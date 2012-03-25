NYMEX-Crude steady after rise on low Iran oil exports

TOKYO, March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures were steady on Monday, keeping hold of gains of 1.4 percent made on Friday on news that Iran's crude exports have fallen significantly due to Western sanctions that seek to rein in Tehran's disputed nuclear program. FUNDAMENTALS * NYMEX crude for May delivery was up 2 cents at $106.89 a barrel by 2215 GMT, after settling up $1.52 at $106.87 on Friday. Last week, the contract fell 19 cents, extending the decline over the past two weeks to 53 cents. The contract rose as high as $108.25 on Friday after estimates from industry consultant Petrologistics and an oil company showed Iran's crude exports appear to have fallen in March by around 300,000 barrels per day, or 14 percent. * London Brent crude for May delivery was up 6 cents at $125.19 a barrel, after settling up $1.99 on Friday. Last week, it fell 68 cents, also a second straight weekly decline. * U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday there was still time to resolve the Iranian nuclear standoff with the West through diplomacy but that the window for such a solution was closing. Obama also urged China to use its influence to rein in North Korea instead of "turning a blind eye" to its nuclear defiance, and warned of tighter sanctions if the reclusive state goes ahead with a rocket launch next month. * Washington believes Iran is working with Shi'ite Muslim rebels in northern Yemen and secessionists in the country's south to expand its influence at the expense of Yemen's Gulf neighbors, the U.S. envoy to Sanaa was quoted as saying on Sunday. * South Sudan hopes to resolve a row over oil and other outstanding issues with Sudan within a month or two, South Sudan's top negotiator said on Saturday, pointing to an easing of tensions between the two old civil war foes. In January, South Sudan halted its production of about 350,000 barrels per day in protest after Khartoum started taking some oil as "dues in kind" to make up for what it said were fees Juba had failed to pay since independence. * Flint Hills Resources' 290,078 barrel per day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery shut a coking unit and attempted to restart a hydrofluoric acid alkylation unit in the West Plant on Friday, according to a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution regulators. MARKETS NEWS * Portfolio managers will be doing some last-minute shopping for winners from the big U.S. stock market rally as they take part this week in the quarter-end ritual of window dressing. The activity could help stocks resume their upward course in the week ahead and keep a long-expected pullback at bay. U.S. stocks rose in light volume on Friday, buoyed by rising energy and basic materials shares. * The euro climbed to a three-week peak against the dollar on Friday as concerns about a slowdown in the euro zone ebbed, but the euro could reverse gains next week as bond auctions in Spain and Italy draw scrutiny. DATA/EVENTS * The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT) - 1200 Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke speaks in Virginia - 1230 US National Activity index/Feb - 1400 US Pending homes index/Feb - 1430 US Dallas Fed Mfg Bus Index/Mar - N/A US Building Permits Revisions/Feb - 2012 Seoul Nuclear Security Summit (to March 27) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)