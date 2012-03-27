FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-Crude steady after Bernanke comments, data eyed
March 27, 2012 / 12:51 AM / in 6 years

NYMEX-Crude steady after Bernanke comments, data eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures were steady
on Tuesday, maintaining recent firmness after comments from
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reinforced expectations
that interest rates will be kept low, while weekly oil inventory
data is eyed.	
        	
    FUNDAMENTALS  	
    * NYMEX crude for May delivery was up 2 cents at
$107.05 a barrel by 0036 GMT, after settling up 16 cents at
$107.03 on Monday.	
    * The contract rose as high as $108.25 on Friday, the
highest intraday level since March 2, supported by concerns of
the potential disruption of Iranian crude supplies due to
Tehran's stand off with the West over the OPEC nation's nuclear
program.	
    * Weekly industry reports on U.S. inventories are due later
in the day, with crude stocks expected to have risen last week,
a Reuters survey of analysts showed on Monday. 	
    * Bernanke said on Monday accommodative monetary policy
would support demand and, over time, drive down long-term
unemployment. That underscored views that an easy monetary
policy would remain in place for some time, which fanned
expectations for more quantitative easing. 	
    * London Brent crude for May delivery was down 4
cents at $125.61 a barrel, after settling up 52 cents on Monday.	
    	
    MARKETS NEWS 	
    * U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday accused Iran of
having taken the "path of denial, deceit and deception" in the
past but said there was still time for a diplomatic solution and
that Iran had to act with a sense of urgency. 	
    * Obama and world leaders are scheduled to end a global
summit on nuclear security in Seoul on Tuesday.	
    * U.S. stocks rallied on Monday after Federal Reserve
Chairman Bernanke suggested the central bank would continue
supportive monetary policies even as the unemployment rate
improves. 	
    * The euro jumped more than 1 percent against the yen on
Monday on views U.S. monetary policy would stay loose for a
while yet and hopes euro zone officials are ready to approve a
boost to the region's financial firewall. 	
    	
    DATA/EVENTS  	
    * The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)  	
   - 1145  U.S.  ICSC chain stores yy   Weekly     	
   - 1300  U.S.  CaseShiller 20 mm nsa  Jan         	
   - 1300  U.S.  CaseShiller 20 yy      Jan        	
   - 1400  U.S.  Consumer confidence    Mar        	
   - 2030  U.S.  API weekly crude stocks Mar 23    	
   - 2030  U.S.  API weekly dist. stocks Mar 23    	
   - 2030  U.S.  API weekly gasoline stk Mar 23    	
	
 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Ed Davies)

