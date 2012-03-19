FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-NYMEX-Crude holds above $107 on Iran supply concerns
March 19, 2012

RPT-NYMEX-Crude holds above $107 on Iran supply concerns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    SEOUL, March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures edged up
early on Monday, extending previous session's gains as concerns
over Iran's disputed nuclear programme continued to stoke supply
disruption fears.	
        	
    FUNDAMENTALS 	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April
delivery gained 29 cents at $107.35 a barrel as of 0000
GMT after settling up $1.95 at $107.06 a barrel.	
    * In London, ICE Brent crude for May delivery, the
new front-month, climbed 22 cents at $126.03 after settling up
$3.21 at $125.81.	
    * EU diplomats are debating whether to exempt some insurers
from a ban on dealing with Iranian oil shipments after Asian oil
importers lobbied for exceptions to ensure oil deliveries,
government and industry sources said on Friday.	
    Diplomats in the European Union are divided on the issue
before EU foreign ministers meet on March 23, said one EU
diplomat. "At the moment, there is no agreement on this."
 	
    * Saudi Arabian oil exports rose 143,000 barrels per day
(bpd) in January month-on-month, according to government data
published Sunday, as the world's leading crude seller increased
supplies to the United States. 	
    * Contrary to expectations that the modest rise in the
kingdom's output would be mostly sold to Asian or European
consumers looking for alternatives to Iranian oil, U.S.
government data showed Saudi shipments to North America rose
sharply in early 2012. 	
    * Oman, located strategically on the opposite side of the
Strait of Hormuz from Iran, said the risk of military conflict
between Tehran and the West was rising but there was still
plenty of opportunity to negotiate peace. 	
    * To deal with any potential crisis should Iran close the
Strait of Hormuz, Iraq has set up a contingency plan by
approving to expand its oil export routes by adding capacity
from its northern fields and building a pipeline to ship oil
from southern fields to Ceyhan in Turkey, a government spokesman
said. 	
          	
    MARKETS NEWS 	
    * Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened  up 0.21
percent at 10,150.85 on Monday, while the broader Topix 
gained 0.19 percent to 868.38. 	
    * The S&P 500 closed out its best week in three months with
a slim gain on Friday as investors continued to propel equities
near four-year highs. Two slightly softer economic reports
curbed broader gains, keeping both the Dow and the Nasdaq in
modestly negative territory. 	
    * The yen was on the defensive in Asia on Monday with the
euro reaching a fresh five-month high against the Japanese
currency, while the dollar nursed losses following a setback
late last week. 	
    DATA/EVENTS    
    * The following data is expected on Monday:    
    1400  U.S. NAHB housing market indx  Mar        
 	
	
 (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

