF-1H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2             872.50       -18.50  -2.08     891.00      NAF-2H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha Diff                     6.00         -1.00   -14.29    7.00        NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB Singapore        95.27        -2.17   -2.23     97.44       NAF-SIN
 Naphtha Diff FOB Singapore           0.82         0.08    10.81     0.74        NAF-SIN-DIF
 Naphtha-Brent  Crack                 74.88        -2.10   -2.73     76.98       NAF-SIN-CRK
 Gasoline 97                          121.80       -3.17   -2.54     124.97      GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95                          117.95       -2.90   -2.40     120.85      GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92                          114.55       -2.90   -2.47     117.45      GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack                       7.40         -0.58   -7.27     7.98        GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                                                 
 SWAPS  ($/T)                         ASIA CLOSE   Change  % Change  Prev Close  RIC
                                      (0830 GMT)                                 
 Brent M1                             107.15       -2.34   -2.14     109.49                  
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1                 872.00       -18.00  -2.02     890.00                    
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2              -1.25        -0.75   150.00    -0.50                     
 Naphtha CFR Japan M2                 873.25       -17.25  -1.94     890.50                    
 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M1   17.90        0.45    2.58      17.45                     
 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M2   20.95        1.20    6.08      19.75                     
 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1             94.90        -2.05   -2.11     96.95                     
 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1/M2          0.20         0.00    0.00      0.20                      
 Naphtha FOB Singapore M2             94.70        -2.05   -2.12     96.75                     
 Naphtha Cracks M1                    -10.12       0.43    -4.08     -10.55                    
 East-West Naphtha M1                 12.50        -0.75   -5.66     13.25                   
 East-West Naphtha M2                 12.25        -0.75   -5.77     13.00                   
 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1          859.50       -17.25  -1.97     876.75                   
 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1/M2       -1.50        -0.75   100.00    -0.75                     
 Northwest Europe Naphtha M2          861.00       -16.50  -1.88     877.50                   
 Crack Northwest Europe               -11.48       0.51    -4.25     -11.99                    
 Naphtha-Brent M1                                                                
 Crack Northwest Europe               -10.76       0.47    -4.19     -11.23                    
 Naphtha-Brent M2                                                                
 	
 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Alison Birrane)

